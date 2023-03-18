Mizzou Hoops faces upset-minded Princeton with Sweet 16 berth on the line

The Missouri Tigers stand in the way of the next Cinderella story of March.

After defeating No. 2 Arizona in a shocking 59-55 victory, No. 15 Princeton is looking to become just the fourth No. 15 seed to make the Sweet 16.

A No. 15 seed has advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the past two seasons—Saint Peters and Oral Roberts—which suggests that Missouri should be weary not to look past these lower-seeded Tigers.

Luckily for Missouri, it had an opportunity to watch Princeton’s upset after defeating Utah State 76-65 for its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2010. Mizzou will now aim for a trip to the second weekend for the first time since 2009, when it reached the Elite Eight.

The Columbia-based Tigers have reached new heights under first-year head coach Dennis Gates, while Princeton is in its second NCAA Tournament under 12-year head coach Mitch Henderson, who led the his Tigers to three tournament appearances as a player.

Both coaches have an opportunity to pick up a statement victory in the biggest game of their coaching careers, and it all begins Saturday evening.

Missouri’s Round of 32 Info

When: Saturday, March 18

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Game Time: 5:10 PM CT

TV: TNT

Ken Pom Win Probability: 69%

Odds: Missouri -6.5

The Starters

Missouri

PG: Nick Honor (Grad, 7.9 PPG)

SG: D’Moi Hodge (Grad, 15.1 PPG)

SF: DeAndre Gholston (Grad, 10.7 PPG)

PF: Kobe Brown (SR, 15.9 PPG)

C: Mohamed Diarra (JR, 3.5 PPG)

Key Depth: Noah Carter (SR, C, 9.5 PPG), Sean East II (SR, PG, 7.3 PPG), Tre Gomillion (Grad, SF, 4.8 PPG) and Aidan Shaw (FR, PF, 2.7 PPG)

Princeton

PG: Matt Allocco (JR, 10.9 PPG)

SG: Ryan Landborg (SR, 12 PPG)

SF: Caden Pierce (FR, 8.3 PPG)

PF: Tosan Evbuomwam (SR, 15 PPG)

C: Keeshaw Kellman (SR, 8 PPG)

Key Depth: Xaivian Lee (G, FR, 5 PPG), Blake Peters (G, SO, 5.5 PPG) and Zach Martini (F, JR, 5 PPG)

These lineups are projected based on prior data

Get To Know Princeton

Let’s meet the Ivy League champion, Princeton Tigers.

The Tigers won both the Ivy League Tournament as well as the regular season title, boasting a balanced offense and defense.

Princeton is led by Tosan Evbuomwam, a 6-foot-8 post player who scored a team-high 15 points and added seven rebounds against Arizona. Evbuomwam is primarily a threat in the paint, shooting 54% on shots within the arc.

His efforts within the paint are aided by the guard tandem of Matt Allocco and Ryan Landborg. The pair, alongside guard Blake Peters, are the Tigers’ strongest 3-point shooting threats. Allocco shoots 41% from behind the arc followed by Peters (38.3%) and Landborg (30.6%).

As a team, Princeton drills 33.3% of its attempts from the three-point line. The Tigers’ biggest strength, though, is inside the arc, where they hold the 49th-best shooting percentage (53.6%) in the nation.

Defensively, Princeton is a strong rebounding team but it does not force turnovers. It ranks 348th in the nation in turnover percentage, relying more on forcing contested shots. The Tigers hold opponents to top-100 marks in 2-point percentage (47.3%) and 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Princeton’s roster lacks much Division-1 experience or depth, two areas that a veteran Missouri squad will aim to exploit. That won’t come easy against an Ivy League challenger that only averages only 16.2 fouls per game and has shown discipline in key games.

Henderson, who is all too familiar with postseason play, will have his Tigers prepared to potentially wreak havoc, bust brackets and continue the storyline of the 2023 Princeton Tigers.

Keys To The Game

For Missouri’s keys to the game, please check out this piece from the data wizard duo—Matt Watkins and Matthew Harris.

The pair details the hometown Tigers’ need to play up-tempo, space the floor and connect for efficient jumpers throughout the arc. Defensively, Missouri should utilize its full-court pressure, make an impact in the post and defend the perimeter, specifically on catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Princeton also relies on a shallow bench, so applying pressure in the post against its dominant figures will play a major role in the impact that Evbuomwam and Kellman have.

Game Prediction

My Prediction: Missouri 76 | Princeton 68

KenPom Prediction: Missouri 80 | Princeton 74

Missouri is still undefeated when scoring at least 70 points, adding to the feat in the opening round victory over Utah State. Against Princeton, who boasts a stingy defense inside the arc, that mark will be tough to reach.

However, D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown continue to be leaders for the Mizzou offense, and their offensive momentum should carry over in a high-impact game for the Tigers.

Princeton, a team that ranks 111th in NET, falls within the Quadrant 3 category, and while this detail matters less in March, it’s important to note that Missouri is undefeated in games against opponents in Quadrants 2-4.

Trends and statistics aside, the main differentiator in this contest will be the matchup between Kobe Brown and Tosan Evbuomwam. The pair will go head-to-head all evening, and it’ll put more pressure on their supporting cast to execute when it matters most.

Missouri’s cast, which boasts experience and the rigor of playing an SEC schedule, is in a stronger position to live up to the moment and punch its ticket to a Sweet 16.