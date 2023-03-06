Kobe Brown named to All-SEC First Team, wins Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Senior forward Kobe Brown was named to the All-SEC First Team, as well as dubbed the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s 14 coaches.

Brown averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, and he scored 20 or more points in nine different outings. He also became Mizzou’s first ever basketball player to win the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

One of the best on and off the court, congrats @TheKobe24Brown ‼️

▪️ All-@SEC First Team

▪️ SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year#MIZ pic.twitter.com/NE9C0o903l — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 6, 2023

The Huntsville, AL native finished his fourth year with the Tigers this season, and it remains to be seen if he will return for the 2023-2024 season.

D’Moi Hodge, who led the SEC in steals with 2.7 per game, was not named to the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Dennis Gates was considered a strong candidate for SEC Coach of the Year, but he was passed up for Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse.

The Tennesean picked Dennis Gates as the Coach of the Year in their post-season awards. Kobe Brown also made the first team.

Southeastern14, a well known SEC Sports site run by Blake Lovell and Chris Lee had their own picks which you can watch below.