Mizzou’s Odds of Winning a National Championship

In case you were unaware, SBNation has a gambling partner in DraftKings Sportsbook. So we occasionally do those cross-promotion things to help them out. Because if there’s one thing we need more of in these parts it’s sports gambling.
As a proficient non-gambler, I still find odds making to be a fascinating experiment. After all, one of the things which led Ken Pomeroy into his College Basketball algorithms was an attempt to figure out how Vegas comes up with their odds.
So this gambling post is about Futures bets. Let’s start with the odds to make the final four:
- Alabama +250
- Tennessee +350
- Kentucky +750
- Arkansas +1100
- Auburn +1600
- Missouri +3500
- Florida +3500
- Mississippi State +4000
- Texas A&M +4000
- Ole Miss +8000
- Vanderbilt +8000
- LSU +10000
- Georgia +10000
- No odds for South Carolina
I’m surprised Kentucky is still 3rd most considering how uneven their season has been, and coming off a butt whooping at home at the hands of Arkansas.
Here are the SEC’s National Championship Odds:
- Alabama +900
- Tennessee +1600
- Kentucky +3500
- Arkansas +5500
- Auburn +8000
- Florida +10,000
- Missouri +15,000
- Mississippi State +15,000
- Texas A&M +15,000
- Ole Miss +40,000
- Vanderbilt +40,000
- LSU +50,000
- Georgia +50,000
- no odds for South Carolina
Alabama climbed to 2nd in KenPom behind Houston after they molly-walloped Florida. And Tennessee fell to 4th after dropping a road game to Vanderbilt. The Tide look pretty good these days, and while they’re still prone to dropping a dud game here and there, the combination of a top 10 offense and a top 10 defense is going to make them a popular pick. So go ahead and place those bets! A long shot still has a shot, people!
After Tennessee-Vandy, Bama-Florida, and Mississippi State-LSU games last night the SEC Conference standings have been updated below with NET rankings in parenthesis.
Regular Season Conference Standings
- Alabama 11-0 (2)
- Texas A&M 9-2 (37)
- Tennessee 8-3 (3)
- Auburn 7-4 (32)
- Kentucky 7-4 (40)
- Arkansas 6-5 (23)
- Florida 6-5 (46)
- Missouri 6-5 (49)
- Vanderbilt 5-6 (97)
- Mississippi State 4-7 (47)
- Georgia 4-7 (129)
- Ole Miss 2-9 (118)
- LSU 1-10 (139)
- South Carolina 1-10 (271)
South Carolina, LSU, and Ole Miss have been eliminated from being able to win Conference title.
