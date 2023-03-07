SEC Tournament 2023: How to watch, bracket info, betting odds

In a flash, the 2022-2023 college basketball regular season has concluded.

Thus, tournament time is here, and there is a lot on the line for a myriad of teams this week. For the SEC, bubble teams such as Auburn, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will be looking to pick up wins that can push them into the NCAA Tournament field, while Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee are looking to bolster already strong résumés.

The action will tip off on Wednesday night with seeds No. 11-14 playing, and it will conclude with the championship game on Sunday at noon on ESPN.

Here’s all you need to know regarding times, channels and bettings odds for the next couple of days.

How the bracket looks

Missouri managed to claim the double-bye on the final day of the regular season thanks to Tennessee’s loss to Auburn, while Vanderbilt has continued their steady climb up the standings all the way to a No. 6 seed. The Commodores and Texas A&M Aggies each have arguments to be the hottest teams in the nation right now.

The Arkansas-Auburn matchup carries plenty of NCAA Tournament implications, while Mississippi State is in a must-win scenario against Florida.

Here’s how KenPomeroy breaks down the strongest teams and the likelihood of each team advancing in the tournament:

The SEC starts on Wednesday in Nashville. Who’s the hottest team in the country? It could be Vanderbilt or it could be Texas A&M. I don’t root for coaches who wear suits, let alone ones who wear 3-piece suits, but I might make an exception for Jerry Stackhouse and Buzz Williams. pic.twitter.com/K9xtbZHLTa — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 7, 2023

Game Times

Betting Lines are typically announced 24 hours before tip, Check DraftKings Sportsbook for the odds once they’re updated.

Wednesday, March 8:

Game 1: No. 12 South Carolina (11-20, 4-15) vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (11-20, 3-16)

6:00 p.m. CST, SEC Network

KenPom Prediction: Ole Miss 70-65

Odds: Ole Miss - 6, O/U 134.5

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia (16-15, 6-12) vs. No. 14 LSU (13-18, 2-16)

~8:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network

KenPom Prediction: Georgia 71-70

Odds: LSU -1, O/U 141.5

Thursday, March 9:

Game 3: No. 9 Mississippi State (20-11, 8-10) vs. No. 8 Florida (16-15, 9-9)

12:00 p.m. CST, SEC Network

KenPom Prediction: Miss State 64-63

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 5 Tennessee (22-9, 11-7)

~2:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas (19-12, 8-10) vs. No. 7 Auburn (20-11, 10-8)

6:00 p.m. CST, SEC Network

KenPom Prediction: Auburn 72-71

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt (18-13, 11-7)

~8:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network

Friday. March 10:

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Alabama (26-5, 16-2)

12:00 p.m. CST, ESPN

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 4 Missouri (23-8, 11-7)

~2:30 p.m. CST, ESPN

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3)

6:00 p.m. CST, SEC Network

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 4 Kentucky (21-10, 12-6)

~8:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network

Odds to win 2023 SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

(Tournament Seed in Parentheses)

It is worth noting that No. 2 overall seed Texas A&M receives the fourth-highest odds in this scenario. Vanderbilt is the No. 6 seed yet is valued as the eighth-most likely to win it all, while Tennessee makes a jump from being the No. 5 seed to being having the second-best odds overall.

Auburn and Arkansas are also much more favorably seen by DraftKings than their seeding suggests. Missouri has the seventh-best odds as the No. 4 overall seed.

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.