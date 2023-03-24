Breaking: Missouri announces retention of WBB coach Robin Pingeton

After a promising start to the season that turned tumultuous in SEC play, Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois made the decision to retain women’s basketball head coach Robin Pingeton for the 2023-2024 season. Coach Pingeton is under contract until the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.

Per reports from Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, who broke the news, the decision came after continuous meetings throughout the season and an exit meeting today. Presumably, AD Reed-Francois decided to give Pingeton one more chance with the confirmed return of Hayley Frank, Katlyn Gilbert and Lauren Hansen, as well as the incoming recruiting class of two ESPN top-100 players in Grain Valley (Mo.)’s Grace Slaughter and Chicago’s Skylar Jones to go along with Jeff City’s Hannah Linthacum and Quincy’s Abbey Schreacke.

Breaking news: Robin Pingeton will return next season as Mizzou women's basketball coach with clear expectations, AD Desiree Reed-Francois confirms. Story coming soon at @stltoday — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 24, 2023

In the event Reed-Francois decided to let go of Pingeton this year, Pingeton’s buyout would’ve ended up being around $1.2 million, which is close to her salary. Per fellow Rock M Nation writer Brandon Kiley, her contract has an offset language clause which would’ve cost Mizzou more money to let go of her now rather than potentially next season.

In the post-game press conference following the 75-47 loss against Kansas in the second round of the WNIT, Pingeton got very candid with the media. She expressed the need to completely flip everything the coaching staff did throughout the season in terms of play-calling etc and the need to dive hard into the transfer portal.

Big offseason coming for #Mizzou's Robin Pingeton. A good class is coming in next season. @OchoK_ asked about the goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament ⤵️ Pingeton says her and her staff are going to have to flip everything upside down and evaluate everything they've done. pic.twitter.com/IfZUjZoWPf — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 21, 2023

What does this mean for the Tigers program? My preliminary reaction is probably not going to be perceived well. I truly am happy that she’s back at the helm. Although she’s underperformed in the post-Sophie Cunningham era going 54-62, Pingeton seems determined to completely render and improve the team. Perhaps most importantly, she has the support of her team, which is so crucial. Every time the players talk about her and the family she and her staff have fostered, it’s greatly apparent. Because of the culture she’s created, I think if Coach P stays true to what she stated in the post-game presser about going hard in the transfer portal and reevaluating everything, the season can be a success. She knows what pieces are missing and she’s going to go after that goal.

Whether or not that happens is a completely different story. The Tigers will take it one step at a time and it starts now. We’ll have plenty of coverage in the coming weeks recapping the women’s team and looking at what’s ahead, so stay tuned to Rock M Nation.