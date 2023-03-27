Mizzou Hoops in contact with several transfers

When will the game of musical scholarships begin?

While the college basketball world turns its attention to Houston next weekend, we’re all just waiting for the real show to begin. You know, the offseason?

The transfer portal is a hot bed of traffic and communication right now, especially with all of the major players in the sport at home for the summer. Player are jumping into the portal with abandon, waiting for some suitor to pick them out. Mizzou, for its part, is doing its due diligence.

This is in reference to FIU wing Denver Jones. #Mizzou also reportedly held a video call with TCU big Eddie Lampkin. https://t.co/V3Fj8A5Rv3 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 26, 2023

As a reminder, keep an eye on our running transfer tracker for the latest updates on names our staff is hearing and others who could be potential fits.

At the junior college level, congratulations are in order for future Tiger Curt Lewis, who helped lead John A. Logan Community College to a comeback win in the JUCO National Championship this weekend.

JUCO National Championship



Final: John A Logan defeats NW Florida State 73-70.



Curt Lewis 18. Quimari Peterson 15. Isaiah Stafford 10. KJ Debrick 9



Chad Baker-Mazara 21. Kasean Pryor 18. Marcus Niblack 13@LoganVolsBBall @MarcusWalker01 @TSmithpeters11 — Scott Burgess (@scottybscout) March 25, 2023

Outside of Lewis, who will be joining the Tigers fresh off his JUCO natty, you may be familiar with the work of John A. Logan. You know, the school that gifted us Sean East II and Kyle Smithpeters, former Logan head coach and brother of current Logan head coach Tyler?

Anyway, congrats to Logan. Maybe Lewis can bring some of that energy our way next season.

Robin Pingeton is coming back for the 2023-2024 season, albeit with a very clear ultimatum from the Tiger brass: make the NCAA Tournament. Chris Kwiecinski wrote about how Pingeton and her staff could look to make swift changes to meet that goal.

If MU has an open spot for a transfer, why not aim for the biggest name? The Tigers’ lineup was able to win games, but not the games Missouri needed to win. Adding the top name on transfer portal lists would help the Tigers get over that hump.

Kwiecinski lists Arizona’s Lauren Ware as the name to target, but also has a few other bigs in mind that could help with the Tigers’ rebounding problem. In any case, a recruiting class headed by Grace Slaughter and a few impact transfers could be the cure for Missouri’s NCAA Tournament ailment.

An incredibly successful weekend the Fighting, Swimming and Diving Missouri Tigers.

Our Relay Teams were on this week!!



- 4️⃣top-20 finishes

- 3️⃣ three All-American honors#ZOUStyle x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/P4l51qWdlg — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 27, 2023

Jontay Porter has somewhat quietly been absolutely shredding the G League this season...

Please stay healthy, my man.