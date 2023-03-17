The Verdict: Keys to beating the Princeton Tigers

When I was penning the piece that served as a preview for Utah State, I must admit, I didn’t expect to be writing THIS.

No, not because I expected Mizzou to fall to the Aggies. Though Utah State was an opponent very capable of beating the Tigers, it wasn’t that.

Instead, I had already put my preliminary efforts towards the Wildcats of Arizona. The Pac-12 Tournament champs entered the tournament at 28-7 and a top 10 squad by just about any measure. They would be a very formidable foe.

And then March happened.

The Tigers of Princeton pulled off yet another upset. Most famously remembered for defeating the defending National Champions in 1996 when the 13th seeded Tigers beat #4 UCLA, the Ivy League standouts now have an even more impressive upset feather in their cap. They knocked off a #2 seed as a #15 for the 11th time. Ever.

Mizzou will be faced with an opportunity. Yet the matchup is not one to be taken for granted. For Mizzou has faced a #15 seed before, and it did not go well. Furthermore, you don’t knock of Arizona if you’re not capable of beating other NCAA Tournament teams.

Taking a step back, if given more time, I’d likely have written a fun piece on what will be an underappreciated story line. Mizzou’s top 10 offense is predicated on the well-known scheme that was perfected by Pete Carril. Carril served as Princeton’s coach from 1967-1996 and is widely regarded as one of the best basketball minds to have been part of the game. So much so, his offensive concepts are still being used today at all levels of the sport, including by Mizzou in large measure. These concepts are simply regarded as “Princeton.” Dennis Gates has spoken at length about how much, “Princeton,” forms his schematic world-view. If you’re looking for supplemental information: Dennis Gates on High-Paced Princeton Offense, Practice Constraints, and Seeking Mentors {Missouri} - Slappin’ Glass (slappinglass.com)

Nonetheless, advancing in the tournament leads to short turnarounds. We’re no exception. Let’s dive into what to watch for in this surprising matchup.

When Mizzou has the Ball

1. Hit The Gas Pedal

Mizzou has a depth problem. We’ve discussed it in a standalone piece mid-season. In game 1 of the tournament, Mizzou had three players crack 30 minutes and three more play between 24-29 minutes. Aidan Shaw and Mohammed Diarra only played 13 minutes, combined. The other six men absorbed the other 187 minutes. Generally when that’s an issue, playing fast is NOT at the scout two days later.

But it is tomorrow. Princeton, much like Mizzou’s opponent on Thursday, is even more reliant on a quad of players. Tosan Evbuomwan (79.3% of minutes), Matt Allocco (84.0%), Ryan Langborg (78.9%) and Caden Pierce (76.7%) all average 30+ minutes a night for Princeton. In their game against Arizona, those four all played 30+ minutes and combined for a 139 minutes total. Three other players appeared and picked up the remainder with Zach Martini playing 29.

Put simply, Princeton is just as reliant on a short bench as Mizzou is, and Mizzou WANTS to play a 94-foot game while Princeton does not.

Mizzou uses ~22% of it’s offensive possessions in transition — among the nation’s highest — and is incredibly efficient, notching 1.117 PPP (points per possession). Meanwhile, Princeton’s defense only sees transition opportunities on ~13% of possessions and yields north of 1.000 PPP, a figure that should cause them concern.

Mizzou needs to push at any and all opportunity. Whether it’s off of turnovers (see below), rebounding misses or even made baskets. The Tigers have the advantage in this area. A big one. On top of that, Princeton is facing an equal — or greater — threat of tired legs.

2. Space Out in the Half-Court

Mizzou rarely has problems with this, but it’s vitally important on Saturday. Mizzou must make Princeton extend their defense.

In Thursday’s game, Arizona took 41 of 57 shots within the arc. The Wildcats were a paltry 3-16 behind the arc which fed into that figure. Arizona typically took 37% of their field goal attempts from three-point range, but against Princeton only 28%. Much of their offensive strategy was centered around using the impressive size (and skill) of Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo to attack the interior of the Princeton defense. Those two combined for 14-28 inside the arc. While 50% is not a bad efficiency figure, it’s the volume that created problems. Almost exactly 50% of their shots came from their big men at close range.

Princeton has faced a LOT of post-up opportunities this season and has graded out well. They’re not a huge team, but they’re well-schooled on defending in tight areas. And they did exactly that against Arizona to pull the upset.

Mizzou is a shockingly effective team in post-ups. That was a big facet of the plan against Utah State. It probably shouldn’t be — at least primarily — against Princeton.

Rather, Mizzou’s focus here should be to spread the other Tigers’ defense out as much as possible. Whether it’s spreading the floor and running ball screens — which Princeton has struggled to defend — playing through the high post in their own version of “Princeton,” — or going fully 5-out. Mizzou must make Princeton defend on islands. Actions are much easier to defend when you’re only covering limited space, and Princeton does that well.

This isn’t to say they shouldn’t attack the rim. In fact, it’s the opposite. It’s merely how you attack the rim. Princeton gives up a high rate of shots at the rack. Instead of dribbling into post ups from the wing, or running punch plays for Kobe on the block — which can still be advantageous depending on defensive matchup — rather, look for Mizzou to get players touches on the perimeter and isolate, use ball screens and/or cuts to get to the heart of the paint. Mizzou has done this well throughout the year, but it will be imperative on Saturday.

3. Make ENOUGH Jump Shots

A repeat of Thursday. It shouldn’t come to any shock that Mizzou needs to make jumpers to advance. This applies to virtually every team in March.

Princeton does a good job of marking spot-up shooters, closing out with discipline and tamping down catch and shoot opportunities. But there will still be chances. Princeton has allowed 13 opponents to hit 35% from three-point range this season. They’re 6-7 in those affairs and 14-1 when holding opponents under 35%. Comparatively, Mizzou is 17-0 when hitting 35%+ and 8-9 when failing to do so.

Mizzou should look for early looks in transition and when attacking defensive mismatches on the ball with kick-outs when help arrives. Many of Princeton’s prior opponents have worked from the inside out. Their tough interior defense on the block allows easier recoveries to outside shooters since help isn’t necessary. Mizzou, instead, will likely look to generate outside looks in other ways that require longer recoveries with secondary defenders helping primary defenders, lest they allow Mizzou’s on-ball offense to thrive. The opportunities will be there, and the preferred Tigers would do well to capitalize when they come.

When Princeton has the Ball

1. Play 94 Feet

Again, it’s a hedged bet that Mizzou is more capable to play a full-court game on short rest than Princeton is. It’s not an ideal scenario, but we’re at the odds playing stage.

Princeton will run in transition but hasn’t graded out well in efficiency when doing so. They do tend to break the presses they faced, though you’d expect Mizzou’s defense to be more capable of generating turnovers than those in the Ivy League. Princeton has protected the ball pretty well on balance. You’re putting faith in your team to do what they’ve done all year.

Similarly to Utah State, you have multiple goals here. 1. You want to create turnovers and easy transition buckets when you can. 2. You want to minimize the time you have to defend in a half-court setting. 3. You’re betting that your guys are better equipped to play this style than the opponent.

2. Be Strong on the Block

Princeton uses one of the highest rates of post-up opportunities in the nation. Not only do they attempt to score there, they spray the ball around when doubles come. It’s a throwback of sorts.

Mizzou has done fairly well defending post-ups this season, but it brings about a dilemma. Do you trust your front-court to go one on one, at the risk of picking up fouls on key pieces and/or giving up buckets at the rim? Or do you dig down with perimeter players or use full-on double teams to cut the head off of the snake at the risk of giving up clean opportunities beyond the arc?

Princeton is not an overly large team, but they’re skilled in this area.

Tosan Evbuomwan and Keeshawn Kellman are their primary options on the block. Both are quite efficient in this manner but have a tendency to turn the ball over when posting (~20%). Unless and until Mizzou gets burned on aggressive defense, I’d expect the Columbia Tigers to try to generate turnovers and difficult shots with intermittent traps.

3. Perimeter Integrity

When you hear the phrase “Princeton Offense,” the one thing you’ll inevitably think of is back door cuts. This version doesn’t cut a lot, but when they do, they’re hyper efficient. The back door cut is the premier way to burn ball denials on the offense, which Mizzou is known for.

Princeton is an ok three-point shooting team, making 33.3% of attempts on the season. What’s dangerous about them is HOW they generate their chances. They’re not pulling up on isos. No, they’re taking the best percentage opportunities: Catch and Shoots. Nearly 80% of their jumpers come in this fashion, among the nation’s highest. While their percentage is not other-worldly, the types of shots they get are inherently better than most. And in a small sample size such as a tournament game, that causes you a little worry.

Matt Alloco (41% 3pt shooter) is the primary worry. However, Caden Pierce (31.1%), Ryan Langborg (30.6%) and Blake Peters (38.3%) can burn you when you allow them to. All four grade out above average on spot-up opportunities and the team as a whole is 80th percentile in offense coming via those spot-ups.

This will provide a challenge for Mizzou defenders. Covering quality shooters that are efficient at executing back door cuts all the while trying to head off prime post-up opportunities? It’s a tough ask.

However, if Mizzou defends with the same intensity they did Thursday, it’s possible. Especially if they’re able to generate take aways before these potential problems even become an issue.