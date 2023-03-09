Softball Wins Home Opener, Tiger Style Seeds Announced, and more

Mizzou Sports Heating Up

It is certainly a busy (and good) time around Mizzou Athletics right now. Basketball has clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time ever as the No. 4 seed, Spring Football is starting up, baseball is off to a hot start under Steve Bieser, and fresh off their Big 12 Championship last weekend — Tiger Style has sent all 10 wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa.

Plus, nationally ranked Mizzou Softball under Larissa Anderson begins SEC play this weekend in a league opening series at home vs Kentucky Friday through Sunday.

First, the Tigers had their home opener on Wednesday afternoon in an in-state matchup against Kansas City.

Mizzou was able to take care of business with an 11-5 midweek win over Kansas City, improving to 16-6 overall on the season.

READ plenty more about it from Karen Steger in her postgame recap.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Wrestling Selection Show took place yesterday evening — and here are the seeds announced for Tiger Style according to James Hackney, led by sophomore Keegan O’Toole as the No. 2 seed at 165 lbs. For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.

@MizzouWrestling seeds

125: Noah Surtin - #14 — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) March 9, 2023

133: Connor Brown - #27

141: Allan Hart - #8

149: Brock Mauller - #6

157: Jarrett Jacques - #17

165: Keegan O'Toole - #2

174: Peyton Mocco - #7

184: Colton Hawks - #22

197: Rocky Elam - #3

285: Zach Elam - #10 — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) March 9, 2023

And in the SEC Tournament first round games on Wednesday night, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 67-61 and LSU beat Georgia 72-67. On Friday, Mizzou will face the winner of Tennessee vs Ole Miss (of course, it will most likely be the Vols).

Need some more Mizzou content leading up to Friday afternoon? Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS’ Big Sports Show to preview Mizzou Basketball in the SEC Tournament and potential seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Give it a listen!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Good quote here from Dennis Gates when he was hired at Cleveland State via Blake Lovell:

Many have asked why I was confident Dennis Gates would succeed at Missouri.



Here's what he told me seven days after he took the Cleveland State job in 2019. He didn't have a roster, and I asked how he'd rebuild it.



His answer is the foundation of the Tigers' success. pic.twitter.com/Iqp2KvlnIB — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 8, 2023

Nashville bound for the SEC Tournament!

Looks like five-star 2024 prospect Jarin Stevenson enjoyed his visit to Mizzou!

From Evan Miya: A look at Mizzou’s reliance on upperclassmen. Experience could be a big advantage for the Tigers in the postseason

Which projected tournament teams are most reliant on upperclassmen versus lowerclassmen?



This graph shows the predicted impact from each team's upperclassmen (blue bar, SR and JRs) and lowerclassmen (orange bar, FR and SOs) ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TaJ297aXia — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 8, 2023

Good stuff here from Mizzou WR Mekhi Miller, via ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:

Watch: #Mizzou wide receiver Mekhi Miller is heading into his second season at MU and he says he's a lot more comfortable, already.



He adds he's excited about the depth the Tigers have added to the wide receiver room: "There's no jealousy...we're all happy for each other." pic.twitter.com/EQWS2wWuvX — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 8, 2023

NEWS: Schedule change for Mizzou Baseball in their upcoming weekend series against NJIT due to weather conditions:

A big congrats to Mizzou WBB commit Grace Slaughter, who has been named Missouri’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year for Girls Basketball

The Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year



→ @graciekkay10 pic.twitter.com/NLcMN856Sv — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 9, 2023

Grace Slaughter was named the Gatorade girls basketball player of the year after a high scoring career.



She came back from an ACL tear to be the best player in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/n6JIBNAfF1 — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) March 8, 2023

Congrats to FRESHMAN diver Collier Dyer, who has qualified for the NCAA Championships on the 3-meter. More on MUTigers.com.

punched



Collier Dyer has officially qualified for NCAA on the 3-Meter!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/z1gD52Sq8w — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 8, 2023

Happy International Women’s Day from Mizzou Athletics:

Happy #InternationalWomensDay



“There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.” -Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/MKghusbMWQ — Mizzou Photography (@MizzouPix) March 8, 2023

Mizzou Gymnastics highlighted on TikTok of the Day: