MIZZOU FOOTBALL MAILBAG TIME!

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Who will be QB1? Are there any solid RBs on this team? What’s going on with the tight end production? These questions and more are all covered here in this special mailbag episode of Before The Box Score!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:40: We are back to talk Mizzou football and we have a special one for you today. It’s a mailbag episode!

01:40 - 10:30: We are starting off with @yaboiTCfresh! Will Mizzou Football win an SEC title within BK’s future child’s lifetime? This quickly turns into a parenting lesson.

10:30 - 17:05: Next we have a question from @chrisjack_son: What’s the deal with the lack of TE production?

17:05 - 19:50: Next question from @M_T_M18: Who starts a quarterback week 1?

19:50 - 21:10: @freekevinfree with the next question: Who will have a best first season as an offensive coordinator at a new place? Kirby Moore at Mizzou or Kirby Moore at the Chargers?

21:10 - 24:45: Next one comes from @jrisrealcool: Do we have a running back with JUICE on the roster?

24:45 - 28:01: Here we have one from @AshleyLFEdwards: If Mizzou goes 5-7, does it matter who the QB is for Eli to keep his job?

28:01 - 34:15: Next is a question from @adam_milton: What is the biggest under-the-radar concern you have about Mizzou Football going into the next season?

34:15 - 37:35: Next is a non-football related question from Nathan Hurst: Best advice for a new dad?

37:35 - 43:36: The final question is from ME, @levihutmacher: What is the over/under for how much longer Drink stays at Mizzou?

43:36 - END: Final thoughts! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels! MIZ!

