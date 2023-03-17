Mizzou NCAA Wrestling Championships: Day Two Recap

Opening the NCAA Championship Tournament, the Tigers were represented in all ten weight classes.
Starting the second day of the NCAA Championship, Mizzou was sitting in a good position to make some noise. The first whistle blew and everything was a roller coaster from there. Beginning at 125, we will work through each wrestler and look at how they fared on the second day of the Championships.
Day 2: Friday, March 17 (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+)
- Session III: (Quarterfinals, Wrestle-Back Second & Third Rounds) - 11 a.m. CT
- Session IV: (Blood Round/Consolation Fourth Round & Semifinals) - 7 p.m. CT
125lbs: Noah Surtin - Seed: #14
- Round of 32: Loss by DEC (8-6) to #19 Braxton Brown, MD
- Consolation R1: Win by FALL over #30 Antonio Lorenzo, POLY
- Consolation R2: Loss by DEC (9-1) to #20 Jarrett Trombley, NCST
Surtin had a progressive season but fell short of the ultimate goal. With much to build on, we can look for Surtin to return next season with a vengeance.
141lbs: Allan Hart - Seed: #8
- Round of 32: Win by DEC (7-4) over #25 Carmen Ferrante, PENN
- Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (2-2, TB-2/RT) over #9 Mosha Schwartz, OU
- Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC to #1 Real Woods, IOWA
Allan Hart had a great season but once again fell short of All-American status. Back to the drawing board for this Tiger!
149lbs: Brock Mauller - Seed: #6
- Round of 32: Win by DEC (11-5) over #27 Jarod Verkleeren, UVA
- Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-1) over #22 Chance Lamer, MICH
- Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Kyle Parco, ASU
- Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (6-4) to Caleb Henson, VT
- 7th Place Match: vs. #10 Michael Blockus, MINN
After reaching the quarterfinals, everything went south for Brock Mauller as he had back-to-back losses before reaching the 7th place bout. Blockus is a 3x qualifier prepping for his first All-American finish.
157lbs: Jarrett Jacques - Seed: #17
- Round of 32: Win by DEC (5-4) over #16 Anthony Artalona, PENN
- Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (4-1) to #1 Austin O`Connor, UNC
- Consolation R2: Win by DEC (3-1) over #18 Derek Gilcher, IND
- Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #8 Ed Scott, NCST
Jacques put in a dog fight of a season but came out empty-handed. He ends his tournament just two matches shy of reaching the medals.
165lbs: Keegan O’Toole - Seed: #2
- Round of 32: Win by MAJOR DEC (13-5) over #31 Wyatt Sheets, OKST
- Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (#15 Justin McCoy, UVA
- Quarterfinals: Win by TECH FALL (19-4) over #10 Carson Kharchla, OHST
- Semifinals: Win by DEC (6-0) over #11 Cameron Amine, MICH
- Championship Match: vs. #1 David Carr, ISU
Round 3! LETS GET THIS DUB!
174lbs: Peyton Mocco - Seed: #7
- Round of 32: Win by DEC (3-1, SV-1) over #26 Sal Perrine, OHIO
- Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (8-2) over #23 Mickey O`Malley, DREX
- Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Mikey Labriola, NEB
- Consolation R3: Win by DEC (4-3) over Cade DeVos, SDSU
- Consolation R4: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #11 Nelson Brands, IOWA
- 7th Place Match: vs. #6 Ethan Smith, OHST
For the first time as a Tiger, Peyton Mocco has reached All-American status. He could be in a better position, but absolutely hats off to him for collecting the first podium finish in a series of multiples to come!
184lbs: Colton Hawks - Seed: #22
- Round of 32: Win by DEC (6-2) over #11 Gavin Kane, UNC
- Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (5-3) to #6 Kaleb Romero, OHST
- Consolation R2: Win by DEC (6-2) over #21 Giuseppe Hoose, BUFF
- Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (5-2) to #14 Will Feldkamp, CLAR
After elevating his talents in the second half of the season, Colton Hawks was elimanted just shy of an opportunity to medal. We haven’t seen the last of him and fully expect an impressive rebound season.
197lbs: Rocky Elam - Seed: #3
- Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #30 Andrew Davison, NW
- Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (6-2) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA
- Quarterfinals: Win by DEC (6-3) over #11 Jaxon Smith, MD
- Semifinals: Loss by DEC (7-2) to #7 Tanner Sloan, NDSU
- Consolation Semifinals: vs #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA
After advancing into the semifinal contest, Rocky fell behind early after a controversial penalty and never regained control of the bout. He was sent to the consolation side of the bracket looking to top out at a third place match.
285lbs: Zach Elam - Seed: #10
- Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #23 Jacob Bullock, IND
- Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-0) over #7 Owen Trephan, NCST
- Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC (17-8) to #2 Wyatt Hendrickson, AF
- Consolation R3: Win by DEC (11-5) over #12 Colton McKiernan, SIUE
- Consolation R4: Win by DEC (2-0) over #11 Trent Hillger, WIS
- Consolation R5: vs. #4 Tony Cassioppi, Iowa
After moving into the Blood Round, Zach Elam controlled his destiny, putting himself in position for the first All-American finish of his collegiate career!
Team Scores:
CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 18 (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+)
- Session V: Medal Rounds (3rd, 5th, & 7th Place Matches) - 10 a.m. CT
- Session VI: National Finals - 6 p.m. CT
