Mizzou walked into the NCAA Wrestling Championships represented at all ten weight classes. With many hard fought bouts, the Tigers escaped with five All-Americans and one National Champion. Here we run through all bouts and results for this Tiger Style squad!

125lbs: Noah Surtin - Seed: #14

Round of 32: Loss by DEC (8-6) to #19 Braxton Brown, MD

Loss by DEC (8-6) to #19 Braxton Brown, MD Consolation R1: Win by FALL over #30 Antonio Lorenzo, POLY

Win by FALL over #30 Antonio Lorenzo, POLY Consolation R2: Loss by DEC (9-1) to #20 Jarrett Trombley, NCST

Noah Surtin finished his season going 1-2 at the Championships with an early exit to the contest. After receiving a mid match injury, Surtin found himself battling the pain and the competition. Surtin had a progressive season with many impressive bouts.

133lbs: Connor Brown - Seed: #26

Round of 32: Loss by FALL to #7 Michael Colaiocco, PENN

Loss by FALL to #7 Michael Colaiocco, PENN Consolation R1: Loss by DEC (11-5) to #23 Brody Teske, IOWA

After reaching the NCAA Championships, Connor Brown was tasked with difficult match ups which sent him to an early exit. Brown went out with a battle and capped off his career with an NCAA qualification.

141lbs: Allan Hart - Seed: #8

Round of 32: Win by DEC (7-4) over #25 Carmen Ferrante, PENN

Win by DEC (7-4) over #25 Carmen Ferrante, PENN Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (2-2, TB-2/RT) over #9 Mosha Schwartz, OU

Win by DEC (2-2, TB-2/RT) over #9 Mosha Schwartz, OU Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC to #1 Real Woods, IOWA

Loss by MAJOR DEC to #1 Real Woods, IOWA Consolation R4: Loss by DEC (7-6) to #11 Clay Carlson, SDSU

Allan Hart entered the Championship with a good route to the podium but fell shy in the bubble round. Hart will be one of the many talented wrestlers to fall shy of a medal during his career as a Tiger.

149lbs: Brock Mauller - Seed: #6 - PLACE: 7th

Round of 32: Win by DEC (11-5) over #27 Jarod Verkleeren, UVA

Win by DEC (11-5) over #27 Jarod Verkleeren, UVA Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-1) over #22 Chance Lamer, MICH

Win by DEC (4-1) over #22 Chance Lamer, MICH Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Kyle Parco, ASU

Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Kyle Parco, ASU Consolation R4: Win by DEC (4-3) over #16 Jackson Arrington, NCST

Win by DEC (4-3) over #16 Jackson Arrington, NCST Consolation R5: Loss by DEC (6-4) to Caleb Henson, VT

Loss by DEC (6-4) to Caleb Henson, VT 7th Place Match: Win by DEC (6-2) over #10 Michael Blockus, MINN

Mauller was on the verge of becoming a finalist but fell short in a heart breaking defeat in the quarterfinals. Pushing his way through the backside, he found himself fighting into a 7th place medal and becoming a 3x All-American.

157lbs: Jarrett Jacques - Seed: #17

Round of 32: Win by DEC (5-4) over #16 Anthony Artalona, PENN

Win by DEC (5-4) over #16 Anthony Artalona, PENN Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (4-1) to #1 Austin O`Connor, UNC

Loss by DEC (4-1) to #1 Austin O`Connor, UNC Consolation R2: Win by DEC (3-1) over #18 Derek Gilcher, IND

Win by DEC (3-1) over #18 Derek Gilcher, IND Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #8 Ed Scott, NCST

After going 2-2 at the Championships, Jacques wound up on the outside looking in and headed back to Columbia with tape to learn from.

165lbs: Keegan O’Toole - Seed: #2 - PLACE: NATIONAL CHAMP

Round of 32: Win by MAJOR DEC (13-5) over #31 Wyatt Sheets, OKST

Win by MAJOR DEC (13-5) over #31 Wyatt Sheets, OKST Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (#15 Justin McCoy, UVA

Win by DEC (#15 Justin McCoy, UVA Quarterfinals: Win by TECH FALL (19-4) over #10 Carson Kharchla, OHST

Win by TECH FALL (19-4) over #10 Carson Kharchla, OHST Semifinals: Win by DEC (6-0) over #11 Cameron Amine, MICH

Win by DEC (6-0) over #11 Cameron Amine, MICH Championship Match: Win by DEC (8-2) over #1 David Carr, ISU

KEEGAN O’TOOLE IS HIM ONCE AGAIN! He now belongs to elite company for Mizzou Wrestling joining the multi-champ club alongside J’den Cox and Ben Askren!

174lbs: Peyton Mocco - Seed: #7 - PLACE: 8th

Round of 32: Win by DEC (3-1, SV-1) over #26 Sal Perrine, OHIO

Win by DEC (3-1, SV-1) over #26 Sal Perrine, OHIO Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (8-2) over #23 Mickey O`Malley, DREX

Win by DEC (8-2) over #23 Mickey O`Malley, DREX Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Mikey Labriola, NEB

Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Mikey Labriola, NEB Consolation R4: Win by DEC (4-3) over Cade DeVos, SDSU

Win by DEC (4-3) over Cade DeVos, SDSU Consolation R5: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #11 Nelson Brands, IOWA

Loss by DEC (6-1) to #11 Nelson Brands, IOWA 7th Place Match: Loss by MAJOR DEC (12-2) to #6 Ethan Smith, OHST

Peyton Mocco battled all season long and eventually found himself receiving the first All-American finish of his collegiate wrestling career. Next step, moving up the podium.

184lbs: Colton Hawks - Seed: #22

Round of 32: Win by DEC (6-2) over #11 Gavin Kane, UNC

Win by DEC (6-2) over #11 Gavin Kane, UNC Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (5-3) to #6 Kaleb Romero, OHST

Loss by DEC (5-3) to #6 Kaleb Romero, OHST Consolation R2: Win by DEC (6-2) over #21 Giuseppe Hoose, BUFF

Win by DEC (6-2) over #21 Giuseppe Hoose, BUFF Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (5-2) to #14 Will Feldkamp, CLAR

Colton Hawks had an impressive finish to his sophomore season reaching the Championships and coming close to a podium finish. It will be exciting to see where his Tiger Style career progresses from here.

197lbs: Rocky Elam - Seed: #3 - PLACE: 3rd

Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #30 Andrew Davison, NW

Win by DEC (4-1) over #30 Andrew Davison, NW Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (6-2) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA

Win by DEC (6-2) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA Quarterfinals: Win by DEC (6-3) over #11 Jaxon Smith, MD

Win by DEC (6-3) over #11 Jaxon Smith, MD Semifinals: Loss by DEC (7-2) to #7 Tanner Sloan, NDSU

Loss by DEC (7-2) to #7 Tanner Sloan, NDSU Consolation Semifinals: Win by DEC (3-1) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA

Win by DEC (3-1) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA 3rd Place Match: Win by DEC (5-2) over #2 Bernie Truax, POLY

Rocky Elam was one of the most dominant wrestlers for the Tigers this season in the little matches he wrestled. Overcoming a tough semis loss and bouncing back to finish with 3rd is outstanding.

285lbs: Zach Elam - Seed: #10 - PLACE:

Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #23 Jacob Bullock, IND

Win by DEC (4-1) over #23 Jacob Bullock, IND Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-0) over #7 Owen Trephan, NCST

Win by DEC (4-0) over #7 Owen Trephan, NCST Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC (17-8) to #2 Wyatt Hendrickson, AF

Loss by MAJOR DEC (17-8) to #2 Wyatt Hendrickson, AF Consolation R3: Win by DEC (11-5) over #12 Colton McKiernan, SIUE

Win by DEC (11-5) over #12 Colton McKiernan, SIUE Consolation R4: Win by DEC (2-0) over #11 Trent Hillger, WIS

Win by DEC (2-0) over #11 Trent Hillger, WIS Consolation Semifinal: Loss by DEC (4-0) to #4 Tony Cassioppi, Iowa

Loss by DEC (4-0) to #4 Tony Cassioppi, Iowa 7th Place Match: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #9 Lucas Davison, NW

Zach Elam capped off his season with a podium finish for the first time during his time with the Tigers.

Brian Smith and his Tiger Style squad had a solid season with many accolades to build off of. The program will return all five ll-Americans next season and have much tape to build on and continue to grow and get better. It has been a joy to watch this team compete and work their tails off. Exciting to see where this program goes in the years to come. Until next time, M-I-Z!