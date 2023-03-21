Mizzou Baseball getting all sorts of gassed up after weekend sweep over Tennessee

Mizzou Baseball: Rising stars of college baseball!

You might have heard the news that Mizzou Baseball dismantled and pantsed Tennessee over the weekend. If not... welcome to our site, get to reading!

The aforementioned pantsing didn’t go unnoticed by the national media, which flocked en masse to celebrate the Tigers and crown them as the rising stars of the college baseball world.

That’s... pretty wild considering no one really saw the Tigers as a consensus Top 25 team prior to this weekend. But that’s what blasting an SEC powerhouse will do for you! So much so that D1 Baseball will name you as the feature team in their Dean’s List! (behind a paywall for all the plebes like me)

The prognosticators aren’t alone in liking the way Mizzou looked this weekend. Steve Bieser saw the Tennessee series as a benchmark for the team to follow, citing every phase of play:

After his Missouri baseball squad opened its SEC season with a win over Tennessee on Friday, he was asked whether he saw anything he’d like to get fixed leading into the rest of conference play. MU’s coach didn’t have anything come to mind. “No, I’d like to see us play every game just like that,” Bieser said. “Defense we were spot on, pitching we were spot on, offense, when you get somebody on the ropes, we were able to finish them.”

Bieser also talked to KTGR about the sudden leap in praise after the weekend series.

Steve Bieser - 3/20/23 https://t.co/l0NSDjuTks — KTGR Big Show (@KTGRBigShow) March 20, 2023

They’ll continue their season this week against kansas in the midweek before squaring off against 20-1 South Carolina in a true battle of the SEC titans.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

March Madness may be over for the basketball programs, BUT IT AIN’T FOR GYMNASTICS!





Mizzou is the No. 13 seed and will compete at the UCLA Regional from March 30-April 1. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/gzKTpxTlVO — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 20, 2023

As noted in the tweet, No. 4 UCLA is hosting the regional, which will also feature No. 12 Auburn, No. 5 Utah and others.

After the disappointing season-ending loss in the Border War WNIT crossover, Robin Pingeton says drastic changes will need to be made ahead of next season.

Big offseason coming for #Mizzou's Robin Pingeton. A good class is coming in next season. @OchoK_ asked about the goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament ⤵️ Pingeton says her and her staff are going to have to flip everything upside down and evaluate everything they've done. pic.twitter.com/IfZUjZoWPf — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 21, 2023

Like many seasons under Pingeton, Mizzou has a pretty strong recruiting class coming into the fold. But Pingeton also stressed the need to supplement via the portal, which can provide some immediate help that doesn’t need college seasoning.

She’ll have the chance to recruit around that core. Pingeton, for the first time all season, talked about working the NCAA transfer portal as well as the junior college ranks. “We’ll hit that portal pretty hard,” Pingeton said. “I think it’s going to be really important that we grab a couple out of the portal and you want to be careful, you know. You want to make sure they fit your needs. But I think the last time I looked there was, I think, over 400 names already in the portal. So we’ll have end-of-the-season meetings, evaluate strengths and weaknesses, and make sure we’re recruiting.”

More D’Moi Hodge and Dree Gholston in black and gold? Yes, please.

D’moi Hodge & DeAndre Gholston helped kick start a new era of @MizzouHoops!



Who else thinks it’s only fitting they do the same for TBT & @ShowMeSquadTBT⁉️ pic.twitter.com/xQymPflEGD — TBT (@thetournament) March 20, 2023

Did we mention the transfer portal? Because Dennis Gates and his staff are already hitting that trail hard.

Northwestern State transfer Demarcus Sharp told me he’s heard from these schools since entering the portal:



Arkansas

Florida

Mizzou

Saint Louis

UCF

Austin Peay



Averaged 19.5PPG, 5APG and 5RPG this season. Southland Conference Player of the Year. An impact transfer. pic.twitter.com/hFuLtsz71T — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 20, 2023

Spring ball is still rolling along!

Our Players of the Day for Spring Practices #️⃣9️⃣ and #️⃣1️⃣1️⃣#MIZ pic.twitter.com/0FSFIiCKkh — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 20, 2023

Drew Lock is embracing his destiny as the NFL’s next great backup QB in Seattle.

Seahawks re-signing QB Drew Lock for 1 year, $4M to backup Geno Smith is official.



Lock said via team: "They're building something here. It's really, really cool, & I really want to be a part of it...It's a place I couldn't walk away from w/o spending a little more time here." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 20, 2023