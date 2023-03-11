Missouri vs Alabama Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

For the first time in a very long time, the Missouri Tigers are playing basketball in Championship Week on a Saturday. Welcome to what is hopefully the new normal.
Yesterday was an eventful day. For Mizzou Basketball and for Rock M Nation. The biggest news was obviously the Mizzou Hoops upset over the Tennessee Volunteers. Then the program announced Dennis Gates had been extended and the amount of money added to his deal increased the buyout to over $25million.
We also announced some changes to Rock M Radio, specifically our YouTube channel. Please head over to our Channel and subscribe, we’ll have lots of content coming that way soon. Anyway, we’re really excited about the future of the YouTube channel and its possibilities.
We’re also very excited about Mizzou playing today in the SEC Semi-Finals!
Let's do it all again tomorrow!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 11, 2023
10:30 pre-game party at AJ Good Time Bar
Noon tipoff against No. 4 Alabama#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Xa8GKOE4gF
Alabama and Missouri played once before and it was a bad night for the Tigers. They shot 3-28 from outside and lost by 21 points. If they’d have just shot 25% from outside instead of 10.7% they would have only lost by 6 points and things would have looked much better.
Alabama is no doubt a great team, but they are fallible, and they have not played as well since all the turmoil surrounding star freshman Brandon Miller came to light. They’re still a 1 seed, and with a tournament win could be in the mix for a top overall seed. No doubt this is a tough task for the Tigers. But they’ve surprised us all year. Why not keep it up?
SB Nation Reacts Results:
I’m a little late getting these SB Nation Reacts Results out but heheheheheheheheh
Look, I think the smart money is on Alabama here. They’ve been the best team all year long, and they won the league. But Texas A&M has been the second best team and they were behind two flaky teams in Kentucky and Tennessee. Both of whom have since exited in the Quarterfinals yesterday. And then there’s the Arkansas Razorbacks.
I have news for Hog fans: your team isn’t very good. That’s ok. Expectations were out of wack coming into the season, and having Nick Smith Jr back makes you better, but marginally. You can’t maul and flop your way to an SEC Championship. But I guess you can get mad and knock cell phones out of the hands of innocent bystanders.
In the other results, the fans voted for:
- Big 12 — kU (51%), Texas (14%)
- ACC — Virginia (27%), Duke (25%)
- Big East — Marquette (34%), Xavier (11%)
- Big 10 — Purdue (48%), Indiana (13%)
- Pac 12 — UCLA (61%), Arizona (23%)
Missouri-Alabama basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, March 11, 2023
LOCATION: Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN.
Missouri-Alabama basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouHoops
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Alabama basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 9-point underdog to Alabama according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 158.5. Not all the games below have been filled in. I’ll update in the morning but this is where things were a little after midnight.
Championship Week Saturday Games to Watch
|Event
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Event
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Am East FInal
|10:00 AM
|UMass Lowell
|Vermont
|-5
|141.5
|ESPN2
|Ivy Semis
|10:00 AM
|Cornell
|Yale
|-6
|149
|ESPNU
|SEC Semis
|12:00 PM
|Missouri (25)
|Alabama (4)
|-9.5
|157.5
|ESPN
|A10 Semis
|12:00 PM
|SLU
|VCU
|-4
|142
|CBSSN
|Big 10 Semis
|12:00 PM
|Ohio State
|Purdue (5)
|-7
|134
|CBS
|MEAC Final
|12:30 PM
|Norfolk State
|-2
|Howard
|146.5
|ESPN2
|Ivy Semis
|12:30 PM
|Penn
|Princeton
|-2
|145.5
|ESPNU
|AAC Semi
|2:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Houston
|-10
|137
|ESPN2
|SEC Semis
|2:30 PM
|Vanderbilt
|Texas A&M
|-5.5
|140.5
|ESPN
|Big 10 Semis
|2:30 PM
|Penn State
|Indiana
|-3
|140
|CBS
|A10 Semis
|2:30 PM
|Fordham
|Dayton
|-6.5
|130
|CBSSN
|SWAC Final
|4:30 PM
|Texas Southern
|Grambling
|-6.5
|132.5
|ESPNU
|AAC Semi
|4:30 PM
|Tulane
|Memphis
|-6
|161.5
|ESPN2
|Big 12 Final
|5:00 PM
|Texas
|Kansas
|-2
|142.5
|ESPN
|MWC FInal
|5:00 PM
|San Diego State
|CBS
|Big East FInal
|5:30 PM
|Xavier (15)
|Marquette (6)
|-1.5
|156.5
|FOX
|MAC Final
|6:30 PM
|Kent State
|-
|Toledo
|-
|150.5
|ESPN2
|MAAC Final
|6:30 PM
|Marist
|Iona
|-14
|136.5
|ESPNU
|ACC Final
|7:30 PM
|Duke
|-2
|Virginia
|123
|ESPN
|CUSA Final
|7:30 PM
|UAB
|FAU
|-1
|148
|CBSSN
|Big West Final
|8:30 PM
|Cal St Fullerton
|UC Santa Barbara
|ESPN2
|Pac12 Final
|9:30 PM
|Arizona
|UCLA
|ESPN
|WAC Final
|10:30 PM
|Grand Canyon
|Utah Valley
|ESPN2
RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...