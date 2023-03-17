 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers vs Tigers on Saturday in Sacramento

Mizzou Links for Friday, March 17

By Sammy Stava
THOSE MISSOURI BASKETBALL TIGERS!

They have done it. Round of 32 bound.

For the first time since March 19th, 2010 against Clemson — your Missouri Basketball Tigers have won an NCAA Tournament game in a 76-65 victory over Utah State.

That’s a span of 4,745 days.

Sharpie them, Seth Davis!

Not only did Mizzou get their first NCAA Tournament win since 2010 - but Dennis Gates became the first head coach in program history to lead Mizzou to an NCAA Tournament win in a debut season.

An incredibly fun season that has 100 percent exceeded preseason expectations up to this point continues on Saturday against No. 15 Princeton — who upset No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55.

Yeah, that’s right. Tigers vs Tigers at 5:10 p.m. CT on Saturday late afternoon (on TNT).

Moving on, Mizzou Women’s Basketball won their WNIT opener 61-51 over Illinois State to advance to the second round and will play the winner of Western Kentucky and kansas, which tips off tomorrow. Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 15 points. RECAP on MUTigers.com.

And from Mizzou Wrestling: Tiger Style sits in Third Place after Day One at the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Missouri has a team total of 17.5 overall points, behind Penn State (26.0) and Iowa (21.5). More on MUTigers.com.

Man, what a day. This is the best time of the year. PLENTY more coverage to come on the site. For now, onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Great postgame quote here from Gates, via Vahe Gregorian:
  • NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony on Kobe Brown’s game:
  • This is awesome from Dana Jacobson:
  • Updated game-time schedules for Mizzou Baseball and Softball this weekend:
  • A throwback to Mizzou Football’s Cotton Bowl win over Arkansas:
  • AND we had a Mizzou Club Hockey win!
  • Mizzou Football celebrating the hoops win. Love to see it!
