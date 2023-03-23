Tigers > Jayhawks

Welcome to BieserBall.
Play Mr. Brightside? How about these Missouri Baseball Tigers?
With an 8-3 win over kU on Wednesday night at Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium — technically called a kU home game, Mizzou improved to 17-3 overall on the season and winners of six straight.
That's an M-I-Z W-I-N!#MIZ ⚾️#C2E pic.twitter.com/2fOzKojbft— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 23, 2023
FRESHMAN starting pitcher Logan Lunceford was absolutely outstanding — going six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.
At the plate, the Tigers got it started in the Top of the 2nd with a two-run HR by UNLV transfer Hank Zeisler for a 2-0 lead.
GOODBYE, baseball! @hankzeisler sends a two-run shot to right-center to stake #Mizzou to the early lead!#MIZ 2, kU 0 | ⬆️2⃣— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 22, 2023
⚾️#C2E pic.twitter.com/aWldWHyMt1
Mizzou added on with a RBI single by Justin Colon in the Top of the 4th to take a 3-0 lead.
A two-out Justin Colon single adds to the #Mizzou lead in the 4th.#MIZ ⚾️#C2E pic.twitter.com/lYGi2ZbbKS— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 23, 2023
However, the Mizzou bullpen struggled with a lot of walks and kU was able to tie it up at 3-3 with a run in the 7th and two runs in the 8th.
In the Top of the 9th, Mizzou answered with five runs — and Hank “HIM” Zeisler broke the game open.
It's a 5⃣ spot for #Mizzou in the 9th, as @hankzeisler breaks it wide open with a bases-loaded double to right!!#MIZ 8, kU 3 | ⬆️9⃣#MIZ ⚾️#C2E pic.twitter.com/za2UWjA85L— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 23, 2023
With the win over the Jayhawks, Mizzou snapped kU’s previous four-game winning streak with the meetings between the two teams played in Kansas City.
All in all, it was a good mid-week rivalry win for Steve Bieser’s club — and it was good to see DRF in attendance.
Let’s go Tigers! #MIZ @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/lvOzWSX0jG— DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) March 22, 2023
It doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou however as the Tigers go on the road this weekend to face 20-2 South Carolina — who comes in ranked No. 11 in D1Baseball. The Gamecocks lost 6-2 to Charlotte on Tuesday night so they will be plenty motivated to bounce back in huge SEC East showdown series.
Awesome starting pitching by @LoganLunceford.— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) March 23, 2023
Another home run, a 2B, and 5 RBI from @hankzeisler.
Clutch performances up and down the team... big 2B by @Ty_Wilms to help a 5-run 9th roll.
It's another win over the Jayhawks for #Mizzou Baseball!
On to CoLa...#MIZ #C2E
Baseball wasn’t the only diamond sport that played on Wednesday night — as Mizzou Softball improved to 20-11 overall on the season with a 7-1 win over Drake to stay unbeaten in mid-week games.
Still undefeated in midweek action #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UipMB3iM8z— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 23, 2023
For more, of course, Karen Steger has the recap on Rock M Nation.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- The Revue from Josh Matejka: Mizzou can’t stick the landing, but it doesn’t diminish the story
- Recruiting Reset from Brandon Kiley: Tionne Gray is here to help re-establish ‘D-Line Zou’
- Game Recap from Karen Steger: Mizzou Softball remains undefeated in midweek tilts, beats Drake 7-1.
More Links:
(KCStar)
- From the KC Sports Beat podcast with Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell: What’s next for Dennis Gates’ excellent first season in Columbia?
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Maddie Orr: MU softball beats Drake 7-1 ahead of Auburn series
- From Zachary Bott: MU men’s swim and dive compete in Day 1 of NCAA Championships
- From our Brandon Haynes: Five MU gymnasts earn All-SEC accolades
- From Ethan Burke: Five-run ninth gives MU baseball win over kansas
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Matt Stahl: How Dennis Gates brought Mizzou basketball back and restored excitement back in a single year
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Mizzou Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson after the win over Drake:
After tonight's win, Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson said she needs more production out of the middle/bottom part of her lineup.— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) March 23, 2023
"In the SEC you might only have one opportunity to capitalize and take advantage of it... that's where our inexperience shows" ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ctit6u0Og0
- One year ago, Desiree Reed-Francois officially hired Dennis Gates.
One year ago, Whitten Family Men's Basketball Head Coach @coachdgates became a Tiger.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 22, 2023
His first year was special for @MizzouHoops, looking forward to the future!
️ https://t.co/wWHXAToIds#MIZ https://t.co/3vYFNUgoRl
- Thank you, Seniors.
What an impact @DreeGholston4, @Tre_Gomillion, @Dmoi_VI & @souljabenny made this year on and off the court!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 22, 2023
The foundation is set and the future is bright because of them! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/EKFyB3Pk9y
- Mizzou Basketball has scheduled their 2022-2023 End of Season banquet on April 5th, 6 p.m. CST at Mizzou Arena. You can register on MUTigers.com.
Calling all Mizzou fans as you're invited to celebrate our year with us at our 2022-23 Season Banquet! #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 22, 2023
April 5
⏲️ 6 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
Register --> https://t.co/nzcd44NVTE pic.twitter.com/aaAkejzYNZ
- Congrats to the Mizzou Gymnastics squad, who have landed five gymnasts on the All-SEC team. Read more here on MUTigers.com.
Our 5️⃣ gymnasts apart of the All-SEC Team⤵️— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 22, 2023
✨ Jocelyn Moore
✨ Sienna Schreiber
✨ Helen Hu #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PfnD3CetC7
- And a congrats to senior Adalayna Hufendiek who was named to the SEC Community Service Team
A leader on the team and in the community!!— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 22, 2023
Adalayna was recognized as a part of the SEC Community Service Team. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/d6qFVaMAVk
- Pro Day coming soon for Mizzou Football
Pro Day Fit Check ✅#MIZ pic.twitter.com/epgOoghKx7— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 22, 2023
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...