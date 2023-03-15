Tigers win 2 on Specs-tacular pitching against Illinois

Braggin Rights Wins x 2

Our lovely Mizzou Softball team (18-9) held their annual Braggin Rights doubleheader against the Illinois Fighting Illini (16-9) on Tuesday afternoon in the bitter cold winter middle of March. While the team surely froze their booties off, I semi-watched/fully listened to the game while at work. Hey, I can’t take off work all the time (I’m already taking off at noon Thurs for the Mizzou tourney game) .

Game One

The Tigers struck first in this one, and it was a welcome sight to see on my computer screen after the weekend’s offensive ineptitude (that sounds harsh, apologies). Alex Honnold used some savvy baserunning to stretch a single into a double and send Jenna Laird (HBP #1) to 3B, before Chantice Phillips’ bunt resulted in a botched throw that put her on 3B and two runs across the plate.

Both offenses settled down for a long winter’s mid-March nap for a bit in the middle innings and Jordan Weber had retired 9 straight as of the 5th inning, her single blemish being a walk in the 3rd. In the bottom of the 5th, after Megan Moll led off with a walk and took second on a Maddie Snider sac bunt, Alex unleashed a mighty double, making it 3-0 Tigers.

In the top of the 6th inning, Illinois finally plated its first run after a leadoff double and subsequent single and sac hit made it 3-1. The Tigers couldn’t add on to their lead in the bottom of the inning, though they did add to the day’s bumps n bruises as Kara Daly became the #3 hit by a pitch victim (CP was #2 in the 4th). And finally, in the top of the 7th, the Illini tried to make things interesting, leading off with a solo homer to LF. After a visit to the circle, Jo got herself back together and sent down the final three batters on a K, a flyout, and another K.

Overall, Jordan Weber did a nice job in this game, especially considering the cold weather, which she had trouble with last season. Things only really got rocky that one inning, and I was so happy with how she did I thought about adding in a little punny action for her in the title (something like Jo-yous, or Jo-yful, but I don’t know guys, that seemed like a stretch and I couldn’t even pronounce it when workshopping the idea with my dad).

Hot Stats

Jenna Laird: 0-2 w/ a run scored and a HBP

Alex Honnold: 2-3 w/ a run scored, an RBI, and a double

Chantice Phillips: 1-2 w/a HBP

Megan Moll: 0-1 w/ a walk and a run scored

Jordan Weber: 7 inning CG, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K and 2 ER (91 pitches)

OFFENSE OVERALL: 3 R | 3 H | 1 RBI | 1 2B | 9 K (3 looking) | 3 HBP | 4 LOB | .158 BA | .143 w/ 2 outs | .250 w/ runners on | .222 RISP PITCHING OVERALL: CG | 3 H | 1 2B | 1 HR (solo) | 1 BB | 5 K | 2 ER | .130 Opp BA

Game Two: MIZ 7 | ILL 0

I tell ya, I was so confused to tune in and see the same Game 1 pitcher on the mound for Illinois... I spent a good 5+ minutes trying to determine if I was on the wrong feed. So with Sydney Sickels back on the mound for ILL, Mizzou got off to a hot start with an Alex Honnold double, which scored Jenna Laird, who was on with a single. Kara Daly’s RBI double brought home another run, and Mizzou took an early lead, 2-0.

After the initial couple of runs, Mizzou’s offense got a little frostbitten and they stopped scoring. The one thing that surely kept them awake? GETTING PLUNKED BY ILLINI PITCHERS. After 3 Tigers were hit in Game 1, Illinois got right back to it, plunking Honnold in the 3rd, then Snider & Crenshaw in the 5th. Also in the 5th, the offense re-emerged from its temporary hibernation, as after the aforementioned Snider HBP, Illinois pitcher Addy Jarvis, who had entered in the 3rd for Sickels, walked both Honnold and Laird, loading the bases with one out. That took her out of the game for Tori McQueen, who promptly hit JC, which brought a run home. After Frizell struck out (she’s got to get her plate discipline back, y’all), Kara Daly let loose a 3-run triple, and then scored on a Maddie Gallagher single to LF. That made the score 7-0, which is how it would end.

Laurin Krings, AKA Specs, was nothing short of SPECS-tacular in this one. (You see what I did there? You’re welcome). She allowed all of three hits— one in the 2nd, and 2 bloopy hits to the Illini in the 4th before retiring every single Illini batter after that. It was incredible (and worthy of clever, yet terrible puns).

T7: Ms. Strikeout, Laurin Krings, is back to get those last three outs. She's get another K, and that's TEN for KKKKKKKKKKrings, who she sent down on 3 pitches! Oh wait! There's more! She has 11!



What a masterpiece! LK was SPECS-tacular only threw 81 pitches! (you're welcome) — Karen S (@karensteger) March 14, 2023

To review, here was Krings’ performance: 1st inning— K, FO, GO | 2nd inning— Foul out (on a magnificent play by Gallagher), K, single, K | 3rd— 3 GO on 3 pitches | 4th— GO, 2 bloop singles, K, K | 5th— K, FO, K | 6th— GO, K, K | 7th— GO, K, K (looking!)

It was so bad-ass.

Take a bow @LaurinKrings!!



Krings registered a season-high 1⃣1⃣ strikeouts in the complete-game shutout to cap the doubleheader sweep #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/QRnsaUUTVy — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 15, 2023

Hot Stats

Jenna Laird: 1-3 w/ 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Alex Honnold: 1-1 w/ 2 runs scored, a double and a HBP

Julia Crenshaw: 0-1 w/ a run scored, a sac bunt, and a HBP

Kara Daly: 2-4 w/ a run scored, 4 RBI, a double and a triple

Maddie Gallagher: 2-3 w/ an RBI (also 1 LOB & 1 CS)

OFFENSE OVERALL: 7 R | 6 H | 7 RBI | 2 2B | 1 3B | 2 BB | 5 K (3 looking, ew) | 3 HBP | 1 SAC | 3 LOB | 1 CS | .273 BA | .333 BA w/ 2 outs | .500 w/ RISP PITCHING OVERALL: CG | 3 H | 11 K | 81 pitches | .125 OppBA

On to the Links!

I love this team so so so so so so so so so so so so soooooooooooooo much

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Men's Hoops

Brown becomes just the third student-athlete in program history to collect Academic All-America accolades, as voted on by College Sports Communicators, and the first in 40 years. He joins Kim Anderson in 1977 and Steve Stipanovich in 1983 as Tigers to earn the highest academic honor in the sport.

One of the elite players in the nation on the court and in the classroom, congrats to @TheKobe24Brown for earning - - honors! #MIZ



https://t.co/kzuENs0SCu pic.twitter.com/CseVuQtgQf — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 14, 2023

Women's Hoops

Hear from Robin Pingeton talk about her team's performance and the opportunity in front of them

LISTEN: #Mizzou Women's Basketball Head Coach Robin Pingeton says she's proud of how her team played this year despite a difficult stretch in the middle of the season. She says she wants her team to be able to enjoy the WNIT and "go out swinging."@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1GdS4nXrSE — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) March 14, 2023

Hear from Haley Troup, who wants to go out with a bang. I have to wonder if the team will come out swinging not only because they are a competitive, fiery bunch, but also because they want to leave the season with their coach firmly still in the head coach's chair.

LISTEN: @MizzouHoops isn't the only team with a chip. #Mizzou Graduate Guard Haley Troup says the team is trying to prove it can go out and beat anyone in the WNIT.



"If we're in the NIT, we're in to win it."@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aLtAePKyVF — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) March 14, 2023

Football

Fun, fun. Nate hates the logos the kids like. Nate hates fun.

Congrats, Spring Ball Players of the Day!

Our Players of the Day for Spring Practices #️⃣5️⃣ and #️⃣6️⃣



Back at it again today who’s next?#MIZ pic.twitter.com/c5WQCYKF9P — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 14, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Our updated SEC baseball rankings pic.twitter.com/I6II7RiZds — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) March 14, 2023

SWIM & DIVE: Women's Swim & Dive Heads to NCAA Championships (per MUTigers.com)

Women's Swim & Dive Heads to NCAA Championships (per MUTigers.com) VOLLEYBALL: Dawn Sullivan's new staff continues to come together. Yesterday, Josh introduced the new Director of Ops. Over the weekend, it was the new S&C coach!

Dr. Sharrell Straughter is our @MizzouVB athletic trainer! She received her doctorate from @ATprograms_ATSU, while serving as a FT athletic trainer. She is the picture of determination and lucky to have her on our staff! #MIZ #NATM2023 #zousportsmed pic.twitter.com/XAEhJyuZXJ — Mizzou Sports Med (@ZOU_SportsMed) March 12, 2023

SOCCER: This looks so fun!!!

Bond as a team and learn a new skill.



Thank you to the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen❗️#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LyP4VTUVXu — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) March 13, 2023

School record ✅

First Team All-American ✅@arianna_fisher6 claims sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 14.06m // 46-1.50 pic.twitter.com/QUJV80ZMdX — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 12, 2023

GYMNASTICS: I'm not crying, you're crying. Apparently, this answers my questions about if Sienna and Helen are coming back for an extra season. Also, listen to PowerMizzou's new True Tiger Insider podcast, where Gabe welcomes in Miss 10.0, Jocelyn Moore!

Don't mind us we are still emotional after seeing these routines for the last time in Hearnes. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UfeddO02Mp — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 14, 2023

Other Mizzou Stuff

Giant human John Bol has some words about Dennis Gates, who continues to recruit him heavily.

7-2 4⭐️ John Bol breaks down his relationship with the #Missouri staff and how his relationship has grown with the program.



FULL Conversation Link Below https://t.co/tT0VUTuYBp pic.twitter.com/zbvZbGsa8L — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 14, 2023

