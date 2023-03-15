Tigers win 2 on Specs-tacular pitching against Illinois

Braggin Rights Wins x 2
Our lovely Mizzou Softball team (18-9) held their annual Braggin Rights doubleheader against the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-9) on Tuesday afternoon in the bitter cold
winter middle of March. While the team surely froze their booties off, I semi-watched/fully listened to the game while at work. Hey, I can’t take off work all the time (I’m already taking off at noon Thurs for the Mizzou tourney game).
Game One
The Tigers struck first in this one, and it was a welcome sight to see on my computer screen after the weekend’s offensive ineptitude (that sounds harsh, apologies). Alex Honnold used some savvy baserunning to stretch a single into a double and send Jenna Laird (HBP #1) to 3B, before Chantice Phillips’ bunt resulted in a botched throw that put her on 3B and two runs across the plate.
Both offenses settled down for a long
winter’s mid-March nap for a bit in the middle innings and Jordan Weber had retired 9 straight as of the 5th inning, her single blemish being a walk in the 3rd. In the bottom of the 5th, after Megan Moll led off with a walk and took second on a Maddie Snider sac bunt, Alex unleashed a mighty double, making it 3-0 Tigers.
In the top of the 6th inning, Illinois finally plated its first run after a leadoff double and subsequent single and sac hit made it 3-1. The Tigers couldn’t add on to their lead in the bottom of the inning, though they did add to the day’s bumps n bruises as Kara Daly became the #3 hit by a pitch victim (CP was #2 in the 4th). And finally, in the top of the 7th, the Illini tried to make things interesting, leading off with a solo homer to LF. After a visit to the circle, Jo got herself back together and sent down the final three batters on a K, a flyout, and another K.
Overall, Jordan Weber did a nice job in this game, especially considering the cold weather, which she had trouble with last season. Things only really got rocky that one inning, and I was so happy with how she did I thought about adding in a little punny action for her in the title (something like Jo-yous, or Jo-yful, but I don’t know guys, that seemed like a stretch and I couldn’t even pronounce it when workshopping the idea with my dad).
Hot Stats
- Jenna Laird: 0-2 w/ a run scored and a HBP
- Alex Honnold: 2-3 w/ a run scored, an RBI, and a double
- Chantice Phillips: 1-2 w/a HBP
- Megan Moll: 0-1 w/ a walk and a run scored
- Jordan Weber: 7 inning CG, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K and 2 ER (91 pitches)
OFFENSE OVERALL: 3 R | 3 H | 1 RBI | 1 2B | 9 K (3 looking) | 3 HBP | 4 LOB | .158 BA | .143 w/ 2 outs | .250 w/ runners on | .222 RISP
PITCHING OVERALL: CG | 3 H | 1 2B | 1 HR (solo) | 1 BB | 5 K | 2 ER | .130 Opp BA
Game Two: MIZ 7 | ILL 0
I tell ya, I was so confused to tune in and see the same Game 1 pitcher on the mound for Illinois... I spent a good 5+ minutes trying to determine if I was on the wrong feed. So with Sydney Sickels back on the mound for ILL, Mizzou got off to a hot start with an Alex Honnold double, which scored Jenna Laird, who was on with a single. Kara Daly’s RBI double brought home another run, and Mizzou took an early lead, 2-0.
After the initial couple of runs, Mizzou’s offense got a little frostbitten and they stopped scoring. The one thing that surely kept them awake? GETTING PLUNKED BY ILLINI PITCHERS. After 3 Tigers were hit in Game 1, Illinois got right back to it, plunking Honnold in the 3rd, then Snider & Crenshaw in the 5th. Also in the 5th, the offense re-emerged from its temporary hibernation, as after the aforementioned Snider HBP, Illinois pitcher Addy Jarvis, who had entered in the 3rd for Sickels, walked both Honnold and Laird, loading the bases with one out. That took her out of the game for Tori McQueen, who promptly hit JC, which brought a run home. After Frizell struck out (she’s got to get her plate discipline back, y’all), Kara Daly let loose a 3-run triple, and then scored on a Maddie Gallagher single to LF. That made the score 7-0, which is how it would end.
.@karadaly09 hits a three-run triple to pile it on for the Tigers #Mizzou 6, ILL 0 | B5 | #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/rYTZieCts4— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 14, 2023
Laurin Krings, AKA Specs, was nothing short of SPECS-tacular in this one. (You see what I did there? You’re welcome). She allowed all of three hits— one in the 2nd, and 2 bloopy hits to the Illini in the 4th before retiring every single Illini batter after that. It was incredible (and worthy of clever, yet terrible puns).
T7: Ms. Strikeout, Laurin Krings, is back to get those last three outs. She's get another K, and that's TEN for KKKKKKKKKKrings, who she sent down on 3 pitches! Oh wait! There's more! She has 11!— Karen S (@karensteger) March 14, 2023
What a masterpiece! LK was SPECS-tacular only threw 81 pitches! (you're welcome)
To review, here was Krings’ performance: 1st inning— K, FO, GO | 2nd inning— Foul out (on a magnificent play by Gallagher), K, single, K | 3rd— 3 GO on 3 pitches | 4th— GO, 2 bloop singles, K, K | 5th— K, FO, K | 6th— GO, K, K | 7th— GO, K, K (looking!)
It was so bad-ass.
Take a bow @LaurinKrings!!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 15, 2023
Krings registered a season-high 1⃣1⃣ strikeouts in the complete-game shutout to cap the doubleheader sweep #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/QRnsaUUTVy
Hot Stats
- Jenna Laird: 1-3 w/ 2 runs scored, 1 BB
- Alex Honnold: 1-1 w/ 2 runs scored, a double and a HBP
- Julia Crenshaw: 0-1 w/ a run scored, a sac bunt, and a HBP
- Kara Daly: 2-4 w/ a run scored, 4 RBI, a double and a triple
- Maddie Gallagher: 2-3 w/ an RBI (also 1 LOB & 1 CS)
OFFENSE OVERALL: 7 R | 6 H | 7 RBI | 2 2B | 1 3B | 2 BB | 5 K (3 looking, ew) | 3 HBP | 1 SAC | 3 LOB | 1 CS | .273 BA | .333 BA w/ 2 outs | .500 w/ RISP
PITCHING OVERALL: CG | 3 H | 11 K | 81 pitches | .125 OppBA
On to the Links!
I love this team so so so so so so so so so so so so soooooooooooooo much
Moving through @MarchMadnessMBB as one#MIZ pic.twitter.com/tBxsguJHpf— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 15, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- Nate continued his discussion of Mizzou issues. Here’s the next part: What Was Wrong with Mizzou’s Running Game? Part 3 - Brady Cook
- Matthew puts forth a valiant effort to explain Dog Bone season, which has something to do with postseason wrestling! Tiger Style Fans UNITE!
- Josh’s new Revue is giving away Oscars. Or should they be Trumans?
- A new Dive Cuts is out: March Madness!!!
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Lauren provided some quick facts on Mizzou WBB’s WNIT opponent, Illinois State (Robin’s former team!) | Sam introduced us to our new hated rival, Utah State. They’re THE WORST!!!
- ROCK M QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Without him, do fans ever really fall in love with this team? It’s impossible to imagine.” — Josh Matejka, The Revue (re: Dree Gholston)
More Links:
Men’s Hoops
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou and SLU defied basketball expectations, for better and worse (Jeff Gordon) | What can Mizzou basketball expect from Utah State? Rival coaches break down the Aggies (Dave Matter) | Transfer portal opens, coaching carousel whirls on eve of NCAA Tournament (Gordon) | 10 thoughts on March Madness bracket, Final Four picks (Matter) | Ryan Odom: A look at the Utah State men’s basketball head coach (Erik Hall)
- Columbia Missourian: Mizzou takes ample postseason experience into NCAA Tournament (Jaden Lewis) | Seven things to know about No. 7 seed Missouri’s first NCAA Tournament opponent, Utah State (Jack Knowlton)
- As AI said, “We talkin about practice.” Get it, guys!!!!
First practice in Sacramento ✔️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/X86khgRNsB— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 15, 2023
- Kansas City Star: Here’s what national writers are saying about Mizzou going into the NCAA Tournament (Pete Grathoff) | To make it memorable, Mizzou’s turnaround season needs exclamation point in NCAA play (Vahe Gregorian) | good for re-reading: ‘Gold standard’: Why Mizzou’s Dennis Gates is driven to become a Hall of Fame coach (Gregorian)
- Mizzou March Madness stuff: Ranking every team playing in March Madness from No. 1 to 68 (Matt Norlander, CBS Sports) | Previewing the South Region (Draft Kings) | What to know about every team in the men’s NCAA tournament bracket (Myron Medcalf, ESPN) | South Regional analysis (Zach Braziller, New York Post) | SI’s Pat Forde Ranks All 68 Teams in the Men’s NCAA Tournament | Texas’ Rodney Terry, Duke’s Jon Scheyer lead first-year coaches who can make Final Four (Zachary Pereles, CBS Sports)
- PowerMizzou/Rivals: Listen to Mizzou, That’s Who: Episode 30, which breaks down Mizzou’s seed and potential matchups (Gabe D, Maggie Johnson & Tucker Franklin) Mizzou leaning on experience to prep for March Madness (Drew King) | I’ve Got Five On It: Most intriguing first-round NCAA matchups (Rob Cassidy)
- The Athletic: Missouri extends men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates through 2028-29: Why it was well-deserved (Kyle Tucker, Athletic staff) | NCAA Tournament South Region Analysis: Alabama, Arizona and more, in which they DARE to call Nick Honor “portly” (Joe Rexrode, Justin Williams, etc.)
- I’m just so proud of Kobe, you guys. He is killing it on AND off the court. Per MUTigers.com:
Brown becomes just the third student-athlete in program history to collect Academic All-America accolades, as voted on by College Sports Communicators, and the first in 40 years. He joins Kim Anderson in 1977 and Steve Stipanovich in 1983 as Tigers to earn the highest academic honor in the sport.
One of the elite players in the nation on the court and in the classroom, congrats to @TheKobe24Brown for earning - - honors! #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 14, 2023
https://t.co/kzuENs0SCu pic.twitter.com/CseVuQtgQf
Women’s Hoops
- Hear from Robin Pingeton talk about her team’s performance and the opportunity in front of them
LISTEN: #Mizzou Women's Basketball Head Coach Robin Pingeton says she's proud of how her team played this year despite a difficult stretch in the middle of the season. She says she wants her team to be able to enjoy the WNIT and "go out swinging."@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1GdS4nXrSE— Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) March 14, 2023
- Hear from Haley Troup, who wants to go out with a bang. I have to wonder if the team will come out swinging not only because they are a competitive, fiery bunch, but also because they want to leave the season with their coach firmly still in the head coach's chair.
LISTEN: @MizzouHoops isn't the only team with a chip. #Mizzou Graduate Guard Haley Troup says the team is trying to prove it can go out and beat anyone in the WNIT.— Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) March 14, 2023
"If we're in the NIT, we're in to win it."@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aLtAePKyVF
Football
- PowerMizzou: Tigers hoping continuity will lead to more defensive progress (Jarod Hamilton) | Commit Analysis: Daniel Kaelin (Sean Williams)
- Columbia Tribune: Why Luther Burden’s move to slot will benefit him as a sophomore (Drew King)
- Jake Garcia continues to show off his skills in the wake of his competitors’ injuries
DIME@JakeGarcia14 to @mcgetbusy1 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/SxKJY2Z6lF— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 14, 2023
- Fun, fun. Nate hates the logos the kids like. Nate hates fun.
Hot Take Time!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 14, 2023
What’s your favorite alternate @MizzouFootball logo?#MIZ pic.twitter.com/nnjWd1tXBZ
- Congrats, Spring Ball Players of the Day!
Our Players of the Day for Spring Practices #️⃣5️⃣ and #️⃣6️⃣— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 14, 2023
Back at it again today who’s next?#MIZ pic.twitter.com/c5WQCYKF9P
Other Mizzou Sports
- SOFTBALL: Josh shared this the other day, but I want to mention it again. READ THIS about Addie: Former Station Camp catcher Addie Lange takes road less traveled to Mizzou softball | MU softball claims Braggin’ Rights in doubleheader sweep over Illinois (Maddie Orr, Missourian) | MUTigers.com recap
- BASEBALL: Such an honor to be in the middle of the pack!!! Keep it up, fellas! | Changes are on the horizon when Texas and Oklahoma join the mighty SEC, per Kendall Rogers | MU baseball to host battle-tested Lamar before SEC play begins (Ethan Burke, Missourian) | Baseball Primed for Midweek Test Against Lamar (MUTigers)
Our updated SEC baseball rankings pic.twitter.com/I6II7RiZds— Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) March 14, 2023
- SWIM & DIVE: Women’s Swim & Dive Heads to NCAA Championships (per MUTigers.com)
- VOLLEYBALL: Dawn Sullivan’s new staff continues to come together. Yesterday, Josh introduced the new Director of Ops. Over the weekend, it was the new S&C coach!
Dr. Sharrell Straughter is our @MizzouVB athletic trainer! She received her doctorate from @ATprograms_ATSU, while serving as a FT athletic trainer. She is the picture of determination and lucky to have her on our staff! #MIZ #NATM2023 #zousportsmed pic.twitter.com/XAEhJyuZXJ— Mizzou Sports Med (@ZOU_SportsMed) March 12, 2023
- SOCCER: This looks so fun!!!
Bond as a team and learn a new skill.— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) March 13, 2023
Thank you to the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen❗️#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LyP4VTUVXu
- TRACK & FIELD: MU track and field’s Fisher, Vilches earn first-team All-American honors (Missourian staff)
School record ✅— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 12, 2023
First Team All-American ✅@arianna_fisher6 claims sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 14.06m // 46-1.50 pic.twitter.com/QUJV80ZMdX
- GYMNASTICS: I’m not crying, you’re crying. Apparently, this answers my questions about if Sienna and Helen are coming back for an extra season. Also, listen to PowerMizzou’s new True Tiger Insider podcast, where Gabe welcomes in Miss 10.0, Jocelyn Moore!
Don't mind us we are still emotional after seeing these routines for the last time in Hearnes. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UfeddO02Mp— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 14, 2023
Other Mizzou Stuff
- Giant human John Bol has some words about Dennis Gates, who continues to recruit him heavily.
7-2 4⭐️ John Bol breaks down his relationship with the #Missouri staff and how his relationship has grown with the program.— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 14, 2023
FULL Conversation Link Below https://t.co/tT0VUTuYBp pic.twitter.com/zbvZbGsa8L
- Lauren’s work for Edge of Sports listed Australians in the WNIT, which includes Sara-Rose Smith. Check it out.
- MU Soccer celebrates Women’s History Month, telling readers about Nikki Thole, who was a Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection in 1997, her first year in the Black and Gold, then became a three-time first-team, all-conference selection from 1998-2000. (per MUTigers.com)
- Mizzou in the NBA/G-League coming tomorrow. Sammy & I switched links days!
If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...