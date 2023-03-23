NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, odds

If only Missouri were still playing...

But they’re not. Today is the 2nd weekend of the NCAA Tournament tipping off and this weekend might be my preferred weekend to the first two rounds. Simply because you’ve trimmed most of the fat and you’re left with a group of really really good basketball teams (with just a few exceptions).

Princeton is the only team outside of the top 33 in KenPom, and all top 7 of the teams in KenPom are still remaining. Those teams are: Houston (1), Alabama (2), UCLA (3), UConn (4), Texas (5), Tennessee (6), Gonzaga (7).

Creighton is 12th, SDSU is 14th, Xavier is 15th, Arkansas is 18th. FAU, Kansas State, and Michigan State are all 21st - 24th, and Miami is 33rd.

While those teams are playing, we’re watching and also heavily monitoring the transfer portal looking for updates. So here’s a watch list for the next two evenings.

SBNation REACTS results:

I mean, yeah. Mizzou was a 74% chance to win prior to the Princeton game. Purdue was a 98.5% chance to win versus FDU.

The other results of the Final Four picks:

East Region — Tennessee 36%, Kansas State 34%, Michigan State 28%, FAU 2%

West Region — UCLA 38%, Gonzaga 37%, UConn 18%, Arkansas 7%

Midwest Region — Houston 43%, Texas 39%, Xavier 11%, Miami 7%

BETS and BETS and BETS

As I’ve said before, I’m not much for gambling personally. BUT! If I had to bet and bet on these games here are some thoughts:

Michigan State & Kansas State is virtually a pick ‘em. It’s going to come down to how the Spartans defend the potent 1-2 punch of Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Ultimately I think the Wildcats make enough plays to win this by around 6 late in the game. Take the ‘Cats straight up, and the over. I think this game is played in the 70s.

I hate what Eric Musselman is able to do with these games in March, they’re brutal foul fests. If UConn is playing like they’re capable they should win by 10. But I’d bet on officials swallowing their whistle enough to keep this game close. So take Arkansas with the points, take the under, and hope that Ricky Council bricks a late 3 to win the game.

UT-FAU is a game where I really want to pick Dusty May and the Owls. But it’s another game where I think the physical play will favor UT. Take the under, and UT to cover.

I’ll be real and say my personal biases will be at play here so I’m taking the Zags and the over. I really want Mark Few and Gonzaga to win, they’re a fun team.

Day 2 features a lot of big margins on the spread. These are all good teams so I’d take all the dogs to cover the spread, but I think the only underdog to win might be Miami, and that’s because they have skilled and talented shot makers who might be able to stand up to Houston’s suffocating defense.

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 TIMES

Time: 5:30 pm & 6:15 pm - 11:00 pm-ish

Channels: CBS, TBS

Streaming: the MarchMadness App

College Basketball NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 5:30 PM Michigan State (7) -1 Kansas State (3) 138.5 TBS 6:15 PM Arkansas (8) UConn (4) -4 140 CBS 8:00 PM Florida Atlantic (9) Tennessee (4) -5.5 129.5 TBS 8:45 PM Gonzaga (3) UCLA (2) -1.5 145.5 CBS Friday 5:30 PM San Diego State (5) Alabama (1) -7.5 137 TBS 6:15 PM Miami (5) Houston (1) -7.5 138 CBS 8:00 PM Princeton (15) Creighton (6) -10 140 TBS 8:45 PM Xavier (3) Texas (2) -4.5 149 CBS

