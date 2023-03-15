Missouri vs Utah State Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Gameday is (almost) here! If you’re like me and you’ve cut the chord, maybe you’re looking for a way to stream after using up all your emails for free streams via YouTube TV or FuboTV, but the good news is SlingTV is running a promotion for just $20 for your first month of SlingTV which would take you all the way through the Championship game. Then having a Sling login would also let you use the MarchMadness Streaming app on your phone as well. Not a bad deal.
Missouri-Utah State basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 12:40 p.m. CT
DATE: Thursday, March 16, 2023
LOCATION: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, CA.
Missouri-Utah State basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: TNT
STREAM: MarchMadness Live! App
TWITTER: @MizzouHoops
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
SlingTV: CLICK HERE FOR SLINGTV
Missouri-Utah State basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 1.5-point underdog to Utah State according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 155.5. KenPom predictive metrics has this game as a Missouri loss with a score of 83-79.
NCAA Tournament Round of 64, Day 1
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:15 AM
|West Virginia (9)
|-2
|Maryland (8)
|137.5
|CBS
|11:40 AM
|Furman (13)
|Virginia (4)
|-6
|132
|TruTV
|12:40 PM
|Utah State (10)
|-1.5
|Missouri (7)
|155.5
|TNT
|1:00 PM
|Howard (16)
|Kansas (1)
|-22
|146
|TBS
|1:45 PM
|Texas A&M CC (16)
|Alabama (1)
|-24
|155.5
|CBS
|2:10 PM
|Cof Charleston (12)
|San Diego State (5)
|-5
|141.5
|TruTV
|3:10 PM
|Princeton (15)
|Arizona (2)
|-13.5
|157
|TNT
|3:30 PM
|Illinois (9)
|Arkansas (8)
|-2
|144
|TBS
|5:50 PM
|Auburn (9)
|-1
|Iowa (8)
|152.5
|TNT
|6:10 PM
|Oral Roberts (12)
|Duke (5)
|-6.5
|146
|CBS
|6:25 PM
|Colgate (15)
|Texas (2)
|-13.5
|150.5
|TBS
|6:35 PM
|Boise State (10)
|Northwestern (7)
|-1.5
|128
|TruTV
|8:20 PM
|Northern Kentucky (16)
|Houston (1)
|-19.5
|122.5
|TNT
|8:40 PM
|Louisiana (13)
|Tennessee (4)
|-11.5
|136.5
|CBS
|8:55 PM
|Penn State (10)
|Texas A&M (7)
|-3
|134.5
|TBS
|10:05 PM
|UNC Asheville (15)
|UCLA (2)
|-17.5
|135.5
|TruTV
