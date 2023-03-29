More midweek games for Mizzou softball, baseball

Another week, another midweek game for our favorite spring ball clubs! While Anderson’s Tigers (20-14, 1-8 SEC) will face off against Northern Iowa (17-9, 6-0 MVC) at Mizzou Softball Stadium this afternoon at 3pm, Bieser Ball got their game over with on Tuesday in a Braggin’ Rights matchup with Illinois on the road.
We’ll start with baseball, which is coming off a painful (literally and figuratively) weekend in Columbia (L)East, taking on the Gamecocks. Not only were pitching injuries abound — my god, can they stop getting injured, PLEASE — but our hearts were damaged too, as the final two games of the series were devastating losses. Kortay wrote a recap. You should read it!
Alas! No time to fret! There are wins to be had! In the Braggin Rights game, which was stupidly not aired on ANY tv/streaming services, the Tigers scored 3 in the 1st to get a quick lead. First it was on an RBI single by Hank Zeisler, scoring Luke Mann, and later on a Juju Stevens 2-run double. Illinois got one back in the bottom of the 2nd on a solo homer to left to make it 3-1, but the Tigers responded in the 4th with an RBI single by Justin Colon to make it 4-1. In the bottom of the 4th, the Illini scored two on RBI singles, closing the lead to 4-3.
Mizzou added another in the 5th on an RBI single by Stevens, and another in the 6th on a wild pitch. Illinois made things interesting in the 6th to make it 6-5 on an RBI sac fly and a single to center, but that’s all they could manage. Rorik Maltrud, who provided a successful couple innings of relief after some misadventures early on, was replaced by Zach Franklin, who allowed a double before getting the final three outs. Thank you for reading my Statbroadcast recap. I wish I could’ve watched the game with my eyes.
SOME STATS:
- Luke Mann: 2-4 | 2 R | 2 K | 1 HBP | 1 LOB
- Dalton Bargo: 1-4 | 1 BB | 1 K | 1 LOB
- Trevor Austin: 1-4 | 1 R | 1 K | 1 HBP
- Hank Zeisler: 1-4 | 2 R | 1 RBI | 1 K | 1 HBP | 2 SB | 2 LOB
- Juju Stevens: 2-3 | 1 R | 3 RBI | 1 2B | 1 K | 1 HBP
- Dylan Leach: 1-4 | 1 2B | 2 K
- Justin Colon: 1-4 | 1 RBI | 1 K
- Logan Lunceford: Win | 5 IP | 4 H | 4 ER | 3 BB | 9 K | 2 WP | 1 HBP | 2 XBH | 104 pitches
- Rorik Maltrud: 3 IP | 2 H | 1 ER | 1 BB | 2 K | 1 WP | 1 2B | 54 pitches
- Zach Franklin: Save | 1 IP | 1 H | 1 K | 1 2B | 15 pitches
Overall batting stats: 6 R | 10 H | 5 RBI | 2 2B | 1 BB | 11 K (3 looking) | 4 HBP | 8 LOB | 2 SB | .286 BA | .438 w/ 2 outs | .400 w/ RISP
Overall pitching stats: 7 H | 5 ER | 4 BB | 12 K (7 looking) | 3 WP | 1 HBP | 3 2B | 1 HR | 3.08 ERA | .226 OppBA
As for the softball Tigers, they were swept at the hands (paws?) of the Auburn Tigers out on The Plains, and much like their diamond counterparts, broke our hearts along the way, losing two of the three-game set in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. It hurts to type this. I think Mizzou has given me softball post-traumatic stress. You can read my sad Game 1-2 recap/Game 3 quasi-preview here. Hopefully, the players have gotten over it, as they welcome aforementioned Northern Iowa later this afternoon, and then #17/13 Alabama this weekend. Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou leads the overall UNI series, 27-5, and last beat them in the 2021 NCAA Columbia Regional.
Despite the deflating losses this weekend, Mizzou’s pitching was largely terrific. It’s just hard to win games when the offense is giving no run support. Or when you’re facing SEC pitching queen Maddie Penta, to be fair. In the opener, Jordan Weber allowed only 4 hits, but unfortunately 2 of them were of the 2-run HR variety, but also struck out a season-high 7. Krings was also fantastic this weekend, registering a 1.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts (7 in Game 3 alone).
Hitting-wise, there wasn’t a ton, which was the problem. The top offensive performances by the Tigers came from the bats of Payton Jackson and Maddie Gallagher, who both hit .333. If you look at how PJ performed in the past week, it was impressive— she batted .375 with a double, HR, and 2 RBI. We love to see offense from someone other than Alex and Jenna.
You can catch the midweek action on SEC+ with Randy Moehlman and Brooke Wilmes (she’s so good at this) on the call.
On to the Links! M-I-Z!
- Love this kid. So glad he’s a Tiger
No such thing as an off season im way to focused— Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) March 28, 2023
Portal SZN
I just want to say Thank You to MOHAMED DIARRA for his contributions to our program & institution under my leadership! Once a MIZZOU Tiger, always a MIZZOU Tiger! We love you & I am here if you need me! May the portal be w/you!— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) March 28, 2023
- Sees giant human Jamarion Sharp in the portal again after his coach leaves (gets fired?) Western Kentucky
- NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU CAN’T HAVE HIM!!!!
Temple appears very interested in Missouri assoc head coach Charlton Young. Plus is he was an assistant/ Leonard Hamilton's staff at Fla State and developed rep as a recruiter for program that produced 13 NBA draft picks. former head coach @ Georgia Southern. 43-84 in 4 yrs.— Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 28, 2023
- A few familiar names of guys from the MO-KS area previously tied to Mizzou at some point
Whenever the list of programs who have reached out to Caleb Love is released, if it's released, expect Missouri to be included.— Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) March 28, 2023
It will be a very long list.
One of my favorite HS defenders back on the market. https://t.co/6Y0Zkj4R15— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 28, 2023
Football
- PowerMizzou: Three-star 2024 DB Cameron Keys says Mizzou is one of his top schools (Jarod Hamilton)
- Sounds good to me!
Mizzou is getting a good O-line coach in Brandon Jones. He developed two sophomores into all-AAC linemen in 2022 and Houston probably did the best job of anyone slowing down Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson who might be a top 5 draft pick this spring.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 28, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- BASEBALL: Missouri baseball holds on for Braggin’ Rights victory over Illinois (Ethan Burke, Missourian)
- Good news on one of the injured pitcher’s front for the Tigers, per D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers:
SOURCE: Some good news for @MizzouBaseball. RHP Chandler Murphy is doubtful for this weekend, but #Mizzou definitely expects him back soon. He was dealing with a bicep issue against South Carolina. MIZ is cautiously optimistic on Ian Lohse with tests pending. #SEC— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 28, 2023
- MEN’S GOLF: MU men’s golfer Bondesson shoots third straight 68, takes share of fourth in South Carolina (Missourian staff reports) | Men’s Golf Places Fifth at Hootie at Bulls Bay (MUTigers.com)
- WRESTLING: Read the season recap at MUTigers.com
