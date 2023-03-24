 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Break Eve coverage, featuring: gymnastics All-Americans, baseball injuries

Mizzou Links for Friday, March 24

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s almost Mizzou Spring Break!

I know it doesn’t impact many of us (unless you’re a student, of course), but as we head into the University’s spring vacay period, it does seem to influence the news coverage... or lack thereof. We’re in a bit of a lull here, folks, as Mizzou’s basketball seasons have finished (sad face), football is on hiatus with the exception of today’s Pro Day, and let’s face it, whether or not the coverage is deserving — IT IS!!!! — there’s not a ton of extraneous articles about the less revenue-producing sports. (I despise the term “non-revenue.”)

Let’s get started with what has become one of my favorite sports: GYMNASTICS!

HUGE congrats to senior Helen Hu and sophomore Jocelyn Moore on being awarded All-American honors by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association, per MUTigers.com.

Hu earned second-team honors on the balance beam, and is currently tied for 9th nationally with a national qualifying score (NQS) of 9.945 heading into NCAA Regionals in LA next week.

Hu-ey was amazing all season long on beam, winning the event four times and scoring 9.9 or above 8 times (out of 11). Feast your eyes on her scores: 9.9 (1); 9.925 (2); 9.95 (4); 9.975 (1). How many times should she have received a 10.0, you ask? At least 3. She’s incredible. Here’s a 9.95. WHERE’S THE DEDUCTIONS, JUDGES?

This is Moore’s second straight year of earning the honor, and is currently tied for 5th nationally on the vault with an NQS of 9.940 heading into Regionals next week.

After several meets early on in the season when our girl Joci was ROBBED of that 10.00, she finally was awarded one — just the third awarded in program history — on February 19 against Auburn. Further showcasing her dominance, Joci won this particular event 7 times and scored 9.9 or more in 6 meets. Just look at it: 10.0 (1, links to my NSFW tweet); 9.975 (1), 9.95 (2), 9.925 (1), 9.90 (1). Moore also was the Co-SEC Champion of the vault at the SEC Championships last weekend.

Moving on to more distressing news...

This is sad news for a Tigers team who is off to an H-O-T start (their best since 2017). Fortunately, the Tigers have pitching depth and should be able to manage without him. Their next test? This weekend against #4/9 South Carolina (20-2, 3-0 SEC), who is fresh off a weekend road sweep of Georgia and a midweek loss to UNC-Charlotte (9-11).

Per MUTigers.com, tonight will mark the 31st meeting of the two Columbia-based teams, which the Gamecocks holding a 17-13 edge overall and 10-2 at home. Last year, the Tigers took two of three in CoMo, earning their fourth straight home series win of U of SC. Kortay will have your preview later on today.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

  • The season isn’t over for D’Moi Hodge, who will be taking part in the 3-Point Championship in Houston! Read more at MUTigers.com!

Other Mizzou Sports

Former Missouri Tiger News

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In 2021-22 Mizzou Basketball

Loading comments...