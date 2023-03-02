This Is March.

The Missouri Tigers entered the final week of the regular season with a double-bye in the SEC Tournament still within reach, but more importantly — they still had more work to do to be considered a 100 percent lock to make the NCAA Tournament. The win over Georgia on Saturday may have already done it, but to feel safe on Selection Sunday — one more win felt necessary.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Mizzou on the No. 8 seed line (31st overall).

Meahnwhile, NCAA March Madness’ Andy Katz had the Tigers on the 9 seed line.

BRACKET PREDICTION@TheAndyKatz drops his latest bracket prediction on the first day of March!



https://t.co/sahfopad3C pic.twitter.com/lJmxmgl0Ar — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 1, 2023

So, step one for Mizzou was to clinch NCAA Tournament lock status. Step two is getting a double-bye, and step three is avoiding the 8/9 line.

Step one is done. With an 81-76 win on the road over LSU, Mizzou improved to 22-8 (10-7 SEC) on the season with a team-high 23 points from D’Moi Hodge.

Hodge also broke the program’s all-time single-season steals record with 77.

With his last steal, @Dmoi_VI is your for steals in a single season with 7⃣7⃣#MIZ pic.twitter.com/2PqSwt4sfJ — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 2, 2023

It was Mizzou’s first ever win at LSU. However, it didn’t come easy as Missouri found themselves trailing 47-34 at halftime.

An incredible comeback by the Tigers made it a memorable game in Mike Kelly’s 1,000th career call.

On behalf of our entire department and Mizzou fans all over the globe, we salute our voice Mike Kelly on his 1,000th @MizzouHoops game tonight!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/YBtqpMp98k — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) March 2, 2023

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ //



Congrats to a true Mizzou legend as Mike Kelly calls his 1,000th game of Tiger basketball tonight! #MIZ



https://t.co/p7RXC76gEm pic.twitter.com/sNE7nb8V7d — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 2, 2023

#MK1K - Here's the montage as heard on the Central Bank Tiger Network at the start of Mike Kelly's 1,000th @MizzouHoops broadcast tonight (produced by Ryan Kormann at @Learfield): https://t.co/v73bYdlWUc — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) March 2, 2023

#BANG! The Tigers come back to beat LSU!



In game No. 1,000 broadcasting for @MizzouHoops, here’s Mike Kelly with the call of the bucket that gave MU its first lead of the night #MK1K pic.twitter.com/EmYQygfldn — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) March 2, 2023

The night got better for the Mizzou Basketball team as Vanderbilt won at Kentucky 68-66 and Alabama beat Auburn 90-85 in overtime, which means Mizzou’s pursuit of a double-bye in the SEC Tournament is still alive and well heading into the regular season finale on Saturday vs Ole Miss.

Believe it or not, the Tigers can still get the No. 3 seed: Here are the potential scenarios and seeding for Saturday:

Here are the scenarios if Missouri beats Ole Miss on Saturday:



Arkansas, Auburn win: #Mizzou is the 3 seed

Arkansas, Tennessee win: Mizzou is the 4 seed



Kentucky, Tennessee win: Mizzou is the 5 seed

Kentucky, Auburn win: Mizzou is the 4 seed — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) March 2, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

I am grateful to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri. I would like to thank all of my coaches for their help over the years. I would also like to thank Coach Gates and the Missouri coaching staff for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/AZksyKElrM — JV Brown (@_JVBrown_4) March 1, 2023

Excited to announce the addition of @_JVBrown_4 to the Tigers' nationally-ranked recruiting class!



A 6-foot-4 guard, Brown led Rolling Hills Prep to 23 wins this year and joins Mizzou as a preferred walk-on #MIZ



https://t.co/nkr7JBvALX pic.twitter.com/SufBn5HxIr — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 1, 2023

Congrats to former Missouri Softball Tiger Brooke Wilmes, who has signed a professional fast-pitch contract with the Smash It Sports Vipers. Read more on MUTigers.com

Women’s Basketball begins their SEC Tournament run today at 11:00 a.m. CST against Arkansas on the SEC Network. PREVIEW on MUTigers.com.

On MUTigers.com, Nachev to Compete at European Indoor Championships

From On3Sports: Ty’ron Hopper has been named one of the Top 10 linebackers in all of college football:

Congrats to @tyron_hopper for being named one of the Top Linebackers in college football by @On3sports‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/J61NUZmrvr — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 1, 2023

From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones: Even Blake Baker was surprised about how many defensive players have returned, but it’s all about “unfinished business”:

Watch: D-coordinator Blake Baker said even he was surprised at how much of their top talent returned for the 2023 #Mizzou football season.



I asked players and coaches about it: "I just had unfinished business." pic.twitter.com/JtccuXSAva — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 1, 2023

($$) From FloWrestling Tiger Insider: How Two Words Became A Bedrock For Missouri Wrestling

Tiger Insider: How Two Words Became A Bedrock For Missouri Wrestling



https://t.co/ZpxjMYUfAE#MIZ #TigerStyle — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 1, 2023