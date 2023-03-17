Tigers vs Tigers on Saturday in Sacramento

THOSE MISSOURI BASKETBALL TIGERS!
They have done it. Round of 32 bound.
For the first time since March 19th, 2010 against Clemson — your Missouri Basketball Tigers have won an NCAA Tournament game in a 76-65 victory over Utah State.
Still dancing... #MarchMadness #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qx1Dq7X1ZV— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 16, 2023
That’s a span of 4,745 days.
4,745 days since Missouri's last NCAA Tournament victory.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 16, 2023
No longer
Final: Mizzou 76, Utah State 65
Sharpie them, Seth Davis!
Missouri. Sharpie.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 16, 2023
Not only did Mizzou get their first NCAA Tournament win since 2010 - but Dennis Gates became the first head coach in program history to lead Mizzou to an NCAA Tournament win in a debut season.
Dennis Gates is the first head coach in program history to win an NCAA Tournament game in his first season at the helm of @MizzouHoops. pic.twitter.com/TIXSw77TeM— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2023
An incredibly fun season that has 100 percent exceeded preseason expectations up to this point continues on Saturday against No. 15 Princeton — who upset No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55.
Yeah, that’s right. Tigers vs Tigers at 5:10 p.m. CT on Saturday late afternoon (on TNT).
Saturday schedule (all times ET): SDSU-Furman (12:10, CBS); Duke-Tennessee (2:40, CBS), Kansas-Arkansas (5:15, CBS); Missouri-Princeton (6:10, TNT); Houston-Auburn (7:10, TBS); Texas-Texas A&M/Penn St. (7:45, CBS); UCLA-Northwestern (8:40, TNT); Alabama-Maryland (9:40, TBS).— David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 17, 2023
Moving on, Mizzou Women’s Basketball won their WNIT opener 61-51 over Illinois State to advance to the second round and will play the winner of Western Kentucky and kansas, which tips off tomorrow. Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 15 points. RECAP on MUTigers.com.
TIGERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/5KKvPmpsoz— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 17, 2023
Second round bound → pic.twitter.com/zvSuReP3RB— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 17, 2023
And from Mizzou Wrestling: Tiger Style sits in Third Place after Day One at the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Missouri has a team total of 17.5 overall points, behind Penn State (26.0) and Iowa (21.5). More on MUTigers.com.
Wrestling Finishes First Day of NCAA Championships in Third Place— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 17, 2023
https://t.co/WzF60eYp57#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/H231e9tFrr
Man, what a day. This is the best time of the year. PLENTY more coverage to come on the site. For now, onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- On MUTigers.com, Baseball Hosts No. 4 Tennessee for SEC Opening Weekend
- Postgame scenes from press conferences and inside the locker room:
Some postgame spice from #Mizzou Dennis Gates: "We wasn't supposed to be here. They said we was losing today..." pic.twitter.com/Bnpa5kIbhV— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) March 16, 2023
Nobody thought we would be here...— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 16, 2023
Only thing is, they forgot to tell us #MIZ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/M7Ak2M91Lz
- Great postgame quote here from Gates, via Vahe Gregorian:
Loved Gates’ answer about why he tries to project calm: pic.twitter.com/jRnqdXqLb8— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) March 16, 2023
- NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony on Kobe Brown’s game:
Kobe Brown showed his shot-making, ball-handling, passing and all-around versatility, skill and feel for the game with a huge 2nd half to carry Missouri to a NCAA tournament win over Utah State, finishing with 19 points on just 8 shots. pic.twitter.com/aQB9V1wlnv— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 16, 2023
- This is awesome from Dana Jacobson:
Love @MizzouHoops coach Gates. He’s all business. Players love him and man did he have them playing today!! Didn’t even crack a smile when I asked what does it take to crack a smile… love it!!!!!— Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) March 16, 2023
- Updated game-time schedules for Mizzou Baseball and Softball this weekend:
Schedule Update— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 16, 2023
Game 1 of #Mizzou's @SEC opening series with Tennessee moved up to a 3 p.m. first pitch Friday
️ https://t.co/kU3DCAcNa1#MIZ ⚾️#C2E pic.twitter.com/Xvx4uunt3k
SCHEDULE UPDATE— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 16, 2023
Friday is now a Doubleheader due to inclement weather expected in the Gainesville area Saturday.
• Tigers vs. Florida - 2 p.m., CT
• Tigers vs. Florida - 30 minutes after Game 1#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/EOgKhb4gDg
- A throwback to Mizzou Football’s Cotton Bowl win over Arkansas:
#GoodyearCottonBowl Classic Moments— Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) March 16, 2023
Teams didn't want to mess with Gary Pinkel and his @MizzouFootball squads, especially in Texas. The Tigers' all-time winningest coach was unbeatable in two Classic appearances. #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/Q5Ke7AjAMW
- AND we had a Mizzou Club Hockey win!
Smiling for #Mizzou’s second W of the day‼️— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) March 16, 2023
FINAL:
Air Force: 5 | #Mizzou: 7 pic.twitter.com/VS6dE1Sdy1
- Mizzou Football celebrating the hoops win. Love to see it!
Big time win @MizzouHoops‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Qg44XcGJ5Z— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 16, 2023
- The Seattle Seahawks and Drew Lock have agreed to terms on a contract:
Lock O’clock is back. ⌚️#GoHawks x @Toyota pic.twitter.com/p8NIaCRCmV— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 17, 2023
