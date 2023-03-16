It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for.

It’s GAMEDAY. Deep breaths.

Does anyone else feel sick? I feel kinda sick. The anticipation of waiting til 12:40pm CT is going to be the end of me. I don’t know what to do with myself (besides get some work done, of course. I’m a great employee; ask anyone).

It was 2021.

This was the “celebration” when Mizzou heard its name called for their 8/9 matchup against Oklahoma, which took place March 20. That was 726 days ago. Kobe was on that roster. He had 8 points on 3-8 shooting in 29 minutes against the Sooners. He’s the only Tiger (or former Tiger) still playing for the postseason from this roster.

There’s Javon, who just ended his CBB career without a postseason berth (surprisingly, I thought they’d be in the NIT) at SLU. And Druuuuuuu. He spends his time in NY either playing with the Nets or their G-League team in Long Island. Tilly is playing for the Raptors’ G-League team. Mitch and Mark are overseas. Ed is looking for another new team after a year at Idaho State. X is/was at New Mexico St for his final season, which ended their season early because of all that unpleasantness. PB bides his time in Santa Clara, while Torrence is at Elon. This might have been their last years? I’m not sure.

I loved this team that, much like the current squad, the metrics despised. I even interviewed former SID RJ Layton about them in Dec. 2020.

So much has changed.

It’s a new era. And that begins today (or this morning if you’re on the west coast). I’m ready to leave work at noon (thanks, best boss ever) and head to a yet-to-be-decided watering hole to enjoy myself, no matter the result. It’s been 4745 days since Mizzou has won an NCAA tournament game. I’m ready for that drought to end.

Who’s ready to dance?

The Trib’s Chris Kwiecinski took a look at why Mizzou can — and can’t, but we’re focusing on the can — reach the Final 4 for the first time in program history. Per his article, the 7-seed has made it all the way before. In 2014, UConn beat no. 8 seed Kentucky in the final, though it’s not a common occurrence (only four 7-seeds have made the F4). As for why, YOU KNOW WHY. You’ve witnessed it many times this season.

Tigers fans need no diagram as to how this MU team can go far in the NCAA Tournament. Many have seen it firsthand at Mizzou Arena. Simply enough, if Missouri catches fire the Tigers are hard to stop. Ask Iowa State, Illinois, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee and LSU how that all worked out for them. MU averages just over nine 3-pointers per game. That level of consistency from the perimeter rises when Missouri is on a roll when it turns defense into offense and offense into a slew of points in a very short amount of time. Winning in March is about catching fire at the right time. Missouri has done that so many times this season against teams that are in the NCAA Tournament. It can happen again.

Who’s ready for some magic? Let’s ride with this ragtag bunch of Mid Major misfits to the end.

"It's all exciting, man. It's March. It's time to play."#Mizzou has that #MarchMadness feeling as the Tigers get ready to face Utah State on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/agvA8Nq4If — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 15, 2023

If you’ve got some free time this morning before the game, listen to Dennis Gates, Jarrett Sutton, Dave Matter, and the Utah State PBP guy chat. Great stuff.

One more thing... I’d be remiss not to mention the women’s team, who will face head coach Robin Pingeton’s former school, Illinois State, at Mizzou Arena at 7pm in the WNIT. Really hoping they get a win here and advance. Lauren will have a preview out at some point today.

ON TO THE LINKS!!! M-I-F’ing-Z!

Bringing our EGBs to Sacramento and the NCAA Tournament!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/kKxUR21Wvu — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 16, 2023

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/otMXfkF8lG — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) March 16, 2023

Here is everything you need to know about the 10-0 run in college basketball.



In this article, I look at how the "Kill Shot" has affected every team in March Madness, and I also identify trends from previous Final Four teams. https://t.co/89Dvh58hCf — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 15, 2023

From enemy lines:

Ryan Odom on Mizzou: "I love their team. I love the way the play. They're fearless. They're confident." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 15, 2023

3 reasons to watch Missouri play Thursday #MarchMadness



1. Clap Backs (Respond to getting scored on by attacking back quickly) & the Two Side Fast Break.

2. Multiple unscripted actions out of the BDT Offense.

3. Reads and decisions that look like they were set plays. pic.twitter.com/XMsDxjhGWp — Chris Oliver (@BBallImmersion) March 15, 2023

Hear from Southeastern14’s Blake Lovell and new Mizzou intern Rory Whetstone as they chat about Mizzou’s chances in the NCAA Tournament.

This reminds me of the relationship between Zo and Javon. This is great. We are so lucky to have had these two men leading our team.

A bond that will last a lifetime; hear more about the special connection between @coachdgates and @Tre_Gomillion #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Ef3OlDHnEN — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 15, 2023

Spring game cancellation news (for fans, anyway, which honestly defeats the entire purpose of the game): Matt Stahl, Columbia Tribune | Dave Matter, STL Today | Wendell Shepherd Jr, Missourian

This is super cool video work from KC’s Let it Fly Media

The King of Columbia, @martezmanuel13



our @LetItFlyMedia crew spent a day with Martez to hear what his hometown means to him



but more importantly what he means to this city as a hometown tiger https://t.co/knOinnR6e0 — cassie (@cassieflorido) March 16, 2023

Saturday Down South examined the March Madness bracket through the lens of college football on Instagram.

This is gonna be cool.

Get to know @MizzouFootball like never before!



will air on our social channels starting on April 5th! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9gE0FwPHGn — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 15, 2023

BASEBALL: I listened to the end of this one in the car, so I can report on it myself! This one got a bit too interesting there at the end for my liking. While Bieser Ball launched their most home runs since 2008 in a game (6), things got a bit close there at the end as Tiger pitcher Tony Neubeck allowed a leadoff walk, and then two batters later allowed a two-run moonshot to CF to make it a 2-run ballgame. A single and very untimely error by Luke Mann put the go-ahead run at the plate, but Neubeck was able to strike out the final batter to preserve the dub, 10-8. You can read the full recap at MUTigers.com.

Per Sammy:

Lamar was picked to finish 3rd in the Southland Conference preseason poll and came into today 13-3 with wins over Texas A&M and Kansas State. Underrated non-con win for #Mizzou as the Tigers enter the SEC opening series this weekend against Tennessee with a 13-3 overall record. https://t.co/GCvMawdcnh — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) March 15, 2023

Listen to the postgame with Coach Bieser and Hank Zeisler.

Up next, a weekend tilt against Tony Vitello and his Vols squad in some frigid temps. Per Rock M Nation insider Trripleplay, a rumor:

I’m hearing this weekend’s series for @MizzouBaseball vs Tennessee may be shifted to a Friday doubleheader and a single game on Sunday — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) March 15, 2023

Wow. Super League, much?

And with this win, *every* SEC Baseball team will have at least 13 victories before the first conference game.



I don't really have the resources available to confirm it, but I believe this is the first time this has happened in the 14-team SEC.



This league is just bananas. https://t.co/suNS064fZJ — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) March 16, 2023

SOFTBALL: Sweet victory x 2. We love to see a Braggin Rights win. How bout some highlights?!?

Maddie Gallagher.... oh my god

SWIM & DIVE: Mizzou women have kicked off their NCAA Championships

First race in the books!!!



The Women's 200 Medley Relay of Meredith, Malin, Taylor, and Alex placed 20th tonight! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/O4X3TsWmaW — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 16, 2023

TRACK & FIELD: Indoor season: check. Outdoor season: coming.

Outdoor szn pic.twitter.com/Lby2HOGlHG — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 15, 2023

I’m proud to say I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri. I am especially thankful to my family and coaches. Excited to get back to where it all started. #TIGERSTYLE #MIZ @MizzouWrestling @mutigerstyle @JacketWrestle pic.twitter.com/Bbs72tU3kU — Jarrett Stoner (@jarrett_stoner) March 15, 2023

VOLLEYBALL: Back in action this weekend with a new coach at the helm

Great to be competing.



We will continue our 2023 spring season Saturday against SIUE at 1 p.m, CT at Hearnes.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/XeD8vmmKqq — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) March 15, 2023

I don’t have time for this section this week. I’ll make it a regular occurrence again starting next week.

