Tigers > Jayhawks

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 23

By Sammy Stava
Welcome to BieserBall.

Play Mr. Brightside? How about these Missouri Baseball Tigers?

With an 8-3 win over kU on Wednesday night at Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium — technically called a kU home game, Mizzou improved to 17-3 overall on the season and winners of six straight.

FRESHMAN starting pitcher Logan Lunceford was absolutely outstanding — going six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

At the plate, the Tigers got it started in the Top of the 2nd with a two-run HR by UNLV transfer Hank Zeisler for a 2-0 lead.

Mizzou added on with a RBI single by Justin Colon in the Top of the 4th to take a 3-0 lead.

However, the Mizzou bullpen struggled with a lot of walks and kU was able to tie it up at 3-3 with a run in the 7th and two runs in the 8th.

In the Top of the 9th, Mizzou answered with five runs — and Hank “HIM” Zeisler broke the game open.

With the win over the Jayhawks, Mizzou snapped kU’s previous four-game winning streak with the meetings between the two teams played in Kansas City.

All in all, it was a good mid-week rivalry win for Steve Bieser’s club — and it was good to see DRF in attendance.

It doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou however as the Tigers go on the road this weekend to face 20-2 South Carolina — who comes in ranked No. 11 in D1Baseball. The Gamecocks lost 6-2 to Charlotte on Tuesday night so they will be plenty motivated to bounce back in huge SEC East showdown series.

Baseball wasn’t the only diamond sport that played on Wednesday night — as Mizzou Softball improved to 20-11 overall on the season with a 7-1 win over Drake to stay unbeaten in mid-week games.

For more, of course, Karen Steger has the recap on Rock M Nation.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Mizzou Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson after the win over Drake:
  • One year ago, Desiree Reed-Francois officially hired Dennis Gates.
  • Thank you, Seniors.
  • And a congrats to senior Adalayna Hufendiek who was named to the SEC Community Service Team
  • Pro Day coming soon for Mizzou Football

