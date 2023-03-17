NCAA Tournament Day 2 Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

I copied yesterday’s post to make this one, so I’m just gonna keep this next section in mostly as I wrote it last time (SlingTV is a partner, if you didn’t figure that out):

WHAT A DAY YESTERDAY!

In case you missed it, uh, Mizzou won an NCAA Tournament game! Then Princeton upset Arizona which means Missouri will be FAVORED to win their game to go to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009. The game tips off on Saturday at 5:10 pm Central time.

So plan accordingly.

Here are the other results:

Maryland (8) over West Virginia (9), 67-65

Furman (13) over Virginia (4), 68-67

Missouri (7) over Utah State (10), 76-65

Kansas (1) over Howard (16), 96-68

Alabama (1) over Texas A&M Corpus Cristi (16), 96-75

San Diego State (5) over College of Charleston (12), 63-57

Princeton (15) over Arizona (2), 59-55

Arkansas (8) over Illinois (9), 73-63

Auburn (9) over Iowa (8), 83-75

Duke (5) over Oral Roberts (12), 74-51

Texas (2) over Colgate (15), 81-61

Northwestern (7) over Boise State (10), 75-67

Houston (1) over Northern Kentucky (16), 63-52

Tennessee (4) over Louisiana (13), 58-55

UCLA (2) over UNC Asheville (15), 86-53

Penn State (10) over Texas A&M (7), 76-59

The SEC did ok, after Mississippi State lost in the play in round, the rest of the league went 5-1 on Thursday. Kentucky is the only SEC Team to play today. So good job, Texas A&M. Thanks for making us all look bad by getting blown out by Penn State!

And if you read my Opening Odds piece, you might know that taking Furman was a good move. But I admit I missed on the over for the Mizzou-Utah State. I didn’t think Utah State would be that bad from outside and thought each team would get close to or over 80.

Opening Odds on the Tigers on Tigers tomorrow and Missouri is a 6.5 point favorite over Princeton with the over-under set at 149.5. Some other games I’d consider playing if I were the gambling type:

Duke is a 3.5 point favorite over Tennessee, that margin feels safe with the way Tennessee has struggled to score the ball and with Duke defending at a high level.

Kansas is a 3.5 point favorite over Arkansas, I would put money on the 9th circle of hell opening up at mid-court and swallowing the arena.

I’d also take the over on the Penn State-Texas game. The Nittany Lions are playing well offensively and Texas has a lot of weapons.

NCAA Tournament TIME!

Time: 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Channels: CBS, TNT, TruTV, TBS

Streaming: the MarchMadness App

What to Watch: NCAA Tournament Round of 64 Day 2 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:15 AM USC (10) Michigan State (7) -2 137.5 CBS 11:40 AM Kennesaw State (14) Xavier (3) -12.5 154 TruTV 12:30 PM UC Santa Barbera (14) Baylor (3) -10.5 143 TNT 1:00 PM VCU (12) St. Mary's (5) -4 123 TBS 1:45 PM Vermont (15) Marquette (2) -11 143 CBS 2:10 PM Pitt (11) Iowa State (6) -4 131.5 TruTV 3:00 PM NC State (11) Creighton (6) -5.5 148.5 TNT 3:30 PM Iona (13) UConn (4) -9.5 141 TBS 5:50 PM Fairleigh Dickinson (16) Purdue (1) -23 145 TNT 6:10 PM Providence (11) Kentucky (6) -3.5 144.5 CBS 6:25 PM Drake (12) Miami (5) -2 146.5 TBS 6:35 PM Grand Canyon (14) Gonzaga (3) -15 156 TruTV 8:20 PM Florida Atlantic (9) Memphis (8) -2 153 TNT 8:40 PM Montana St (14) Kansas State (3) -8.5 139 CBS 8:55 PM Kent State (13) Indiana (4) -4 140 TBS 9:05 PM Arizona State (11) TCU (6) -5.5 142.5 TruTV

