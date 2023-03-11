March Madness 2023: How to watch Selection Sunday on March 12

It’s here!

Well, almost here. This is published Saturday night and Selection Sunday is tomorrow. Before the selection show, we have some games to play as well. The Championship games will be played in the Ivy League, the SEC, the Atlantic 10, the American, and the Big 10.

There are 32 conferences in Division 1 which receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, so with five still to play that means 27 have received their bids. Here are the conferences and their winners:

Northeast — Fairleigh Dickinson

SWAC — Texas Southern

Southland — Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Ohio Valley — Southeast Missouri State

MEAC — Howard

Patriot — Colgate

Colonial — Charleston

America East — Vermont

Summit — Oral Roberts

MAAC — Iona

Big South — UNC Asheville

Horizon — Northern Kentucky

Southern — Furman

MAC — Kent State/Toledo

Atlantic Sun — Kennesaw State

Big Sky — Montana State

Missouri Valley — Drake

Big West — UC-Santa Barbera/Cal St Fullerton

Sun Belt — Louisiana

WAC — Grand Canyon/Southern Utah

CUSA — UAB/FAU

WCC — Gonzaga

ACC — Duke/Virginia

MWC — San Diego State

Pac-12 — UCLA/Arizona

Big East — Marquette

Big 12 — Texas

Selection Sunday is a day of joy for a lot of teams, and misery for others. Missouri has missed way more often than they’ve hit since joining the SEC. They’ve made the tournament just three times, in 2013, 2018, and again 2021. That’s a 50% hit rate for Frank Haith, a 0% hit rate for Kim Anderson, and a 40% hit rate for Cuonzo Martin. Dennis Gates is about to make his hit rate 100% when the Tigers receive their bid tomorrow.

Most of the ranges have Mizzou between a 6 and a 9 seed, but the consensus seems to be around a 7.

STATUS CHECK, PT. 2 | We saw 96 brackets update today. This is where forecasts have your Tigers:



- Avg. Seed: 6.88

- Median: 7

- Mode: 7

- Range: 6.36-7.41



And the spreads:



- No. 5: 1

- No. 6: 16

- No. 7: 71

- No. 8: 8



The overwhelming consensus: #Mizzou lands on the 7-line. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 12, 2023

SELECTION SHOW HOW TO WATCH

TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Sunday, March 12, 2023

CHANNEL: CBS

STREAM: Paramount+ / MarchMadness Live app

The women’s Selection Show will occur at 7:00 pm CT on ESPN.

Selection Sunday Games to Watch Event Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Event Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Ivy Final 11:00 AM Princeton Yale ESPN2 SEC Final 12:00 PM Texas A&M Alabama -4 145.5 ESPN A10 Final 12:00 PM Dayton VCU -2.5 124.5 CBS AAC Final 2:15 PM Memphis Houston ESPN Big 10 Final 2:30 PM Penn State Purdue -6.5 134.5 CBS

