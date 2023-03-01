Lions and Tigers, OH MY!

It’s officially March Madness Month!

[and my one-year JSchool-iversary ]

Who’s excited? We know by now that our Tigers will BE in the tourney, but WHERE and against WHOM is yet to be determined. The latest Lunardi Bracketology has Mizzou on the 8-seed line, for what it’s worth. We’re going to be having a bunch of bracket-y posts soon, so I’ll just leave that to them.

Lunardi has Missouri as an 8 seed in the West region with a possible rematch against Kansas on the cards. pic.twitter.com/mGb2rPETQc — Jack Knowlton (@JackKnowlton_) February 28, 2023

Moving on, a Sam Horn-less baseball team opened their season on Tuesday afternoon — great weather!!! — against Lindenwood, and ummm.... I don’t think demolish is a strong enough word to describe what the Tigers did to those poor Lions.

Mizzou won 17-2. SEVENTEEN TO TWO. Let’s look at how they got there, huh?

It all started with Mizzou’s 7-run second inning. Lovich doubled and then Zeisler, who was on with a lead-off walk, scored on a wild pitch. Wilmsmeyer then walked and Leach was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Colon reached on a FC, which allowed both Wilmsmeyer and Lovich to score on a throwing error. Mann then homered to left, scoring Colon and Leach, and after a Chick walk and a Bargo single, Chick scored on a sac fly by Austin. This gave Mizzou a 7-0 lead after just two innings. And they weren’t even close to being done.

Tigers post their biggest rally of the season, striking for 7 runs. @super_MANN11's third homer of the season highlights the inning!#MIZ 7, LU 0 | ⬆️3⃣#C2E ⚾️ — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 28, 2023

In the third, Mizzou tacked on two more runs as another sac fly by Austin scored Colon, who was on 2B with a single then swiped bag. Zeisler’s walk added another run as Mann, who was on base with a walk, scored on a passed ball. In the top of the fourth, however, the Lions put some runs on the board (their only runs, mind you), plating two off of a two-run shot that drove Lucas from the game in favor of Wissler, who was able to escape from the inning unscathed, leaving two aboard.

In the fourth, the Tigers again erupted, adding 6 more runs to make it 15-2. Both Leach and Colon were hit by pitches and then advanced on a wild pitch. After Mann walked to load the bases, a passed ball allowed the runners to advance, scoring Leach. Chick then walked to re-load the bases, and a Bargo sac fly scored Colon. An Austin walk and another hit by pitch, this one to Zeisler, allowed Mann to score before a Lovich sac fly brought in Chick. A RBI single from Wilmsmeyer brought home Austin, and another by Leach scored Zeisler, making it 15-2 before a popup by J. Lovich finally ended the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth the Tigers scored their final runs — is there no mercy rule in baseball? — on a bases-loaded two-run double by Wilmsmeyer, which scored Daniels and Stevens.

Let’s take a look at those stats!!!!

THE STATS

Luke Mann: .367 BA | 1-2 | 3 R | 3 RBI | 1 HR | 2 BB Dalton Bargo: .375 BA | 2-2 1 RBI | 1 BB Cam Chick: 0-3 | 2 R | 2 BB Ty Wilmsmeyer: .500 BA | 2-3 | 1 R | 3 RBI | 1 2B | 2 BB | 1 SB Ross Lovich: .385 BA | 1-2 | 1 R | 1 RBI | 1 2B | 1 HBP Hank Zeisler: .310 BA | 1-1 | 2 R | 2 RBI | 2 BB | 1 HBP Trevor Austin: .333 BA | 1-2 | 1 R | 2 RBI | 1 BB Dylan Leach: .294 BA | 1-2 | 2 R | 1 RBI | 2 HBP Justin Colon: .320 BA | 1-2 | 3 R | 1 RBI | 1 BB | 1 HBP | 2 SB Pitching: Nic Smith (W, 3IP, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 WP, 10 BF) | Wilmsmeyer (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 8 BF) | Brock Lucas (0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR, 5 BF) | Jacob Hasty (1 IP, 2 K, 5 BF) | Daniel Wissler (0.2 IP, 1 K , 2 BF) OVERALL : 17 R | 11 H | 14 RBI | 2 2B | 1 HR | 13 BB | 3 K | 5 HBP | 14 LOB (!!) | 4 SB

UPDATE: This came across the twitterwire on Wednesday morning and I’d be remiss not to mention it, ha.

Huge breaking news on the Mizzou beat pic.twitter.com/o1YI41vOQD — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) March 1, 2023

ON TO THE LINKS! Beat the Bayou Bengals. Here’s the MUTigers preview.

Home is where the heart is #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9hHxMrjPal — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 28, 2023

More Links:

Hoops

And to Hayley Frank, who was named All-SEC Second Team! (read more at MUTigers)

Football

I’m excited to announce that I’m a participant of the 2023 @NFL Women’s Forum at the Combine in Indy. Looking forward to connecting with leaders in this industry as I continue to grow in my coaching career. Can’t wait to see where this opportunity will take me!#FutureOfFootball pic.twitter.com/7S2cTlOzF8 — Amelia “Milli” Wilson (@amilliw_) February 28, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Softball: The polls have been updated, and the Tigers are holding steady in the 20s after a 3-2 weekend in Cali. And while you’re marveling at the team, listen to Larissa’s latest press conference.

HUGE congrats to Hank Zeisler, who earned one of College Baseball Newspaper’s National Player of the Week honors.

Big weekend for @hankzeisler, who earned one of @CBNewspaper's National Player of the Week honors on Monday. #MIZ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IxJuaEOXq5 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 27, 2023

Conference honors pic.twitter.com/gkvfCBeayt — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 28, 2023

Gymnastics: LOVE this team!!!! Come see them Friday take on Alabama at Hearnes! It’s a PINK OUT!

One thing about this team you can not say is we do not have fun. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/aLgEmR683L — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 28, 2023

Former Tiger News

Quin rumors... also, didn’t we learn Mr Snider is better in the NBA than the college ranks?

On Izzy Higginbottom, who transferred to Arkansas State in the offseason, who was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year! Congrats, Izz!!!

On MPJ: When Michael Porter Jr. cooks, everybody eats. His partnership with Jamal Murray has Nuggets feasting on NBA defenses (Keeler, Denver Post)

On Bush Hamdan:

Interesting note from Andy Reid’s press conference today: The #Chiefs interviewed former #Mizzou QB coach Bush Hamdan this offseason for a position on their offensive staff.



Hamdan is currently the OC at Boise State. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) February 28, 2023

