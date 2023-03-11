Missouri vs Alabama Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

For the first time in a very long time, the Missouri Tigers are playing basketball in Championship Week on a Saturday. Welcome to what is hopefully the new normal.

Yesterday was an eventful day. For Mizzou Basketball and for Rock M Nation. The biggest news was obviously the Mizzou Hoops upset over the Tennessee Volunteers. Then the program announced Dennis Gates had been extended and the amount of money added to his deal increased the buyout to over $25million.

We’re also very excited about Mizzou playing today in the SEC Semi-Finals!

Let's do it all again tomorrow!

10:30 pre-game party at AJ Good Time Bar

Alabama and Missouri played once before and it was a bad night for the Tigers. They shot 3-28 from outside and lost by 21 points. If they’d have just shot 25% from outside instead of 10.7% they would have only lost by 6 points and things would have looked much better.

Alabama is no doubt a great team, but they are fallible, and they have not played as well since all the turmoil surrounding star freshman Brandon Miller came to light. They’re still a 1 seed, and with a tournament win could be in the mix for a top overall seed. No doubt this is a tough task for the Tigers. But they’ve surprised us all year. Why not keep it up?

Missouri-Alabama basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, March 11, 2023

LOCATION: Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN.

Missouri-Alabama basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Alabama basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 9-point underdog to Alabama according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 158.5. Not all the games below have been filled in. I’ll update in the morning but this is where things were a little after midnight.

