Missouri vs Utah State Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Missouri-Utah State basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 12:40 p.m. CT

DATE: Thursday, March 16, 2023

LOCATION: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, CA.

Missouri-Utah State basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: TNT

STREAM: MarchMadness Live! App

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Utah State basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 1.5-point underdog to Utah State according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 155.5. KenPom predictive metrics has this game as a Missouri loss with a score of 83-79.

NCAA Tournament Round of 64, Day 1 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:15 AM West Virginia (9) -2 Maryland (8) 137.5 CBS 11:40 AM Furman (13) Virginia (4) -6 132 TruTV 12:40 PM Utah State (10) -1.5 Missouri (7) 155.5 TNT 1:00 PM Howard (16) Kansas (1) -22 146 TBS 1:45 PM Texas A&M CC (16) Alabama (1) -24 155.5 CBS 2:10 PM Cof Charleston (12) San Diego State (5) -5 141.5 TruTV 3:10 PM Princeton (15) Arizona (2) -13.5 157 TNT 3:30 PM Illinois (9) Arkansas (8) -2 144 TBS 5:50 PM Auburn (9) -1 Iowa (8) 152.5 TNT 6:10 PM Oral Roberts (12) Duke (5) -6.5 146 CBS 6:25 PM Colgate (15) Texas (2) -13.5 150.5 TBS 6:35 PM Boise State (10) Northwestern (7) -1.5 128 TruTV 8:20 PM Northern Kentucky (16) Houston (1) -19.5 122.5 TNT 8:40 PM Louisiana (13) Tennessee (4) -11.5 136.5 CBS 8:55 PM Penn State (10) Texas A&M (7) -3 134.5 TBS 10:05 PM UNC Asheville (15) UCLA (2) -17.5 135.5 TruTV

