Opening Odds: Mizzou versus the Field of 68

Utah State is a 2 point favorite over Missouri, then over-under for the game is 154.5. 77 points a side seems low for this matchup doesn’t it? The Tigers’ odds to win the Men’s College Basketball Championship are +25000. Long. The game tips at 12:40pm on Thursday, on TNT. They’re the third game to tip on Thursday.

Other SEC teams:

Mississippi State opens with Pittsburg on Tuesday as a 2 point favorite, the O/U is 131.5

Auburn opened as a 1 point favorite over Iowa with an O/U of 153

Tennessee is a 10.5 point favorite over Louisiana. The O/U is 136.5

Texas A&M is a 3 point favorite over Penn State. The OU is 134.5

Kentucky is a 3.5 point favorite over Providence with an O/U of 145.5

You can find all the odds for the NCAA Tournament over at DraftKingsSportsbook. If I were a betting man, I’d keep an eye on these games:

Virginia vs Furman: The Paladins are quality and Virginia is a five point favorite. Furman likes to play fast, and the Cavaliers are missing one of their starters. Tony Bennett is a great coach, but that one is intriguing.

I’d take the over on Missouri-Utah State.

Vermont should cover the 11 points Marquette is favored by, but not to win straight up.

Creighton should cover the five point spread over North Carolina State.

Any time the ACC is involved, I’d consider taking the other team.

