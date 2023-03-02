 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament Lock

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 2

By Sammy Stava
This Is March.

The Missouri Tigers entered the final week of the regular season with a double-bye in the SEC Tournament still within reach, but more importantly — they still had more work to do to be considered a 100 percent lock to make the NCAA Tournament. The win over Georgia on Saturday may have already done it, but to feel safe on Selection Sunday — one more win felt necessary.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Mizzou on the No. 8 seed line (31st overall).

Meahnwhile, NCAA March Madness’ Andy Katz had the Tigers on the 9 seed line.

So, step one for Mizzou was to clinch NCAA Tournament lock status. Step two is getting a double-bye, and step three is avoiding the 8/9 line.

Step one is done. With an 81-76 win on the road over LSU, Mizzou improved to 22-8 (10-7 SEC) on the season with a team-high 23 points from D’Moi Hodge.

Hodge also broke the program’s all-time single-season steals record with 77.

It was Mizzou’s first ever win at LSU. However, it didn’t come easy as Missouri found themselves trailing 47-34 at halftime.

An incredible comeback by the Tigers made it a memorable game in Mike Kelly’s 1,000th career call.

The night got better for the Mizzou Basketball team as Vanderbilt won at Kentucky 68-66 and Alabama beat Auburn 90-85 in overtime, which means Mizzou’s pursuit of a double-bye in the SEC Tournament is still alive and well heading into the regular season finale on Saturday vs Ole Miss.

Believe it or not, the Tigers can still get the No. 3 seed: Here are the potential scenarios and seeding for Saturday:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Congrats to former Missouri Softball Tiger Brooke Wilmes, who has signed a professional fast-pitch contract with the Smash It Sports Vipers. Read more on MUTigers.com
  • Women’s Basketball begins their SEC Tournament run today at 11:00 a.m. CST against Arkansas on the SEC Network. PREVIEW on MUTigers.com.
  • From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones: Even Blake Baker was surprised about how many defensive players have returned, but it’s all about “unfinished business”:
