Mizzou Gymnastics shines, diamond sports heat up for important competition this weekend

As you know, it’s still Spring Break here for Mizzou students, so the news is on the lighter side. We’ve reached a point where it’s the dead period for basketball, so we aren’t going to hear any news about visitors, etc. And football isn’t doing anything right now, so my attention is once again on diamond sports.

And one more disclosure: I didn’t want to wait for Gymnastics to be done out in LA fo this (it started at 9pm, so let me be), so I’ll have that preview later today! Thursday was a LONGGGGG day and I’m falling asleep as I write this.

MOVING ON ‼️@MizzouGym advances to the Los Angeles Regional Final with a 197.400 score in the Second Round!#SECGYM x #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/zObs6i0qGg — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 31, 2023

Mizzou Softball will be welcoming the no. 17/13 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-10, 2-4 SEC) to town for a three-game set, and it’s Alumni Weekend! The last time the two teams met was in the SEC tourney where Mizzou beat Montana Fouts 3-0 in the quarterfinals on a complete game shutout by Laurin Krings. In one of their last (or their last?) series of the 2022 season, the Tide took 2 of 3 from the Tigers in T-Town. The lone win for the Tigers in that series came at the hands of Jordan Weber, who pitched an extra-inning masterpiece, allowing only five hits to go with seven strikeouts.

Game times are set for Friday @ 6pm (weather pending), Saturday at 5pm, and Sunday at 1pm. Friday and Sunday will air on SEC+ while Saturday will be on SECN.

On Wednesday, Mizzou faced off against MVC leader Northern Iowa, and came away with a 4-1 victory. Jo pitched four shutout innings and allowed only two hits.

Offensively, Alex Honnold hit her 8th bomb of the season, and had 2 RBI to go with a run and a walk. ChannyP was also good in this one, as well as Miss Frizell, who had doubles. IT was Phillips’ second double in three games, per MUTigers.com.

On the baseball front, I worked with Rock M’s own baseball writer Kortay Vincent to share a mini version of what Mizzou Baseball fans should be looking for as the Tigers get set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.

Mizzou vs. Kentucky Baseball mini-preview:

Kentucky is red-hot, winning 16 of last 17 but Missouri needs this series before Vandy comes to town next weekend. Chandler Murphy is listed as a probable starter, how healthy is he going to be? Kentucky plays a lot of small ball, defense will be at a premium this week because you can expect them to bunt a good amount and try to steal some bases. They don’t have a player with more than 5 HR but have still averaging 8 runs per game. Austin Troesser is listed as the probable on Friday night. How will he handle the pressure of a Friday start? He’s been fantastic in relief and on Sundays this year, but this will be a different animal Darren Williams is the best pitcher on the Kentucky staff. He’s come out of the bullpen and he’s relieved. Currently, he’s not listed as a probable starter, but he will certainly have an effect on this series.

Read more about the series at MUTigers.com.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

.@DreeGholston4 represented Mizzou at the College Team Skills and 3X3U Championship last night, helping Team Ballers finish second in the Shootout competition#MIZ pic.twitter.com/323hsgiQT0 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 30, 2023

D’Moi finished as the runner-up in the 3-point contest at the Final Four. ABC 17’s Chanel Porter has more info.

In the building to watch @Dmoi_VI in the 3 point contest! pic.twitter.com/89n9OFBoEe — Matt Cline (@mcline_20) March 30, 2023

RONNNNNIEEEEE! We love you!

Man, good luck to this dude. RDG is an underrated player, just an instinctual-high IQ guy who helped the team on so many levels. https://t.co/IoFY0sVK7e — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) March 30, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Climbing the chart



Kaia Harris takes fourth in the discus at 53.60m (175-10)! The mark ranks fifth best in Missouri history pic.twitter.com/3Tg2gYJaLh — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 30, 2023

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)