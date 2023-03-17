Mizzou NCAA Wrestling Championships: Day Two Recap

Opening the NCAA Championship Tournament, the Tigers were represented in all ten weight classes.

Starting the second day of the NCAA Championship, Mizzou was sitting in a good position to make some noise. The first whistle blew and everything was a roller coaster from there. Beginning at 125, we will work through each wrestler and look at how they fared on the second day of the Championships.

Day 2: Friday, March 17 (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+)

Session III: (Quarterfinals, Wrestle-Back Second & Third Rounds) - 11 a.m. CT

Session IV: (Blood Round/Consolation Fourth Round & Semifinals) - 7 p.m. CT

125lbs: Noah Surtin - Seed: #14

Round of 32: Loss by DEC (8-6) to #19 Braxton Brown, MD

Loss by DEC (8-6) to #19 Braxton Brown, MD Consolation R1: Win by FALL over #30 Antonio Lorenzo, POLY

Win by FALL over #30 Antonio Lorenzo, POLY Consolation R2: Loss by DEC (9-1) to #20 Jarrett Trombley, NCST

Surtin had a progressive season but fell short of the ultimate goal. With much to build on, we can look for Surtin to return next season with a vengeance.

141lbs: Allan Hart - Seed: #8

Round of 32: Win by DEC (7-4) over #25 Carmen Ferrante, PENN

Win by DEC (7-4) over #25 Carmen Ferrante, PENN Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (2-2, TB-2/RT) over #9 Mosha Schwartz, OU

Win by DEC (2-2, TB-2/RT) over #9 Mosha Schwartz, OU Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC to #1 Real Woods, IOWA

Allan Hart had a great season but once again fell short of All-American status. Back to the drawing board for this Tiger!

149lbs: Brock Mauller - Seed: #6

Round of 32: Win by DEC (11-5) over #27 Jarod Verkleeren, UVA

Win by DEC (11-5) over #27 Jarod Verkleeren, UVA Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-1) over #22 Chance Lamer, MICH

Win by DEC (4-1) over #22 Chance Lamer, MICH Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Kyle Parco, ASU

Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Kyle Parco, ASU Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (6-4) to Caleb Henson, VT

Loss by DEC (6-4) to Caleb Henson, VT 7th Place Match: vs. #10 Michael Blockus, MINN

After reaching the quarterfinals, everything went south for Brock Mauller as he had back-to-back losses before reaching the 7th place bout. Blockus is a 3x qualifier prepping for his first All-American finish.

157lbs: Jarrett Jacques - Seed: #17

Round of 32: Win by DEC (5-4) over #16 Anthony Artalona, PENN

Win by DEC (5-4) over #16 Anthony Artalona, PENN Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (4-1) to #1 Austin O`Connor, UNC

Loss by DEC (4-1) to #1 Austin O`Connor, UNC Consolation R2: Win by DEC (3-1) over #18 Derek Gilcher, IND

Win by DEC (3-1) over #18 Derek Gilcher, IND Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #8 Ed Scott, NCST

Jacques put in a dog fight of a season but came out empty-handed. He ends his tournament just two matches shy of reaching the medals.

165lbs: Keegan O’Toole - Seed: #2

Round of 32: Win by MAJOR DEC (13-5) over #31 Wyatt Sheets, OKST

Win by MAJOR DEC (13-5) over #31 Wyatt Sheets, OKST Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (#15 Justin McCoy, UVA

Win by DEC (#15 Justin McCoy, UVA Quarterfinals: Win by TECH FALL (19-4) over #10 Carson Kharchla, OHST

Win by TECH FALL (19-4) over #10 Carson Kharchla, OHST Semifinals: Win by DEC (6-0) over #11 Cameron Amine, MICH

Win by DEC (6-0) over #11 Cameron Amine, MICH Championship Match: vs. #1 David Carr, ISU

Round 3! LETS GET THIS DUB!

174lbs: Peyton Mocco - Seed: #7

Round of 32: Win by DEC (3-1, SV-1) over #26 Sal Perrine, OHIO

Win by DEC (3-1, SV-1) over #26 Sal Perrine, OHIO Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (8-2) over #23 Mickey O`Malley, DREX

Win by DEC (8-2) over #23 Mickey O`Malley, DREX Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Mikey Labriola, NEB

Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Mikey Labriola, NEB Consolation R3: Win by DEC (4-3) over Cade DeVos, SDSU

Win by DEC (4-3) over Cade DeVos, SDSU Consolation R4: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #11 Nelson Brands, IOWA

Loss by DEC (6-1) to #11 Nelson Brands, IOWA 7th Place Match: vs. #6 Ethan Smith, OHST

For the first time as a Tiger, Peyton Mocco has reached All-American status. He could be in a better position, but absolutely hats off to him for collecting the first podium finish in a series of multiples to come!

184lbs: Colton Hawks - Seed: #22

Round of 32: Win by DEC (6-2) over #11 Gavin Kane, UNC

Win by DEC (6-2) over #11 Gavin Kane, UNC Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (5-3) to #6 Kaleb Romero, OHST

Loss by DEC (5-3) to #6 Kaleb Romero, OHST Consolation R2: Win by DEC (6-2) over #21 Giuseppe Hoose, BUFF

Win by DEC (6-2) over #21 Giuseppe Hoose, BUFF Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (5-2) to #14 Will Feldkamp, CLAR

After elevating his talents in the second half of the season, Colton Hawks was elimanted just shy of an opportunity to medal. We haven’t seen the last of him and fully expect an impressive rebound season.

197lbs: Rocky Elam - Seed: #3

Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #30 Andrew Davison, NW

Win by DEC (4-1) over #30 Andrew Davison, NW Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (6-2) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA

Win by DEC (6-2) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA Quarterfinals: Win by DEC (6-3) over #11 Jaxon Smith, MD

Win by DEC (6-3) over #11 Jaxon Smith, MD Semifinals: Loss by DEC (7-2) to #7 Tanner Sloan, NDSU

Loss by DEC (7-2) to #7 Tanner Sloan, NDSU Consolation Semifinals: vs #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA

After advancing into the semifinal contest, Rocky fell behind early after a controversial penalty and never regained control of the bout. He was sent to the consolation side of the bracket looking to top out at a third place match.

285lbs: Zach Elam - Seed: #10

Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #23 Jacob Bullock, IND

Win by DEC (4-1) over #23 Jacob Bullock, IND Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-0) over #7 Owen Trephan, NCST

Win by DEC (4-0) over #7 Owen Trephan, NCST Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC (17-8) to #2 Wyatt Hendrickson, AF

Loss by MAJOR DEC (17-8) to #2 Wyatt Hendrickson, AF Consolation R3: Win by DEC (11-5) over #12 Colton McKiernan, SIUE

Win by DEC (11-5) over #12 Colton McKiernan, SIUE Consolation R4: Win by DEC (2-0) over #11 Trent Hillger, WIS

Win by DEC (2-0) over #11 Trent Hillger, WIS Consolation R5: vs. #4 Tony Cassioppi, Iowa

After moving into the Blood Round, Zach Elam controlled his destiny, putting himself in position for the first All-American finish of his collegiate career!

