A bitter end to a beautiful season. What’s next?

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. After a fantastic start to the tournament filled with a win and hope of a Sweet Sixteen berth quickly led to heartbreak. Mizzou lost in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament and the guys break down what was great about March Madness for Mizzou, and what went wrong. Following that, it’s time to start looking ahead at what this team could be by talking about the portal.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:20: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Ugh what a sad end to such a fun season.

02:20 - 11:30: Let’s jump right in and talk about this past weekend. It started so fun and ended so sad.

11:30 - 19:00: It’s been a GREAT year! And the future is bright.

19:00 - 22:00: How will this team evolve?

22:00 - 30:50: Who might come back? Could this team be scary good?

30:50 - 14:50: Transfer portal talk.

41:30 - END: Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

