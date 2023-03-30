Two former Mizzou Baseball pitchers get the nod on MLB’s Opening Day

Opening Day is here!

Happy MLB Opening Day to the Cardinals, Royals and other teams who Mizzou fans reading here root for.

Not one, but TWO former Mizzou Baseball pitchers have been scheduled to get the Opening Day start on their respective big-league clubs. Pitcher U, indeed.

Of course, there’s Max Scherzer. With Jacob deGrom to the Rangers, Scherzer headlines the Mets’ starting rotation making his seventh career Opening Day start in a star-studded pitching match-up against Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. First pitch at 3:10 p.m. CST at Marlins Park.

Then there’s Kyle Gibson — who will be making his debut with the Orioles against the Red Sox. Gibson signed a one-year contract with Baltimore in the offseason. This will be Gibson’s second Opening Day start of his career. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CST at Fenway Park.

Gibson getting the start pic.twitter.com/demr1W9D6W — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 24, 2023

Also in the Baltimore-Boston series, Tanner Houck is scheduled to get the start on Sunday afternoon for the Red Sox as he is slotted in the No. 3 spot in the rotation behind Corey Kluber and Chris Sale.

And according to SB Nation’s DRays Bay — Peter Fairbanks has made the Rays’ Opening Day roster as a reliever.

Onto Mizzou’s current diamond sports — both baseball and softball were winners on Wednesday afternoon as both programs stayed undefeated in midweek games.

Plus, a good read on Mizzou Baseball’s senior leader Luke Mann from D1Baseball’s Joe Healy — if you have a subscription.

After three tough seasons at @MizzouBaseball, Luke Mann emerged as a star last season. This season? He's taken another step and is set on finishing some unfinished business in his fifth year. https://t.co/2HbWM6U7JH — Joe Healy (@JoeHealyD1) March 29, 2023

Onto the links. Enjoy Opening Day, and M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

From Jeff Gordon: Free-agent frenzy has college basketball coaches scrambling for talent

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Charlton Young is here to STAY at Mizzou after declining the Temple head coaching job offer. Here’s his message on Twitter. LOVE to see it!

I love representing Mizzou & the special place the basketball program has. I’ve seen what it means to our fans and I'm excited for what we're about to accomplish. I would love nothing more than to be here for the years to come & to continue to build on the MU tradition #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nmoLkZ3Hq2 — Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) March 29, 2023

ICYMI: Nick Garner, Laurence Bowers, and Bud Sasser joined ABC17’s Nathalie Jones to talk all things Mizzou’s NIL collective Every True Tiger

ICYMI: We sat down with Nathalie Jones of @abc17news to talk all things #ETTF. Swipe ➡️ for some highlights from our conversation. Full conversation is available via ABC 17 News on YouTube. ⁠

⁠#EveryTrueTiger pic.twitter.com/fYIJXNlNTZ — Every True Tiger (@EveryTrueTiger) March 29, 2023

Ben Sternberg taking over the Mizzou Hoops Instagram account this week!

Make sure to follow our Instagram page as @souljabenny leads an IG Takeover this week! #MIZ https://t.co/8fx7O8V6qT pic.twitter.com/YJlpptyuNR — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 29, 2023

($$) From ESPN’s Bill Connelly: Inside the many ways to construct a college football roster (with some good quotes from Eli Drinkwitz in here)

($$) From ESPN's Bill Connelly: Inside the many ways to construct a college football roster (with some good quotes from Eli Drinkwitz in here)

A major congrats to Dennis Gates, who has been named a NABC Convention Speaker

✅ Confirmed NABC Convention speaker@coachdgates will lead an on-court PDS Clinic on Friday, covering offensive and defensive principles from his Mizzou program! pic.twitter.com/GQBtPPZEkx — NABC (@NABC1927) March 29, 2023

Some big-time awards here from Mizzou Women’s Basketball commits:

A big congrats to Alfons Bondesson, who has been named the SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week! Read more here on MUTigers.com.

After a fourth-place finish at Bulls Bay this week, Alfons Bondesson named @SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week! #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/n32vVbRZFn pic.twitter.com/3qNK2iRxIk — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 29, 2023