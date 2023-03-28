Welcome John Tonje! And some more roster talk.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. Mizzou picked up a HUGE commitment in John Tonje from Colorado State, so how will that impact this next season? Following that, the guys discuss the roster, who might come back, and much more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: Time for another episode of Dive Cuts! Welcome Matt Watkins (AKA @DataMizzou) to the episode.

01:00 - 07:30: Quickly kicking this off talking about recent transfer commit, John Tonje.

07:30 - 12:30ish: This is going to be a very experienced group next season.

12:30ish - 16:45: Some roster talk.

16:45 - 20:40: Who is coming back?

20:40 - 32:00: Who else might Mizzou be targeting?

32:00 - 44:22: It’s time to talk about Caleb Love and what adding him could mean for this team.

44:22 - 48:30: Denver Jones?

