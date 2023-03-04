Missouri vs Ole Miss Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

We’ve made it to the final game of the regular season. And today marks the final time some Missouri Seniors will play at Mizzou Arena. The Mizzou Hoops twitter account has spent the better part of the last few days highlighting the many seniors on the roster. The program is planning on honoring every player who is a senior or graduate student, which is a lot.

Links to everyone as of late last night: Noah Carter, Tre Gomillion, D’Moi Hodge, Sean East, Isiaih Mosley, DeAndre Gholston.

Reportedly, Mizzou is also honoring Nick Honor, Kobe Brown, and Ben Sternberg. So I would expect those tweets today?

Fans voted today as a white out game, so it’s a white out!

With 27.5 percent of the vote, Saturday will be a ⚪️⚪️ ⚪️⚪️



Make sure to wear your best white Mizzou gear to cheer on the Tigers in the final home game of the season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9rUJ9pZY8e — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 3, 2023

White out, Senior day, Last game at home. And it’s against a team Missouri should beat. There’s a lot on the line still for the Tigers, and there’s still a lot to be determined for the conference seeding with just one game to play for everyone. As I posted in Study Hall on Wednesday, here are the current standings:

SEC Standings with Saturday’s Opponent

Alabama* 16-1 — at Texas A&M Texas A&M* 14-3 — vs Alabama Tennessee 11-6 — at Auburn Kentucky 11-6 — at Arkansas Missouri 10-7 — vs Ole Miss Vanderbilt 10-7 — vs Mississippi State Auburn 9-8 — vs Tennessee Arkansas 8-9 — vs Kentucky Mississippi State 8-9 — at Vanderbilt Florida 8-9 — vs LSU Georgia* 6-11 — at South Carolina Ole Miss 3-14 — at Missouri South Carolina 3-14 — vs Georgia LSU* 2-15 — at Florida

An asterisk denotes a team locked into that tournament seed for the SEC Tournament. Basically Alabama won the conference by beating Auburn last night. Texas A&M secured the second spot. Georgia is locked into 11th, and LSU is locked into the basement. Everything else is dependent on Saturday.

Blake Lovell tried his best to break down the scenarios for how this can play out here:

I'm a madman.



Here are SEC Tournament seeding scenarios for Saturday for the 3 through 10 spots, with a 178 percent chance that one of them is wrong.



More madness to come on @14Southeastern. pic.twitter.com/lDdUP383sT — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 3, 2023

Basically, if Mizzou loses they can fall to 7th, but that’s the lowest. The highest is 3rd, but that would take Missouri winning and both Arkansas beating Kentucky and Auburn taking down Tennessee. Blake has 32 different scenarios, Mizzou is a 3 seed in four of them. a 4 seed in eight of them. a 5 seed in 12 of them, a 6 seed in four of them, a 7 seed in four of them.

If Mizzou wins they can’t fall below 5th. So let’s at least do that.

SB Nation Reacts Results:

There were two questions on the poll, the first was who will win the title, “Other” won with 37%. KU and Houston each got 16%. Purdue got 14%, UCLA got 12%, Alabama got 5%. I voted other, but given the options I’m not sure I’d bet against Big Money Billy Self.

The second question I found more intriguing because our SBN Reacts overlords opted to ask the question about “Which Mid-Major will make the deepest NCAA run?” And here are the results...

Creighton, SDSU, and Memphis are NOT mid-major schools. Saint Mary’s... maybe. I’ll consider arguments for their inclusion but I’d still consider them a high major. So a quick lesson for those unfamiliar with any of these terms: High major is usually reserved for Power Conference teams, with a few exceptions (ex. Gonzaga, Houston). There are six power conferences right now: Big 12, Big 10, ACC, SEC, Pac 12, and the Big East. And there are 76 schools in those conferences. All of them are considered high majors.

So first things first, Creighton is IN A POWER CONFERENCE! The Big East is considered the 4th best conference in the country, and Creighton is the 3rd highest rated team in that conference. Their inclusion as a mid-major is absurd.

Next, Memphis spends more money on basketball than probably half, if not more, of the schools in the Power Conferences. They’ve been to 11 NCAA tournaments in 20 years, and like Houston they happen to play in a pretty weak conference. So very much not a mid-major.

San Diego State is a little more of a close call, but with their run over the last 10-15 years, plus their budget and recruiting, and the fact that the Mountain West is a better conference than the ACC this year... I’d say including them with the likes of Charleston, a true mid-major, is a stretch.

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, March 4, 2023

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 9.5-point favorite over Ole Miss according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 148.5.

College Basketball Games to Watch: March 4, 2023 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Alabama (2) -1 Texas A&M (24) 150.5 CBS 11:00 AM Iowa State Baylor (7) -7.5 136 ESPN2 11:00 AM Seton Hall Providence (20) -8.5 139.5 FOX 12:00 PM Georgia pk South Carolina pk 141 SECN 1:00 PM St. John's Marquette (6) -11.5 157.5 FOX 1:00 PM Kansas State (11) West Virginia -4.5 150 ESPN+ 1:00 PM Tennessee (12) -1.5 Auburn 132 ESPN 1:00 PM Louisville Virginia (13) -18.5 127 ESPN2 1:00 PM Kentucky (23) Arkansas -5 141 CBS 2:00 PM TCU (22) -2 Oklahoma 143 ESPN+ 2:30 PM Ole Miss Missouri -9 148.5 SECN 3:00 PM Kansas (3) Texas (9) -2.5 1485 ESPN 5:00 PM Pittsburgh (25) Miami (16) -6.5 154.5 ACCN 5:00 PM LSU Florida -8.5 141.5 SECN 6:00 PM Butler Xavier (19) -13 142 FS1 6:30 PM UConn (14) -2 Villanova 138.5 FOX 7:30 PM Mississippi State -2.5 Vanderbilt 134 SECN 9:00 PM Arizona (8) UCLA (4) -5 148 ESPN 9:00 PM Wyoming San Diego State (18) -15 135 CBSSN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.