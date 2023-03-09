Softball Wins Home Opener, Tiger Style Seeds Announced, and more

Mizzou Sports Heating Up
It is certainly a busy (and good) time around Mizzou Athletics right now. Basketball has clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time ever as the No. 4 seed, Spring Football is starting up, baseball is off to a hot start under Steve Bieser, and fresh off their Big 12 Championship last weekend — Tiger Style has sent all 10 wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa.
Plus, nationally ranked Mizzou Softball under Larissa Anderson begins SEC play this weekend in a league opening series at home vs Kentucky Friday through Sunday.
First, the Tigers had their home opener on Wednesday afternoon in an in-state matchup against Kansas City.
Mizzou was able to take care of business with an 11-5 midweek win over Kansas City, improving to 16-6 overall on the season.
Good to be HOME #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KXKUpFlKtz— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 9, 2023
READ plenty more about it from Karen Steger in her postgame recap.
Meanwhile, the NCAA Wrestling Selection Show took place yesterday evening — and here are the seeds announced for Tiger Style according to James Hackney, led by sophomore Keegan O’Toole as the No. 2 seed at 165 lbs. For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.
@MizzouWrestling seeds— James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) March 9, 2023
125: Noah Surtin - #14
133: Connor Brown - #27— James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) March 9, 2023
141: Allan Hart - #8
149: Brock Mauller - #6
157: Jarrett Jacques - #17
165: Keegan O'Toole - #2
174: Peyton Mocco - #7
184: Colton Hawks - #22
197: Rocky Elam - #3
285: Zach Elam - #10
165 lb. 2⃣ Seed— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 9, 2023
Keegan O'Toole - @MizzouWrestling#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/OjrrMh2tKk
And in the SEC Tournament first round games on Wednesday night, Ole Miss beat South Carolina 67-61 and LSU beat Georgia 72-67. On Friday, Mizzou will face the winner of Tennessee vs Ole Miss (of course, it will most likely be the Vols).
Need some more Mizzou content leading up to Friday afternoon? Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS’ Big Sports Show to preview Mizzou Basketball in the SEC Tournament and potential seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Give it a listen!
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Sam Snelling: Close and Late: When the game is tight, Mizzou has come through
- From Brandon Kiley: How often will Darius Robinson line up at defensive end?
- From Parker Gillam: Mizzou Football Offensive Presser Notes
- BEFORE THE BOX SCORE with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley: Spring football is here, Mizzou fans!
- RECAP from Karen Steger: Mizzou Softball wins surprisingly exciting game against Kansas City
More Links:
(STLToday)
- Tipsheet from Jeff Gordon: First-year failures elsewhere underscore Gates’ achievement at Mizzou
- On the latest Eye on the Tigers podcast with Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson: Snubbed by SEC honors, can Mizzou cut down nets in Nashville?
- From Dave Matter: Five takeaways from Mizzou football offensive coaches, players
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Zachary Bott: MU’s Dyer earns career-first NCAA bid in men’s 3-meter dive
- From Jack Soble: Physicality the name of the game for the Tigers’ OL hoping to bounce back
- From Jack Knowlton: Takeaways from Missouri’s four-game win streak
- From Maddie Orr: “Hitting is contagious’: MU softball bests KC in home opener
- From Wendell Shephard Jr.: Missouri wide receivers taking on new roles under OC Moore
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinksi: Nate Peat’s return and the new offense: News and notes on Mizzou football’s offense
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Good quote here from Dennis Gates when he was hired at Cleveland State via Blake Lovell:
Many have asked why I was confident Dennis Gates would succeed at Missouri.— Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 8, 2023
Here's what he told me seven days after he took the Cleveland State job in 2019. He didn't have a roster, and I asked how he'd rebuild it.
His answer is the foundation of the Tigers' success. pic.twitter.com/Iqp2KvlnIB
- Nashville bound for the SEC Tournament!
Ready for Nashville #FlyCou #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ThGODCuJMv— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 8, 2023
- Looks like five-star 2024 prospect Jarin Stevenson enjoyed his visit to Mizzou!
Enjoyed my visit. https://t.co/JvEa1BRGA6 pic.twitter.com/Ud2MxNgbZh— Jarin Stevenson (@JarinStevenson) March 8, 2023
- From Evan Miya: A look at Mizzou’s reliance on upperclassmen. Experience could be a big advantage for the Tigers in the postseason
Which projected tournament teams are most reliant on upperclassmen versus lowerclassmen?— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 8, 2023
This graph shows the predicted impact from each team's upperclassmen (blue bar, SR and JRs) and lowerclassmen (orange bar, FR and SOs) ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TaJ297aXia
- Good stuff here from Mizzou WR Mekhi Miller, via ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:
Watch: #Mizzou wide receiver Mekhi Miller is heading into his second season at MU and he says he's a lot more comfortable, already.— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 8, 2023
He adds he's excited about the depth the Tigers have added to the wide receiver room: "There's no jealousy...we're all happy for each other." pic.twitter.com/EQWS2wWuvX
- NEWS: Schedule change for Mizzou Baseball in their upcoming weekend series against NJIT due to weather conditions:
Schedule Update— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 8, 2023
https://t.co/30KhZGeQLr
️https://t.co/kU3DCAcNa1#MIZ ⚾️#C2E pic.twitter.com/30x9Awa2Qj
- A big congrats to Mizzou WBB commit Grace Slaughter, who has been named Missouri’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year for Girls Basketball
The Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 9, 2023
→ @graciekkay10 pic.twitter.com/NLcMN856Sv
Grace Slaughter was named the Gatorade girls basketball player of the year after a high scoring career.— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) March 8, 2023
She came back from an ACL tear to be the best player in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/n6JIBNAfF1
- Congrats to FRESHMAN diver Collier Dyer, who has qualified for the NCAA Championships on the 3-meter. More on MUTigers.com.
punched— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) March 8, 2023
Collier Dyer has officially qualified for NCAA on the 3-Meter!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/z1gD52Sq8w
- Happy International Women’s Day from Mizzou Athletics:
Remembering the past and forging the future #IWD2023 x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/lWEkEGyLc2— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 8, 2023
Happy #InternationalWomensDay— Mizzou Photography (@MizzouPix) March 8, 2023
“There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.” -Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/MKghusbMWQ
- Mizzou Gymnastics highlighted on TikTok of the Day:
Tik Tok of the Day: WAG University of Missouri #ncaagymnastics— InternationalGymnast (@intlgymnast) March 9, 2023
Video: @MizzouGym pic.twitter.com/1TUc8kKkKT
