Softball avenges Saturday loss with late inning drubbing of Hurricanes at OK State/Tulsa Invite

It didn’t start off looking like a rout

While I was taking in Mizzou Hoops’ last home game on Saturday, Mizzou Softball faced off in Game 1 against Tulsa. After a Kara Daly homer (her second of the day) broke up a tie and gave the Tigers a 5-4 lead in the top of the 7th, Tulsa came back with a bases-loaded 2-run single to take the win, 6-5. Such a super disappointing finish. Which brings us to Sunday, when the Tigers sought to undo the wrongs of the day before. They needed to pitch better, have better baserunning, and limit the runners left on base.

Tiger pitcher Laurin Krings got off to an iffy start at the beginning of this one, allowing three consecutive singles in the first, but was able to keep any runs from crossing the plate, and would only allow three more hits (a single in the second, a double in the fifth, and a single in the sixth), and one run the rest of the game to go with 5 strikeouts and only one walk. I actually thought they’d let her finish out the game, but freshman LHP Taylor Pannell was brought in to close it out.

As for the Tigers, their offense came alive in the third inning when they plated 3 runs and broke the 0-0 tie on some savvy baserunning. Texas Tech transfer Payton Jackson led off with a double, and advanced to 3B on a sac bunt by Maddie Snider. Jenna Laird’s RBI single up the middle scored PJ, and then she stole 2B before a botched fielders choice left her and Julia Crenshaw at the corners. Julia swiped 2B, which set things up perfectly for Kara Daly, whose 2-run double made it 3-0.

In the fifth, the Tigers tacked on another run to make it 4-0. After Snider struck out, Laird singled back to Nash and then stole 2B. Crenshaw walked and the Tigers executed a gorgeous double steal to put runners on 2B and 3B for a Daly RBI groundout, which scored Laird. Chester walked to have two on for Chantice Phillips, but she flied out to end the threat.

Then came the 7th, which had so much action my live tweet thread was 6 tweets long. Let’s run through this quickly, shall we?

Kelsee Mortimer, PH for Snider, singles. Snider takes over as a PR. Laird singles. Crenshaw lays down a perfect bunt to load the bases. Daly’s sac fly brings in Snider, and Laird advances to 3B. Crenshaw swipes 2B (her third steal of the day), and Chester’s 2-run double make it 7-1.

DOUBLE MACHINE.



Katie Chester smashes her second double of the game to plate a pair of Tigers in a nine-run seventh!! #Mizzou 13, Tulsa 1 | M7 | #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/RXdhR4enXF — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 5, 2023

McGivern takes over as a PR for Katie. ChannyP’s RBI single brings in McGivern and Riley Frizell walks ( It’s 8-1 ). Frizzy is replaced by PR Kendal Cook, and Vanessa Hollingsworth walks, loading the bases. This takes the Tulsa pitcher, Nash, out of the game.

). Frizzy is replaced by PR Kendal Cook, and Vanessa Hollingsworth walks, loading the bases. This takes the Tulsa pitcher, Nash, out of the game. SLU transfer Luneckas takes over in the circle and walks Jackson, bringing in another run. ( It’s 9-1 ) bringing up Snider, who earlier in the inning was PH for and scored as a PR. She and Jenna walk, making it 11-1 , before Julia is HBP, scoring PJ, and a Daly RBI sac-liner out to LF finally gets the second out of the inning and scores Snider, making it 13-1 .

) bringing up Snider, who earlier in the inning was PH for and scored as a PR. She and Jenna walk, making it , before Julia is HBP, scoring PJ, and a Daly RBI sac-liner out to LF finally gets the second out of the inning and scores Snider, making it . McGivern is also HBP, re-loading the bases, before McGiven is out at 2B on a FC.

The Stats

Jenna Laird: 4-4 | 3 R | 2 RBI | 1 BB | 3 SB

Julia Crenshaw: 1-3 | 2 R | 1 RBI | 1 BB | 1 HBP | 3 SB

Kara Daly: 1-3 | 5 RBI | 1 2B | 1 K

Katie Chester: 2-3 | 2 RBI | 2 2B | 1 BB

Vanessa Hollingsworth: 1-3 | 1 R | 1 BB | 1 K

Payton Jackson: 1-3 | 2 R | 1 2B | 1 BB | 1 K

Maddie Snider: 0-1 | 2 R | 1 RBI | 1 BB | 1 K

Laurin Krings: 6 IP | 1 ER | 1 BB | 5 K | 1 2B | 111 PC

Taylor Pannell: 1 IP | 1 K | 12 PC

OVERALL: 11 H | 13 RBI | 4 2B | 7 BB | 5 K | 2 HBP | 7 SB | 7 LOB | 1 E

On to the Links!

This Weekend at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

This is helpful for #Mizzou fans. A lot of the seeding work is done by Saturday afternoon. https://t.co/KeqYat0BWO — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) March 5, 2023

I love Dennis Gates, don’t get me wrong, but I will forever be the president of the Cuonzo Martin fan club.

NABC Guardians of the Game Award for @CuonzoMartin was a founding member of the NABC Committee on Racial Reconciliation, and is passionate about serving under-resourced citizens in his hometown of East St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/boXiRhkdEc — NABC (@NABC1927) March 3, 2023

Huge congrats to the youngest Linthacum, who will be joining the Tigers in the summer:

You really don’t see this every day out of a prep player.



Talk to anyone, and they’ll tell you, Hannah is the real deal. She’s already signed with Mizzou. https://t.co/8D3SqIJvP7 — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) March 3, 2023

Tiger Style

Way to go, Mizzou Wrestling and Brian Smith! WOWWWWWWWWW.

To tack onto this, this 12th conference title makes @mutigerstyle the winningest head coach in University of Missouri history (in terms of conference championships), passing Norm Stewart (11).#TigerStyle https://t.co/no75BYpGj3 — Ben Ramirez (@BenRamirez818) March 6, 2023

CHAMPIONS.

JARRETT JACQUES. 100 WINS. Also, this video is cool ASF.

ROCKY! ROCKY! ROCKY!

Some high praise for Rocky from a great coach. https://t.co/pe0TtI1ug2 — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) March 5, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Gotta see this text book diving grab by former @Kewpiebaseball star Cam Chick for #Mizzou

WATCH⬇️⬇️⬇️pic.twitter.com/8tF1Mx1e8p — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 5, 2023

Hear from head coach Steve Bieser after the weekend series:

The #D1Softball Player Power Rankings - Shortstop Week 3



No. 5 - Jenna Laird@MizzouSoftball x @_jennalaird — D1Softball (@D1Softball) March 3, 2023

