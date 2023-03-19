 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Wrestling Caps Off Season With Five All-Americans

Mizzou traveled to Oklahoma for the final dance of the season and came out with five medals. Check out how they fare at the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship!

By Matthew Smith
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 22 Div I Men’s Championship - First Round - Texas Tech v Northern Kentucky Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mizzou walked into the NCAA Wrestling Championships represented at all ten weight classes. With many hard fought bouts, the Tigers escaped with five All-Americans and one National Champion. Here we run through all bouts and results for this Tiger Style squad!

125lbs: Noah Surtin - Seed: #14

  • Round of 32: Loss by DEC (8-6) to #19 Braxton Brown, MD
  • Consolation R1: Win by FALL over #30 Antonio Lorenzo, POLY
  • Consolation R2: Loss by DEC (9-1) to #20 Jarrett Trombley, NCST

Noah Surtin finished his season going 1-2 at the Championships with an early exit to the contest. After receiving a mid match injury, Surtin found himself battling the pain and the competition. Surtin had a progressive season with many impressive bouts.

133lbs: Connor Brown - Seed: #26

  • Round of 32: Loss by FALL to #7 Michael Colaiocco, PENN
  • Consolation R1: Loss by DEC (11-5) to #23 Brody Teske, IOWA

After reaching the NCAA Championships, Connor Brown was tasked with difficult match ups which sent him to an early exit. Brown went out with a battle and capped off his career with an NCAA qualification.

141lbs: Allan Hart - Seed: #8

  • Round of 32: Win by DEC (7-4) over #25 Carmen Ferrante, PENN
  • Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (2-2, TB-2/RT) over #9 Mosha Schwartz, OU
  • Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC to #1 Real Woods, IOWA
  • Consolation R4: Loss by DEC (7-6) to #11 Clay Carlson, SDSU

Allan Hart entered the Championship with a good route to the podium but fell shy in the bubble round. Hart will be one of the many talented wrestlers to fall shy of a medal during his career as a Tiger.

149lbs: Brock Mauller - Seed: #6 - PLACE: 7th

  • Round of 32: Win by DEC (11-5) over #27 Jarod Verkleeren, UVA
  • Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-1) over #22 Chance Lamer, MICH
  • Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Kyle Parco, ASU
  • Consolation R4: Win by DEC (4-3) over #16 Jackson Arrington, NCST
  • Consolation R5: Loss by DEC (6-4) to Caleb Henson, VT
  • 7th Place Match: Win by DEC (6-2) over #10 Michael Blockus, MINN

Mauller was on the verge of becoming a finalist but fell short in a heart breaking defeat in the quarterfinals. Pushing his way through the backside, he found himself fighting into a 7th place medal and becoming a 3x All-American.

157lbs: Jarrett Jacques - Seed: #17

  • Round of 32: Win by DEC (5-4) over #16 Anthony Artalona, PENN
  • Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (4-1) to #1 Austin O`Connor, UNC
  • Consolation R2: Win by DEC (3-1) over #18 Derek Gilcher, IND
  • Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #8 Ed Scott, NCST

After going 2-2 at the Championships, Jacques wound up on the outside looking in and headed back to Columbia with tape to learn from.

165lbs: Keegan O’Toole - Seed: #2 - PLACE: NATIONAL CHAMP

  • Round of 32: Win by MAJOR DEC (13-5) over #31 Wyatt Sheets, OKST
  • Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (#15 Justin McCoy, UVA
  • Quarterfinals: Win by TECH FALL (19-4) over #10 Carson Kharchla, OHST
  • Semifinals: Win by DEC (6-0) over #11 Cameron Amine, MICH
  • Championship Match: Win by DEC (8-2) over #1 David Carr, ISU

KEEGAN O’TOOLE IS HIM ONCE AGAIN! He now belongs to elite company for Mizzou Wrestling joining the multi-champ club alongside J’den Cox and Ben Askren!

174lbs: Peyton Mocco - Seed: #7 - PLACE: 8th

  • Round of 32: Win by DEC (3-1, SV-1) over #26 Sal Perrine, OHIO
  • Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (8-2) over #23 Mickey O`Malley, DREX
  • Quarterfinals: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #3 Mikey Labriola, NEB
  • Consolation R4: Win by DEC (4-3) over Cade DeVos, SDSU
  • Consolation R5: Loss by DEC (6-1) to #11 Nelson Brands, IOWA
  • 7th Place Match: Loss by MAJOR DEC (12-2) to #6 Ethan Smith, OHST

Peyton Mocco battled all season long and eventually found himself receiving the first All-American finish of his collegiate wrestling career. Next step, moving up the podium.

184lbs: Colton Hawks - Seed: #22

  • Round of 32: Win by DEC (6-2) over #11 Gavin Kane, UNC
  • Champ Round 1: Loss by DEC (5-3) to #6 Kaleb Romero, OHST
  • Consolation R2: Win by DEC (6-2) over #21 Giuseppe Hoose, BUFF
  • Consolation R3: Loss by DEC (5-2) to #14 Will Feldkamp, CLAR

Colton Hawks had an impressive finish to his sophomore season reaching the Championships and coming close to a podium finish. It will be exciting to see where his Tiger Style career progresses from here.

197lbs: Rocky Elam - Seed: #3 - PLACE: 3rd

  • Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #30 Andrew Davison, NW
  • Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (6-2) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA
  • Quarterfinals: Win by DEC (6-3) over #11 Jaxon Smith, MD
  • Semifinals: Loss by DEC (7-2) to #7 Tanner Sloan, NDSU
  • Consolation Semifinals: Win by DEC (3-1) over #14 Jacob Warner, IOWA
  • 3rd Place Match: Win by DEC (5-2) over #2 Bernie Truax, POLY

Rocky Elam was one of the most dominant wrestlers for the Tigers this season in the little matches he wrestled. Overcoming a tough semis loss and bouncing back to finish with 3rd is outstanding.

285lbs: Zach Elam - Seed: #10 - PLACE:

  • Round of 32: Win by DEC (4-1) over #23 Jacob Bullock, IND
  • Champ Round 1: Win by DEC (4-0) over #7 Owen Trephan, NCST
  • Quarterfinals: Loss by MAJOR DEC (17-8) to #2 Wyatt Hendrickson, AF
  • Consolation R3: Win by DEC (11-5) over #12 Colton McKiernan, SIUE
  • Consolation R4: Win by DEC (2-0) over #11 Trent Hillger, WIS
  • Consolation Semifinal: Loss by DEC (4-0) to #4 Tony Cassioppi, Iowa
  • 7th Place Match: Loss by DEC (4-3) to #9 Lucas Davison, NW

Zach Elam capped off his season with a podium finish for the first time during his time with the Tigers.

Brian Smith and his Tiger Style squad had a solid season with many accolades to build off of. The program will return all five ll-Americans next season and have much tape to build on and continue to grow and get better. It has been a joy to watch this team compete and work their tails off. Exciting to see where this program goes in the years to come. Until next time, M-I-Z!

