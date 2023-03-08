Spring football is here, Mizzou fans!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Mizzou spring football has finally began! So, the guys are here to bring you updates on all of the injuries, the defensive line and offensive lines, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: ust because it’s the offseason doesn’t mean we can’t talk about Mizzou Football! Welcome to Before the Box Score!

03:00 - 06:50: Well, Sam Horn got hurt.

06:50 - 12:15: Mizzou got a commit!

12:15 - 21:35: Spring football is here. So exciting. Cue the fake motivation!

21:35 - 22:35: Let’s talk about some injuries.

22:35 - 30:40: It is time to talk about the offensive line.

30:40 - 38:10: Flipping sides, it’s time to talk about the defensive line.

38:10 - 43:30: Some more random news from spring ball. Like some Luther Burden news.

43:30 - END: Final thoughts! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels! MIZ!

