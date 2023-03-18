Mizzou Lands Four-Star Defensive Tackle Tionne Gray from Hazelwood Central

Mizzou Football held their “Spring Game” and Mizzou Basketball plays Princeton for a spot in the Sweet 16 today. Plus, we have some football recruiting news to get to on this busy Saturday as well.

Eli Drinkwitz and the staff have added to the 2024 recruiting class with the big-time talent addition of Hazelwood Central defensive tackle Tionne Gray – continuing their in-state momentum on the recruiting trail in the St. Louis area.

Here’s Gray’s announcement on Twitter:

Gray becomes the fourth addition of Mizzou’s 2024 class – joining 3-star quarterback Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue, Nebraska, 3-star TE Ryan Jostes from Washington and 3-star TE Whit Hafer from Joplin.

According to Rivals, Gray is a four-star and ranks as the fifth-best prospect from the state of Missouri’s 2024 class. He also ranks as the eighth-best defensive tackle in the country’s 2024 class.

The addition of Gray pushes Mizzou up from 34th to 22nd in the 2024 class rankings according to Rivals.

Along with several Power Five offers and interest, this is looking like quite the impressive and a much-needed addition to the future defense. Well done, Drinkwitz and staff.

Welcome to Mizzou, Tionne! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Tionne Gray

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

High School: Hazelwood Central

Position: Defensive Line

Ht/Wt: 6-6, 295 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Four-star, 5.9

247Composite Ranking: Four-star, 0.90007

Total announced offers: 18

Offers to note: Colorado, LSU, Minnesota, Oregon, Illinois, Oklahoma, etc.

There’s a lot to like when watching this film on Gray. He shows a lot of strength and is simply overwhelming the opposition on the offensive line. He certainly has the makings of a Power Five player.

What they’re saying:

BREAKING: 247Sports Composite four-star DL Tionne Gray out of St Louis Hazelwood Central commits to #Mizzou during a visit this weekend: https://t.co/7kv3yUGoP3 https://t.co/QRDcxNmKdm — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 18, 2023