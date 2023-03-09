 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Softball Wins Home Opener, Tiger Style Seeds Announced, and more

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 9

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mizzou Sports Heating Up

It is certainly a busy (and good) time around Mizzou Athletics right now. Basketball has clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time ever as the No. 4 seed, Spring Football is starting up, baseball is off to a hot start under Steve Bieser, and fresh off their Big 12 Championship last weekend — Tiger Style has sent all 10 wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa.

Plus, nationally ranked Mizzou Softball under Larissa Anderson begins SEC play this weekend in a league opening series at home vs Kentucky Friday through Sunday.

First, the Tigers had their home opener on Wednesday afternoon in an in-state matchup against Kansas City.

Mizzou was able to take care of business with an 11-5 midweek win over Kansas City, improving to 16-6 overall on the season.

READ plenty more about it from Karen Steger in her postgame recap.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Wrestling Selection Show took place yesterday evening — and here are the seeds announced for Tiger Style according to James Hackney, led by sophomore Keegan O’Toole as the No. 2 seed at 165 lbs. For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.

And in the SEC Tournament first round games on Wednesday night, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 67-61 and LSU beat Georgia 72-67. On Friday, Mizzou will face the winner of Tennessee vs Ole Miss (of course, it will most likely be the Vols).

Need some more Mizzou content leading up to Friday afternoon? Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS’ Big Sports Show to preview Mizzou Basketball in the SEC Tournament and potential seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Give it a listen!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Good quote here from Dennis Gates when he was hired at Cleveland State via Blake Lovell:
  • Nashville bound for the SEC Tournament!
  • Looks like five-star 2024 prospect Jarin Stevenson enjoyed his visit to Mizzou!
  • From Evan Miya: A look at Mizzou’s reliance on upperclassmen. Experience could be a big advantage for the Tigers in the postseason
  • Good stuff here from Mizzou WR Mekhi Miller, via ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:
  • NEWS: Schedule change for Mizzou Baseball in their upcoming weekend series against NJIT due to weather conditions:
  • A big congrats to Mizzou WBB commit Grace Slaughter, who has been named Missouri’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year for Girls Basketball
  • Congrats to FRESHMAN diver Collier Dyer, who has qualified for the NCAA Championships on the 3-meter. More on MUTigers.com.
  • Happy International Women’s Day from Mizzou Athletics:
  • Mizzou Gymnastics highlighted on TikTok of the Day:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...