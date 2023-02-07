Dennis Gates isn’t worried about shifting rotations as March draws near

Gates comfortable with shifting lineups, needs more from Shaw
Dennis Gates’ rotations against Mississippi State drew some widespread scrutiny this past weekend. Low minutes for Isiaih Mosley and Dree Gholston? A start for Sean East? Minutes for Mabor Majak and Kaleb Brown? A DNP for Aidan Shaw? What gives, DG?
“We’re past the learning stage. We know exactly who we are and what we do,” [Gates] said. “I think from top to bottom, we’ve seen … everyone has played a significant role throughout the year. It was just a matter of putting it all on that blank canvas. Each opponent, each opportunity, each day, each week presents challenges. And those challenges, whether it’s knick-knack injuries or whatnot … that (leads to) another rotation or another philosophy on what unit is best out there. That’s what we have to always navigate as coaches. That’s ultimately what takes place during this month of February but also leading into March.”
We know that Gates trusts a healthy majority of his roster with regular minutes. Hell, DeGray and Gomillion are both regulars when they’re uninjured. The most curious decision out of all these, however, appears to be with Aidan Shaw, who has been a rotation mainstay since the beginning of the season. Ceding minutes to Mo Diarra is understandable as Mizzou looks for more size in the paint, but the presence of Majak caused some to question Gates’ thinking.
Gates did say Shaw needs to rebound more. Gates noted Shaw gets one rebound every six and a half minutes of play. That’s something Gates said was “unacceptable.”
“Aidan’s going to be a great basketball player,” Gates said. “He’s not great right now, he’s a good player. He has to be on the path of development. And on that path of development, understanding certain things.”
Sounds like the rest of the season will see more bold and unique lineup combinations. Saddle up, Tiger fans!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Parker tallied up the best five uniform combinations from this past football season
- In which Mizzou is hanging onto a single-digit seed in Matt Watkins’ latest Bracket Racket
- In which Parker recaps Mizzou’s road struggles and how they could move past them this week
More Links:
- What’s on the schedule this week, my man DG?
Good luck to @MUWomensGolf, @MizzouTFXC, @MizzouTennis, @MizzouSoftball, @MizzouGym, & @MizzouWBB on the road this week! @MizzouHoops will host South Carolina tomorrow night @ 8 PM, then we will be @ Tennessee on Saturday @ 5 PM. See you tomorrow @Mizzou Arena! #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) February 7, 2023
Full week ahead! Go Tigers!
- DRUUUUUUUUUUUUU
Nets debut for Dru ✅ pic.twitter.com/Lh3XFuykSv— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 7, 2023
Not a bad Brooklyn debut for Mr. Smith, who finished with 2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
- Want to know more about Mizzou’s preferred NIL Collective, Every True Tiger Foundation? Dave Matter has you covered in his insightful new profile. Fascinating read for those wanting some inside knowledge on how NIL money is working for Mizzou.
- Coach Larissa on MLB Network talking softball, LET’S GOOOOOOOOO
Breaking down barriers today. Softball on MLB Network. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/MUG0Dym0YC— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) February 6, 2023
You love to see it.
- Mizzou Football has a new Assistant Director of Recruiting Strategy and Comms! Welcome to the team, Addison Hill!
- Peter Malnati made some noise at the most recent PGA event even if he didn’t take home the final purse.
Former #Mizzou golfer Peter Malnati finished T4 (-14) at this weekend’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Despite shooting a final round 69 (-3), Malnati couldn’t keep pace with Justin Rose who shot 66 to win the tournament at -18. This was Rose’s first win on Tour in four years.— Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) February 6, 2023
- Who else is getting more than a little hyped for baseball?
Everything is Earned.#C2E #MIZ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/VeH8wyEXY2— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 7, 2023
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...