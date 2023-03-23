Tigers > Jayhawks

Welcome to BieserBall.

Play Mr. Brightside? How about these Missouri Baseball Tigers?

With an 8-3 win over kU on Wednesday night at Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium — technically called a kU home game, Mizzou improved to 17-3 overall on the season and winners of six straight.

FRESHMAN starting pitcher Logan Lunceford was absolutely outstanding — going six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

At the plate, the Tigers got it started in the Top of the 2nd with a two-run HR by UNLV transfer Hank Zeisler for a 2-0 lead.

Mizzou added on with a RBI single by Justin Colon in the Top of the 4th to take a 3-0 lead.

However, the Mizzou bullpen struggled with a lot of walks and kU was able to tie it up at 3-3 with a run in the 7th and two runs in the 8th.

In the Top of the 9th, Mizzou answered with five runs — and Hank “HIM” Zeisler broke the game open.

With the win over the Jayhawks, Mizzou snapped kU’s previous four-game winning streak with the meetings between the two teams played in Kansas City.

All in all, it was a good mid-week rivalry win for Steve Bieser’s club — and it was good to see DRF in attendance.

It doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou however as the Tigers go on the road this weekend to face 20-2 South Carolina — who comes in ranked No. 11 in D1Baseball. The Gamecocks lost 6-2 to Charlotte on Tuesday night so they will be plenty motivated to bounce back in huge SEC East showdown series.

Awesome starting pitching by @LoganLunceford.

Another home run, a 2B, and 5 RBI from @hankzeisler.

Clutch performances up and down the team... big 2B by @Ty_Wilms to help a 5-run 9th roll.



It's another win over the Jayhawks for #Mizzou Baseball!



On to CoLa...#MIZ #C2E — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) March 23, 2023

Baseball wasn’t the only diamond sport that played on Wednesday night — as Mizzou Softball improved to 20-11 overall on the season with a 7-1 win over Drake to stay unbeaten in mid-week games.

For more, of course, Karen Steger has the recap on Rock M Nation.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(KCStar)

From the KC Sports Beat podcast with Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell: What’s next for Dennis Gates’ excellent first season in Columbia?

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Matt Stahl: How Dennis Gates brought Mizzou basketball back and restored excitement back in a single year

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Mizzou Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson after the win over Drake:

After tonight's win, Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson said she needs more production out of the middle/bottom part of her lineup.



"In the SEC you might only have one opportunity to capitalize and take advantage of it... that's where our inexperience shows" ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ctit6u0Og0 — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) March 23, 2023

One year ago, Desiree Reed-Francois officially hired Dennis Gates.

One year ago, Whitten Family Men's Basketball Head Coach @coachdgates became a Tiger.



His first year was special for @MizzouHoops, looking forward to the future!



️ https://t.co/wWHXAToIds#MIZ https://t.co/3vYFNUgoRl — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 22, 2023

Thank you, Seniors.

What an impact @DreeGholston4, @Tre_Gomillion, @Dmoi_VI & @souljabenny made this year on and off the court!



The foundation is set and the future is bright because of them! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/EKFyB3Pk9y — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 22, 2023

Mizzou Basketball has scheduled their 2022-2023 End of Season banquet on April 5th, 6 p.m. CST at Mizzou Arena. You can register on MUTigers.com.

Calling all Mizzou fans as you're invited to celebrate our year with us at our 2022-23 Season Banquet! #MIZ



April 5

⏲️ 6 p.m.

Mizzou Arena



Register --> https://t.co/nzcd44NVTE pic.twitter.com/aaAkejzYNZ — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 22, 2023

Congrats to the Mizzou Gymnastics squad, who have landed five gymnasts on the All-SEC team. Read more here on MUTigers.com.

Our 5️⃣ gymnasts apart of the All-SEC Team⤵️



✨ Jocelyn Moore

✨ Sienna Schreiber

✨ Helen Hu #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PfnD3CetC7 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 22, 2023

And a congrats to senior Adalayna Hufendiek who was named to the SEC Community Service Team

A leader on the team and in the community!!



Adalayna was recognized as a part of the SEC Community Service Team. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/d6qFVaMAVk — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 22, 2023

Pro Day coming soon for Mizzou Football