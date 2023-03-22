Diamond sports back in action mid-week against Drake, kansas

Missouri’s diamond sports teams are back in the field today, as softball faces off against Drake (6-16, 0-3 MVC) at Mizzou Softball Stadium today at 5:30pm and baseball faces kansas at 6pm in Kansas City.

We’ll start with softball.

Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou and Drake faced each other 30 times in their history, and the Tigers hold a 26-4 lead. They last played two games in March 2021, and Mizzou came away victorious, winning 5-0 and 10-2, respectively.

When we last saw the Tigers (19-11, 1-5 SEC) in action, they were in The Swamp, facing off against the then #8/11 Florida Gators. While the Tigers only got one win in the series, taking the first game 7-3 on St. Patty’s Day, they were thisclose to taking the entire series if not for a couple of unfortunate miscues in late-game situations that allowed the Gators to end the remaining two games victorious, both 4-3.

Drake, on the other hand, is coming off an 0-3 weekend in Springfield, MO against MO State. They were shut out in two of the three games 0-11 and 0-3, and managed only a run in the 1-10 loss on Saturday.

Drake will have their hands full with this Tiger lineup, especially the handful currently riding hot streaks from the past week.

Alex Honnold smashed two doubles in the Ilinois DH and two multi-run homers in game 1 of the Florida series. She’s batting a hot .500 in the last week with a 1.071 SLG% and .611 OB%.

Kara Daly had a .333 BA on the week with three doubles, a triple, and five RBI

Katie Chester hit .300 in her four starts last week and reached base in each of the three Florida games.

Chantice Phillips hit. 308 with four runs, two doubles, and an RBI. She had a hit in each of the Florida games, including two extra-base hits.

Jenna Laird is on an 11-game on-base streak and hit .400 this past week. She’s also on a four-game hitting streak.

The Tigers take down the Gators!



Two home runs off the bat of @alex_honnold22 helps lift @MizzouSoftball to a 7-3 upset of No. 11 Florida.#NCAASoftball x SECNpic.twitter.com/ZZztW4pMCI — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 18, 2023

On to the sports team no one can stop talking about, MIZZOU BASEBALL, heads out to the home of the Royals, Kauffman Stadium, for the fifth time to take on the kansas jayhawks. This will be the 349th meeting between the rivals, and Mizzou leads the overall series, 217-129-2. Weirdly enough, the jayhawks have taken each of the Kauffman games (EW), but Mizzou beat them 14-6 last year at home.

The fightin’ Steve Biesers find themselves ranked nationally anywhere between no. 15-21, and are off to their best start since 2017. The Tigers are winners of 5 in a row, and over the weekend, put the college baseball community on notice, sweeping the then-no. 2 Tennessee Volunteers and outscoring them 23-6. Trevor Austin came up HUGE in the series, hitting .556 with four runs scored and four RBI.

The jayhawks are 8-10 so far this season, and per MUTigers.com, snapped a six-game slide with a 12-8 win over The Citadel. Per MUTigers.com, Karter Muck is expected to start for... that team, while RHP Logan Lunceford is expected to start for Mizzou.

Matt Michaels, play-by-play announcer for the baseball team, visited the KTRS 550 Big Sports Show to chat all things baseball. Have a listen!

Let’s hope their battle against the beakers goes better than that the women’s basketball team, huh?

On to the Links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

How would you balance the emotion of knowing you’re playing the No. 15 seed, a game Missouri was supposed to win, only to read each sinking line that Princeton would just have that bigger dream in the final pages of that script? It’s heartbreaking. It can’t end like that, can it? It can when someone else’s dream is bigger.

Sources: Providence has zeroed in on George Mason's Kim English to be its next head basketball coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2023

Impressive. Hate the colors here though. Red normally screams “bad”

Kobe Brown's (Missouri) shot chart is absurd. Red is better on this pic.twitter.com/sSJI5EUcLk — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) March 21, 2023

Football

Ryan Walters: “It is exciting to be reunited with Marcus and bring him here to Purdue. Marcus is a bulldog on the recruiting trail and commands attention as a coach. His experience as a player and now as a coach will immediately help our guys in the offensive line room.” https://t.co/7EhQDDNghV — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 21, 2023

Our guy Parker, who moonlights as a contributor for The Transfer Portal CFB, is doing big things!

Really excited about this project, I'll have a couple of pieces included. https://t.co/CsxIKnt90G — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) March 21, 2023

Pro Day is coming! Friday!

Had to chuckle at this. Such a weird stock image-looking photograph.

Pete looks like he’s watching his son find out where he got into college pic.twitter.com/pvw4VGkuUO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 21, 2023

Diamond Sports

Rorik Maltrud’s ranks among qualified SEC pitchers on @d1baseball:



2.37 ERA - 9th

.401 opponent OPS - 2nd

0.58 WHIP - 2nd

2.51 FIP - 3rd

3.02 xFIP - 3rd



It’s safe to say the transfer from New Mexico State is having quite the impact for #Mizzou. — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) March 21, 2023

Speaking of pitching as a whole... wow. What a start.

#Mizzou Baseball pitching before Tuesday's games, NCAA national rankings:



No. 19 ERA (3.52)

No. 13 Strikeout-Walk Ratio (3.22)

No. 9 WHIP (1.10)

No. 8 Strikeouts per 9 (11.9)

No. 4 Hits Allowed per 9 (6.23)



Plenty left to play, but quite the start! Stay tuned...#MIZ #C2E — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) March 21, 2023

The hitting has also been great. Witness.

47th Batting Avg. (.305)

T-80th Scoring (7.6, which if it holds here will likely rise in rankings over time)

39th On Base % (.416)

44th Home Runs per game (1.47 - on pace for most HR in a season with BBCOR bats)

27th Slugging % (.534)



In short, also doing quite well — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) March 21, 2023

Track & Field

.@SEC Field Athlete of the Week pic.twitter.com/ytg0HCK9ui — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 21, 2023

Per MUTigers.com, Rivera set a new program record and climbed to the top of the national leaderboard in the javelin with a mark of 57.67m / 189-2.

HUGE congrats to Natasha Kaiser-Brown, associate head track & field coach, who has been honored with the Jefferson Club Golden Quill Alumni Excellence Award as announced by the club’s board of trustees on Wednesday. Per MUTigers.com, the award “recognizes alumni who demonstrate excellence in their chosen field and/or outstanding achievement; and who reflect the core values of Mizzou: Respect, Responsibility, Discovery and Excellence.”

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!