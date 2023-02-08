 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A win is a win.

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, February 8

By Sammy Stava
18-6 (6-5)

In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, the Missouri Tigers came in as a No. 8 seed in a projected match up against the Northwestern Wildcats in what would be a “Battle of the J-Schools”.

However, Tuesday night against South Carolina was a “can’t afford to lose” game for the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

In a rare “Quad 4” game in conference play, Mizzou desperately needed to take care of business at home. And they did — definitely not as much as the metrics predicted, but again — a win is a win.

With an 83-74 victory over South Carolina, the Tigers improved to 18-6 (6-5 SEC) on the season with a team-high 19 points from senior leader Kobe Brown.

Obviously, a single digit win over the last place team in the SEC doesn’t help the resume at all, but the Tigers are still undefeated in Quad 2, 3, and 4 competition. That matters.

And somehow, two of South Carolina’s eight wins have come against Clemson and at Kentucky — and they nearly beat Arkansas.

This was an important win, especially with the road trip to Tennessee and Auburn coming up.

Perfect way to describe this game, though.

This game DID have a Sportscenter Top 10 nominee highlight reel in Kobe Brown’s alley-oop pass to Aidan Shaw. Take a look:

And yet, it’s another game where Isiaih Mosley did not play. Here’s the postgame update from Dave Matter:

As always, more coverage to come later from Sam Snelling’s study hall.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Tuesday night:

  • Ole Miss 78, Georgia 74
  • Texas A&M 83. Auburn 78
  • Arkansas 88, Kentucky 73

  • RIP, Harlan. A very sad day around the Mizzou campus and community
  • On KOMU 8 Sports, Watch Ben Arnet’s interview with former Mizzou Football assistant coach Andy Hill — who is now a Special Teams Assistant for the Chiefs.
  • It’s GAME WEEK for Mizzou Softball! The Tigers begin the season against a Top 10 Texas team on Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. They will also face another top 10 team in Northwestern later on in the weekend.
  • Jordan Barnett to the Show Me TBT Squad?
  • Congrats to Mizzou Senior Diver Carlo Lopez, who was named SEC Diver of the Week!
