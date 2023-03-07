A Rock M Radio SEC Tournament Preview!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou finished the season 4-0 in the final two weeks, and thanks to a little help from our friends, the Tigers were gifted with a double bye in the SEC Tournament! Other things talked about are the recent rankings, end-of-season awards, and more. Let’s go, Mizzou!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 06:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! We don’t get to watch Mizzou for a couple of days because we have a DOUBLE BYE!! Love it.

06:00 - 10:55: Before we talk about the conference tournament, let’s review the recent games. First up, LSU.

10:55 - 15:20: Ole Miss recap.

15:20 - 17:24: Some news! Mizzou is #25 to close out the regular season rankings. That’s cool.

17:24 - 37:05: It’s awards season. And the disrespect?!?!

37:05 - 47:15: The SEC Tournament is starting! Let’s preview the games and make some predictions.

47:15 - 55:08: Let’s talk about the quarterfinals, including a little preview of the potential Mizzou vs. Tennessee matchup.

55:08 - 57:08: Some updates on our podcasts and Rock M Radio!

57:08 - END: Wrapping it up! Be sure to check out the SEC Tournament and send all positive vibes to your Missouri Tigers! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.