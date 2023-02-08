18-6 (6-5)
In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, the Missouri Tigers came in as a No. 8 seed in a projected match up against the Northwestern Wildcats in what would be a “Battle of the J-Schools”.
However, Tuesday night against South Carolina was a “can’t afford to lose” game for the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
In a rare “Quad 4” game in conference play, Mizzou desperately needed to take care of business at home. And they did — definitely not as much as the metrics predicted, but again — a win is a win.
With an 83-74 victory over South Carolina, the Tigers improved to 18-6 (6-5 SEC) on the season with a team-high 19 points from senior leader Kobe Brown.
Columbia's finest takes home the dub #MIZ pic.twitter.com/igIDygds8K— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 8, 2023
Obviously, a single digit win over the last place team in the SEC doesn’t help the resume at all, but the Tigers are still undefeated in Quad 2, 3, and 4 competition. That matters.
And somehow, two of South Carolina’s eight wins have come against Clemson and at Kentucky — and they nearly beat Arkansas.
This was an important win, especially with the road trip to Tennessee and Auburn coming up.
Perfect way to describe this game, though.
It's a win, but pretty awful game.— ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) February 8, 2023
This game DID have a Sportscenter Top 10 nominee highlight reel in Kobe Brown’s alley-oop pass to Aidan Shaw. Take a look:
@TheAidanShaw#SCTop10 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/07iP35OXAo— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 8, 2023
And yet, it’s another game where Isiaih Mosley did not play. Here’s the postgame update from Dave Matter:
Dennis Gates on Mosley not playing: "We had a conversation before the game and we both felt that it was great to just take this one off."— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 8, 2023
He later said Mosley wanted to play tonight. Not a lot of clarity.
As always, more coverage to come later from Sam Snelling’s study hall.
Other SEC Basketball scores on Tuesday night:
- Ole Miss 78, Georgia 74
- Texas A&M 83. Auburn 78
- Arkansas 88, Kentucky 73
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Mizzou comes in at No. 9 in the country in returning production for the 2023 season at 78 percent.
2023! RETURNING! PRODUCTION!— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 7, 2023
Which good teams could be even more loaded? (FSU, Michigan)
Which .500ish teams could surge? (A&M, Kansas, MIZ)
Which great teams have a lot to replace? ( )
DANGER ZONE! DANGER ZONE! (Kent St, Ga St, App??)https://t.co/edFdT3QR6D
- From 247Sports: Mizzou Freshman TE Brett Norfleet makes their All-Impact Team in 2023 recruits who could play right away
- From Mizzou Gymnastics: Get to know fifth year senior Hannah Mcrary!
Get to know our fifth year Hannah!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/hMFOptI4fB— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 7, 2023
- It’s GAME WEEK for Mizzou Softball! The Tigers begin the season against a Top 10 Texas team on Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. They will also face another top 10 team in Northwestern later on in the weekend.
Cheesin' because it's finally GAME WEEK!!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KaO1ZOCiid— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 7, 2023
- Jordan Barnett to the Show Me TBT Squad?
Looks like Mitch Smith was recently playing against Jordan Barnett…— Show Me Squad (@ShowMeSquadTBT) February 7, 2023
Wonder if @YourboyMitchell was doing some recruiting pic.twitter.com/LshY8FknoT
- On SB Nation’s “Niners Nation”, 49ers to hire (former Mizzou DC) Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator
- Mizzou Football announces that their Spring Football Clinic will be held March 3rd and 4th. Here’s a look at the schedule:
Mizzou will be holding its annual Spring Football Clinic on March 3rd and 4th!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 7, 2023
Registration : https://t.co/u2MS8A7S8R#MIZ pic.twitter.com/lQbQ0XwbJJ
- Congrats to Mizzou Senior Diver Carlo Lopez, who was named SEC Diver of the Week!
Just doing Carlo things.— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 7, 2023
After a strong finish at the Airforce Diving Invitational Carlo was named Co-Diver of the Week! pic.twitter.com/WfWqyqohRf
