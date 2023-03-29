 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More midweek games for Mizzou softball, baseball

Mizzou Links for March 29

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Another week, another midweek game for our favorite spring ball clubs! While Anderson’s Tigers (20-14, 1-8 SEC) will face off against Northern Iowa (17-9, 6-0 MVC) at Mizzou Softball Stadium this afternoon at 3pm, Bieser Ball got their game over with on Tuesday in a Braggin’ Rights matchup with Illinois on the road.

We’ll start with baseball, which is coming off a painful (literally and figuratively) weekend in Columbia (L)East, taking on the Gamecocks. Not only were pitching injuries abound — my god, can they stop getting injured, PLEASE — but our hearts were damaged too, as the final two games of the series were devastating losses. Kortay wrote a recap. You should read it!

Alas! No time to fret! There are wins to be had! In the Braggin Rights game, which was stupidly not aired on ANY tv/streaming services, the Tigers scored 3 in the 1st to get a quick lead. First it was on an RBI single by Hank Zeisler, scoring Luke Mann, and later on a Juju Stevens 2-run double. Illinois got one back in the bottom of the 2nd on a solo homer to left to make it 3-1, but the Tigers responded in the 4th with an RBI single by Justin Colon to make it 4-1. In the bottom of the 4th, the Illini scored two on RBI singles, closing the lead to 4-3.

Mizzou added another in the 5th on an RBI single by Stevens, and another in the 6th on a wild pitch. Illinois made things interesting in the 6th to make it 6-5 on an RBI sac fly and a single to center, but that’s all they could manage. Rorik Maltrud, who provided a successful couple innings of relief after some misadventures early on, was replaced by Zach Franklin, who allowed a double before getting the final three outs. Thank you for reading my Statbroadcast recap. I wish I could’ve watched the game with my eyes.

SOME STATS:

  • Luke Mann: 2-4 | 2 R | 2 K | 1 HBP | 1 LOB
  • Dalton Bargo: 1-4 | 1 BB | 1 K | 1 LOB
  • Trevor Austin: 1-4 | 1 R | 1 K | 1 HBP
  • Hank Zeisler: 1-4 | 2 R | 1 RBI | 1 K | 1 HBP | 2 SB | 2 LOB
  • Juju Stevens: 2-3 | 1 R | 3 RBI | 1 2B | 1 K | 1 HBP
  • Dylan Leach: 1-4 | 1 2B | 2 K
  • Justin Colon: 1-4 | 1 RBI | 1 K
  • Logan Lunceford: Win | 5 IP | 4 H | 4 ER | 3 BB | 9 K | 2 WP | 1 HBP | 2 XBH | 104 pitches
  • Rorik Maltrud: 3 IP | 2 H | 1 ER | 1 BB | 2 K | 1 WP | 1 2B | 54 pitches
  • Zach Franklin: Save | 1 IP | 1 H | 1 K | 1 2B | 15 pitches

Overall batting stats: 6 R | 10 H | 5 RBI | 2 2B | 1 BB | 11 K (3 looking) | 4 HBP | 8 LOB | 2 SB | .286 BA | .438 w/ 2 outs | .400 w/ RISP

Overall pitching stats: 7 H | 5 ER | 4 BB | 12 K (7 looking) | 3 WP | 1 HBP | 3 2B | 1 HR | 3.08 ERA | .226 OppBA

As for the softball Tigers, they were swept at the hands (paws?) of the Auburn Tigers out on The Plains, and much like their diamond counterparts, broke our hearts along the way, losing two of the three-game set in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. It hurts to type this. I think Mizzou has given me softball post-traumatic stress. You can read my sad Game 1-2 recap/Game 3 quasi-preview here. Hopefully, the players have gotten over it, as they welcome aforementioned Northern Iowa later this afternoon, and then #17/13 Alabama this weekend. Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou leads the overall UNI series, 27-5, and last beat them in the 2021 NCAA Columbia Regional.

Despite the deflating losses this weekend, Mizzou’s pitching was largely terrific. It’s just hard to win games when the offense is giving no run support. Or when you’re facing SEC pitching queen Maddie Penta, to be fair. In the opener, Jordan Weber allowed only 4 hits, but unfortunately 2 of them were of the 2-run HR variety, but also struck out a season-high 7. Krings was also fantastic this weekend, registering a 1.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts (7 in Game 3 alone).

Hitting-wise, there wasn’t a ton, which was the problem. The top offensive performances by the Tigers came from the bats of Payton Jackson and Maddie Gallagher, who both hit .333. If you look at how PJ performed in the past week, it was impressive— she batted .375 with a double, HR, and 2 RBI. We love to see offense from someone other than Alex and Jenna.

You can catch the midweek action on SEC+ with Randy Moehlman and Brooke Wilmes (she’s so good at this) on the call.

On to the Links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Featuring top senior talent who have exhausted their eligibility across from Division I, Hodge will represent the East All-Star Team on Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m. The game is set for tipoff at NRG Stadium in Houston and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Hodge is one of two SEC players to feature in the All-Star Game, along with Texas A&M’s Dexter Dennis in addition to Aggies head coach Buzz Williams.

  • Love this kid. So glad he’s a Tiger

Portal SZN

  • Sees giant human Jamarion Sharp in the portal again after his coach leaves (gets fired?) Western Kentucky
  • A few familiar names of guys from the MO-KS area previously tied to Mizzou at some point

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...