Mizzou’s Odds of Winning a National Championship

In case you were unaware, SBNation has a gambling partner in DraftKings Sportsbook. So we occasionally do those cross-promotion things to help them out. Because if there’s one thing we need more of in these parts it’s sports gambling.

As a proficient non-gambler, I still find odds making to be a fascinating experiment. After all, one of the things which led Ken Pomeroy into his College Basketball algorithms was an attempt to figure out how Vegas comes up with their odds.

So this gambling post is about Futures bets. Let’s start with the odds to make the final four:

Alabama +250

Tennessee +350

Kentucky +750

Arkansas +1100

Auburn +1600

Missouri +3500

Florida +3500

Mississippi State +4000

Texas A&M +4000

Ole Miss +8000

Vanderbilt +8000

LSU +10000

Georgia +10000

No odds for South Carolina

I’m surprised Kentucky is still 3rd most considering how uneven their season has been, and coming off a butt whooping at home at the hands of Arkansas.

Here are the SEC’s National Championship Odds:

Alabama +900

Tennessee +1600

Kentucky +3500

Arkansas +5500

Auburn +8000

Florida +10,000

Missouri +15,000

Mississippi State +15,000

Texas A&M +15,000

Ole Miss +40,000

Vanderbilt +40,000

LSU +50,000

Georgia +50,000

no odds for South Carolina

Alabama climbed to 2nd in KenPom behind Houston after they molly-walloped Florida. And Tennessee fell to 4th after dropping a road game to Vanderbilt. The Tide look pretty good these days, and while they’re still prone to dropping a dud game here and there, the combination of a top 10 offense and a top 10 defense is going to make them a popular pick. So go ahead and place those bets! A long shot still has a shot, people!

After Tennessee-Vandy, Bama-Florida, and Mississippi State-LSU games last night the SEC Conference standings have been updated below with NET rankings in parenthesis.

Regular Season Conference Standings

Alabama 11-0 (2) Texas A&M 9-2 (37) Tennessee 8-3 (3) Auburn 7-4 (32) Kentucky 7-4 (40) Arkansas 6-5 (23) Florida 6-5 (46) Missouri 6-5 (49) Vanderbilt 5-6 (97) Mississippi State 4-7 (47) Georgia 4-7 (129) Ole Miss 2-9 (118) LSU 1-10 (139) South Carolina 1-10 (271)

South Carolina, LSU, and Ole Miss have been eliminated from being able to win Conference title.

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.