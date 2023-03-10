Mizzou Hoops embarks on SEC tourney, searches for first-ever SEC Championship win

The SEC Tournament is upon us.

No. 4 seed Missouri is set to challenge No. 5 Tennessee after the Volunteers’ 70-55 victory over No. 13 Ole Miss Thursday.

Mizzou’s only meeting against Tennessee this season ended in sheer havoc as graduate guard DeAndre Gholston drilled a game-winning 3-pointer from the logo to cap a hectic final minute in a 86-85 victory on Feb. 11.

However, that shot now represents a mere memory as the Tigers embark on their first SEC Tournament run under first-year coach Dennis Gates.

Missouri has never advanced to the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament, falling in each of its last three quarterfinal games. That also means the Tigers have yet to play for a SEC Tournament championship, a luxury that would guarantee a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee, on the other hand, is familiar with postseason basketball. The Vols won the SEC Tournament last season and look to do so again as they aim to quiet the concerns they’ve heard throughout their late-season SEC fall.

For whoever surges into the semifinal, the path will feature either Alabama or Mississippi State. From there, the championship could feature anyone from Texas A&M, Kentucky, ___ or ___.

March is upon us, and madness is bound to ensue. For the Tigers, this SEC Tournament could establish the start of something special or a precursor of what’s to come in the NCAA Tournament. Either way, it’s the best time of the year, so let’s get to some basketball.

Missouri’s SEC Tournament Info

When: Friday, March 10 — Sunday, March 12

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Quarterfinal Time: 2:00 p.m. CST Friday

Semifinal Time: 12:00 p.m. CST Saturday

Championship Time: 12:00 p.m. CST Sunday

TV: All Missouri game(s) will be broadcast on ESPN/SEC Network

Ken Pom Win Probability Friday: 23%

Rock M’s own Parker Gillam broke down all odds and additional information here.

The Starters

Missouri

PG: Nick Honor (Grad, 8.2 PPG)

SG: D’Moi Hodge (Grad, 14.3 PPG)

SF: DeAndre Gholston (Grad, 10.5 PPG)

PF: Kobe Brown (SR, 15.9 PPG)

C: Mohamed Diarra (JR, 3.6 PPG)

Key Depth: Noah Carter (SR, PF, 9.5 PPG), Sean East II (SR, PG, 7.6 PPG), Tre Gomillion (Grad, G, 4.8 PPG) and Aidan Shaw (FR, PF, 3 PPG)

Tennessee

PG: Josiah-Jordan James (SR, 10. 1 PPG)

SG: Santiago Vescovi (SR, 12.7 PPG)

SF: Jahmai Mashack (SO, 4.2 PPG)

PF: Olivier Nkamhoua (SR, 10.6 PPG)

C: Jonas Aidoo (SO, 5 PPG)

Key Depth: Julian Phillips (FR, F, 9 PPG), Tobe Awaka (FR, F, 3.6 PPG), Tyreke Key (Grad, G, 8.3 PPG) and Uros Plavsic (SR, F, 5.1 PPG)

*These starters are projected based on past lineups and pregame updates.

Potential Semifinal Matchups: Alabama and Mississippi State

Potential Championship Matchups: Texas A&M, Kentucky, ___ and _____

Path to a Potential SEC Championship Run

Tennessee is the first obstacle in a run to the SEC Championship.

The Vols are led by arguably the nation’s best defense, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage defense and 3-point field goal defense.

Missouri blitzed this defense for a 53.8% mark from behind the arc in the first meeting, but Tennessee will be ready to prevent another onslaught to that magnitude. However, the Vols will have to do so without one of their top defenders, Zakai Zeigler who is out for the season.

Since Zeigler’s injury on Feb. 28, Tennessee is 1-1. The Vols are still searching for the right formula for success, and they did so against Ole Miss in their second round victory. Tennessee held the Rebels to 37.7% shooting, including a 39.4% tally inside the arc.

Offensively, the Vols feature four double digit scorers who primarily find success within the arc. Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James headline this group, and the pair combined for 35 points against Ole Miss while making seven-of-21 attempts from beyond the arc.

Whenever Tennessee does miss, watch out on the boards. The Vols grab second-chance opportunities on 37% of their possessions, allowing them to control the tempo and generate extra possessions. That strength helps to combat Tennessee’s biggest weakness—turnovers.

For the Vols, the emphasis will be on limiting opponent 3-point opportunities, preventing self-inflicted mistakes and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities. That may be the recipe for success in taking down the Tigers.

Looking past Tennessee, Missouri will have two potential semifinal opponents—Alabama and Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide are the top seed in the SEC, flashing a dynamic offense behind SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller as well as a top-five defense that continues to shut down opponents.

However, since the news about Miller surfaced, Alabama has not looked the same. While the Crimson Tide finished off the season with wins in three of its last four games, each win came within five points as opponents scored at a higher rate than usual.

Those weaknesses compounded in Alabama’s regular season finale against Texas A&M, in which the Tide lost 67-61. Alabama will hope to reverse its tide behind its defense, which ranks as the best two-point field goal defense as well as the nation’s No. 3 defense on 3-point field goals.

Mississippi State and Tolu Smith will provide quite the challenge, however.

The Bulldogs rank dead-last in the nation in 3-point shooting, a usual indicator of success in March. However, they counteract that with one of the country’s top defenses.

Mississippi State owns the nation’s No. 6 adjusted defensive efficiency, generating steals on 13.6% of opponents’ possessions and holding opposing teams to a 30.5% tally from behind the arc.

Smith, the SEC’s best shooter by percentage, will pose an interior challenge for the Crimson Tide. Alabama picked up a season sweep against Mississippi State, winning two games by 11 and three points, respectively. As we’ve seen before though, it's difficult to beat a team three times.

The other half of the bracket features an assortment of quality teams. Texas A&M has defeated Missouri twice, the Tigers took down Kentucky in Columbia to put themselves on the map. Vanderbilt is surging at the right time, while Auburn handed Missouri its most deflating loss of the season.

Any and all of these teams have an opportunity to play for a SEC Championship title on Sunday, so buckle up everyone. It’s time for March Madness.

3 Keys To The Tournament

1. Force turnovers early and often

Missouri will need to find a way to counteract the disadvantage it will have on the rebounding end, and this is where its pesky defense will come in hand.

The Tigers swipe steals on 14.8% of opponent possessions, good for second in the country. Those added chances should bode well for Missouri, who shoots 56.4% from inside the arc, 36.2% from outside of it and 75.6% from the free throw line.

Capitalizing on opponent mistakes will be vital, especially against a Tennessee team that turned the ball over 14 times against an Ole Miss team not known for its defensive intensity. Opportunities to force turnovers should come often for the Tigers, and it’ll likely be the difference in determining whether Missouri can work its way to a semifinal.

2. Showcase the strengths of the offense

I would say that Missouri is likely the most difficult team to prepare for in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers are effective at generating different defensive looks, applying pressure at different times and forcing turnovers at an alarming rate.

At the same time, opponents don’t know who might beat them on a given day. Missouri has at least six different scorers who could lead the team in scoring, making the Tigers versatile and dynamic.

With opposing teams only having a day to prepare, it’ll be extremely important for Gates and Co. to game plan with that in mind. This could be the spot where Missouri fans truly see how the coaches execute, and it’ll be up to the players to put it into action.

3. Find the balance between Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge

The two heads of Missouri’s offense are Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge.

They each possess unique qualities that make them dynamic, but the key in the SEC Tournament will be finding that balance between the two.

Brown has an ability to be a three-level scorer, and he was named to the All-SEC First Team earlier this week. He can truly control a game for Missouri but can oftentimes find himself in foul trouble as well. Facing Tennessee in a win-or-go-home game, that cannot happen.

Hodge, on the other hand, can flat-out shoot. He possesses a true ‘3 and D’ potential with his efficient shooting stroke combined with his quick hands on the defensive end, which resulted in him being crowned the SEC leader in steals.

However, Hodge can go cold at times with constant pressure from opposing defenses, which can slow down Missouri’s offense and limit the number of 3-point shots that go through the net.

Together though, Missouri’s offense looks unstoppable at times. The Tigers will need to generate their signature off-ball movement to open up quality shot attempts for the pair, which should be contagious to the rest of the lineup.

Quarterfinal Prediction

My Quarterfinal Prediction: Missouri 71 | Tennessee 68

KenPom Quarterfinal Prediction: Tennessee 77 | Missouri 69

Tennessee is looking for revenge after its crushing defeat in the last meeting against Missouri, but unlike KenPom, I don’t think it’ll come Friday.

The Tigers have had all week to prepare for the Vols, who looked like the likely favorite to come out the bracket alongside Ole Miss and South Carolina. Both Tennessee and Missouri flashed above-average shooting abilities in their first meeting, and I think a similar offensive output is expected.

I don’t believe the Vols have felt the true impact that Zakai Ziegler’s departure has on the lineup, and I think it’s an area that the Missouri coaching staff will look to expose.

Josiah-Jordan James, who didn't suit up in the first meeting, will look to replicate Ziegler’s success. Tennessee will miss Ziegler’s perimeter defensive intensity though, which is a crucial part of stopping a Missouri team that is keen on shooting the 3-point ball.

Like most SEC games at this time, I believe this’ll come down to one or two possessions, which will ultimately decide whether Missouri earns a trip to the semifinal.

The path beyond Tennessee looks even tougher. I think a trip to the SEC championship game is a potential reality, but the championship itself will come down to whether D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown team up to become the formidable duo they can be.