MARCH MADNESS IS HERE!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Welcome to our first live stream Dive Cuts episode! Sam and Matt streamed this episode live on our YouTube channel as we kick off this new era of Rock M Radio. Thank you for bearing with the technical difficulties as we test everything out. We begin this episode hearing from Matt recapping the Alabama game and talking about seeding. Then, the guys head into a deep dive, discussing the first-round opponent, Utah State. This won’t be an easy one, folks.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! So this is going to be a bit of a different opening, as I (Levi) will be introing the podcast. As you know, we have been playing with live streaming these to YouTube. Though these trials have come with some errors, we are progressing! In the first few minutes of this episode we ran into an echo issue with Sam’s feed, so Matt will be running the episode for about ten minutes until Sam is able to come in.

02:00 - 03:00: Matt breaks down the seeding a little bit.

03:00 - 06:30: Thoughts on the Alabama game.

06:30 - 07:10: SAM IS BACK!

07:10 - 08:45: Let’s talk about the selection show and the NCAA Tournament!

08:45 - 14:50: Previewing the Utah St. game.

14:50 - 20:35: What’s the biggest concern about this matchup?

20:35 - 24:00: Has Mizzou proven they’re less reliant on the 3-ball as the season has progressed?

24:00 - 33:35: If Mizzou loses, is it going to be considered a letdown?

33:35 - 41:30: Some recruiting and roster talk.

41:30 - END: Hey thanks for sticking with us. We love you all and appreciate all of the support. We are going to continue coming back better every time! That is the end of this episode, be sure to tune in to watch Mizzou take on Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. MIZ!

