Dennis Gates wins USA Today’s SEC Coach of the Year

Mizzou Links for March 7, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Award SZN is here!

You all heard the news when it was released yesterday. That Kobe Brown was chosen as a First Team All-SEC player and the conference’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. We’re all very happy for our boy. Now go support him by buying merch at KobeBrown.net.

But what about Dennis Gates, the man who seemingly unlocked the best of Brown’s potential? He was left out in the cold when it came to the conference coaches’ vote for Coach of the Year, which went to both Buzz Williams and Jerry Stackhouse.

Even without the conference-wide honor, Gates revived MU basketball with a team he largely constructed from scratch. Missouri had just three returning players this season and just one freshman receiving significant playing time. The rest of the team’s production came from the transfer portal.

Luckily, the USA Today had Gates’ back, naming him the SEC’s Coach of the Year from their own body of journalists. And he wasn’t alone. Kobe Brown was also named to the media company’s All-SEC First Team, giving him the distinction three times on the day. The third comes from Southeastern 14, our good friend Blake Lovell’s site, who also named D’Moi Hodge to the Second Team and All-Defensive Team, as well as tossing Nick Honor a nod for the “All-Underrated” Team.

While there are likely more individual awards to come, let’s just go ahead and cap it all by winning a few team trophies while we’re at it, yeah?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Everyone freak out! (And hope the weather holds up)

  • Mizzou Baseball is slugging its way through the first portion of the season, and longtime Mizzou media figure Matt Michaels is loving it.
  • Congrats, Mizzou students, College Basketball Report thinks you’re pretty great!
  • Need some Mizzou Swim & Dive content in your life. Head on over to Truman’s Pond for their latest episode!
