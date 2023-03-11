 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

March Madness 2023: How to watch Selection Sunday on March 12

Selection Sunday and Mizzou is in, but where and when?!

By Sam Snelling
NCAA Basketball: Tulsa at Cincinnati Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

It’s here!

Well, almost here. This is published Saturday night and Selection Sunday is tomorrow. Before the selection show, we have some games to play as well. The Championship games will be played in the Ivy League, the SEC, the Atlantic 10, the American, and the Big 10.

There are 32 conferences in Division 1 which receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, so with five still to play that means 27 have received their bids. Here are the conferences and their winners:

  • Northeast — Fairleigh Dickinson
  • SWAC — Texas Southern
  • Southland — Texas A&M Corpus Christi
  • Ohio Valley — Southeast Missouri State
  • MEAC — Howard
  • Patriot — Colgate
  • Colonial — Charleston
  • America East — Vermont
  • Summit — Oral Roberts
  • MAAC — Iona
  • Big South — UNC Asheville
  • Horizon — Northern Kentucky
  • Southern — Furman
  • MAC — Kent State/Toledo
  • Atlantic Sun — Kennesaw State
  • Big Sky — Montana State
  • Missouri Valley — Drake
  • Big West — UC-Santa Barbera/Cal St Fullerton
  • Sun Belt — Louisiana
  • WAC — Grand Canyon/Southern Utah
  • CUSA — UAB/FAU
  • WCC — Gonzaga
  • ACC — Duke/Virginia
  • MWC — San Diego State
  • Pac-12 — UCLA/Arizona
  • Big East — Marquette
  • Big 12 — Texas

Selection Sunday is a day of joy for a lot of teams, and misery for others. Missouri has missed way more often than they’ve hit since joining the SEC. They’ve made the tournament just three times, in 2013, 2018, and again 2021. That’s a 50% hit rate for Frank Haith, a 0% hit rate for Kim Anderson, and a 40% hit rate for Cuonzo Martin. Dennis Gates is about to make his hit rate 100% when the Tigers receive their bid tomorrow.

Most of the ranges have Mizzou between a 6 and a 9 seed, but the consensus seems to be around a 7.

SELECTION SHOW HOW TO WATCH

TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Sunday, March 12, 2023

CHANNEL: CBS

STREAM: Paramount+ / MarchMadness Live app

The women’s Selection Show will occur at 7:00 pm CT on ESPN.

Selection Sunday Games to Watch

Event Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
Ivy Final 11:00 AM Princeton Yale ESPN2
SEC Final 12:00 PM Texas A&M Alabama -4 145.5 ESPN
A10 Final 12:00 PM Dayton VCU -2.5 124.5 CBS
AAC Final 2:15 PM Memphis Houston ESPN
Big 10 Final 2:30 PM Penn State Purdue -6.5 134.5 CBS

