 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Two former Mizzou Baseball pitchers get the nod on MLB’s Opening Day

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 30

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Opening Day is here!

Happy MLB Opening Day to the Cardinals, Royals and other teams who Mizzou fans reading here root for.

Not one, but TWO former Mizzou Baseball pitchers have been scheduled to get the Opening Day start on their respective big-league clubs. Pitcher U, indeed.

Of course, there’s Max Scherzer. With Jacob deGrom to the Rangers, Scherzer headlines the Mets’ starting rotation making his seventh career Opening Day start in a star-studded pitching match-up against Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. First pitch at 3:10 p.m. CST at Marlins Park.

Then there’s Kyle Gibson — who will be making his debut with the Orioles against the Red Sox. Gibson signed a one-year contract with Baltimore in the offseason. This will be Gibson’s second Opening Day start of his career. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CST at Fenway Park.

Also in the Baltimore-Boston series, Tanner Houck is scheduled to get the start on Sunday afternoon for the Red Sox as he is slotted in the No. 3 spot in the rotation behind Corey Kluber and Chris Sale.

And according to SB Nation’s DRays Bay — Peter Fairbanks has made the Rays’ Opening Day roster as a reliever.

Onto Mizzou’s current diamond sports — both baseball and softball were winners on Wednesday afternoon as both programs stayed undefeated in midweek games.

Plus, a good read on Mizzou Baseball’s senior leader Luke Mann from D1Baseball’s Joe Healy — if you have a subscription.

Onto the links. Enjoy Opening Day, and M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Charlton Young is here to STAY at Mizzou after declining the Temple head coaching job offer. Here’s his message on Twitter. LOVE to see it!
  • ICYMI: Nick Garner, Laurence Bowers, and Bud Sasser joined ABC17’s Nathalie Jones to talk all things Mizzou’s NIL collective Every True Tiger
  • Ben Sternberg taking over the Mizzou Hoops Instagram account this week!
  • Some big-time awards here from Mizzou Women’s Basketball commits:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...