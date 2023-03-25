NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, odds

Wow what a night last night.

If you thought Thursday night was fun (and it absolutely was), Friday night saw the elimination of Alabama and Houston, the top two 1 seeds, and the only remaining 1 seeds left in the tournament. Then Creighton dispatched Princeton, and Texas took care of Xavier.

So for the first time in NCAA Tournament history there will be no 1 seeds in the Elite 8. And here’s what we know is coming:

As Jim Nantz just pointed out on CBS, the title game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is now guaranteed to include one of these teams:



San Diego State

Creighton

Princeton

Florida Atlantic

Kansas State



That's wild. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 25, 2023

Although you can remove Princeton from that group. Still, San Diego State or Creighton will be in the Final Four and they will face the winner of Kansas State or Florida Atlantic. That’s wild.

Just an unreal year for the NCAA Tournament. COVID, NIL, the Transfer Portal... all of these things have had a massive impact on transforming College Basketball. We’re seeing the results. Those at the top have been brought down a peg, those at the bottom have been brought up a peg. Those margins are thinner, and if you have a night where you don’t make your threes...

Houston was just 2 of 14 in the second half. Meanwhile Alabama was just 3 of 27 on the entire game. Meanwhile Nigel Pack went HAM on Houston, but San Diego State didn’t shoot great, just average. That’s all it takes.

Here are my poorly thought out gambling thoughts:

K-State is a 1.5 favorite over Florida Atlantic. Honestly the way K-State is playing offensively, I think they win, they cover, and the spread goes over.

UConn has been a tough team to peg down all year, they’re either great or mediocre. The Zags are always good for some buckets, The spread is 153.5 so probably a safe bet on the over. And with UConn a 2 point favorite... ugh, I’M STICKING WITH MY ZAGS STRAIGHT UP (i’m gonna regret this).

Creighton is a 2 point favorite over San Diego State, and while I don’t love the line, I do think both teams are capable of going over 133.5.

Texas is a 4 point favorite over Miami. While the threat of the Canes is scary, and this is probably the riskiest game in my opinion... I’m gonna stick with the favorites. Texas is playing well, they’ve got experience and depth. I’m a little worried about Dylan Disu not playing, but I think Texas wins by close to 10.

These are probably all bad takes. It’s a weird year. Never gamble.

NCAA Tournament Elite 8 TIMES

Time: 5:00 pm - 10:30ish, Saturday, 1:00 pm Sunday

Channels: TBS, then CBS on Sunday

Streaming: the MarchMadness App

NCAA Tournament Elite 8: Odds & How to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 5:09 PM Florida Atlantic (9) Kansas State (3) -1.5 144.5 TBS 7:49 PM UConn (4) -2 Gonzaga (3) 153.5 TBS Sunday 1:20 PM Creighton (6) -2 San Diego State (5) 133.5 CBS 4:05 PM Miami (5) Texas (2) -4 150 CBS

