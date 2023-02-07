Dennis Gates isn’t worried about shifting rotations as March draws near

Gates comfortable with shifting lineups, needs more from Shaw

Dennis Gates’ rotations against Mississippi State drew some widespread scrutiny this past weekend. Low minutes for Isiaih Mosley and Dree Gholston? A start for Sean East? Minutes for Mabor Majak and Kaleb Brown? A DNP for Aidan Shaw? What gives, DG?

“We’re past the learning stage. We know exactly who we are and what we do,” [Gates] said. “I think from top to bottom, we’ve seen … everyone has played a significant role throughout the year. It was just a matter of putting it all on that blank canvas. Each opponent, each opportunity, each day, each week presents challenges. And those challenges, whether it’s knick-knack injuries or whatnot … that (leads to) another rotation or another philosophy on what unit is best out there. That’s what we have to always navigate as coaches. That’s ultimately what takes place during this month of February but also leading into March.”

We know that Gates trusts a healthy majority of his roster with regular minutes. Hell, DeGray and Gomillion are both regulars when they’re uninjured. The most curious decision out of all these, however, appears to be with Aidan Shaw, who has been a rotation mainstay since the beginning of the season. Ceding minutes to Mo Diarra is understandable as Mizzou looks for more size in the paint, but the presence of Majak caused some to question Gates’ thinking.

Gates did say Shaw needs to rebound more. Gates noted Shaw gets one rebound every six and a half minutes of play. That’s something Gates said was “unacceptable.” “Aidan’s going to be a great basketball player,” Gates said. “He’s not great right now, he’s a good player. He has to be on the path of development. And on that path of development, understanding certain things.”

Sounds like the rest of the season will see more bold and unique lineup combinations. Saddle up, Tiger fans!

DRUUUUUUUUUUUUU

Nets debut for Dru ✅ pic.twitter.com/Lh3XFuykSv — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 7, 2023

Not a bad Brooklyn debut for Mr. Smith, who finished with 2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Want to know more about Mizzou’s preferred NIL Collective, Every True Tiger Foundation? Dave Matter has you covered in his insightful new profile. Fascinating read for those wanting some inside knowledge on how NIL money is working for Mizzou.

Coach Larissa on MLB Network talking softball, LET’S GOOOOOOOOO

Breaking down barriers today. Softball on MLB Network. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/MUG0Dym0YC — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) February 6, 2023

You love to see it.

Mizzou Football has a new Assistant Director of Recruiting Strategy and Comms! Welcome to the team, Addison Hill!

Peter Malnati made some noise at the most recent PGA event even if he didn’t take home the final purse.

Former #Mizzou golfer Peter Malnati finished T4 (-14) at this weekend’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Despite shooting a final round 69 (-3), Malnati couldn’t keep pace with Justin Rose who shot 66 to win the tournament at -18. This was Rose’s first win on Tour in four years. — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) February 6, 2023

