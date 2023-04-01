NCAA Tournament Final Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, odds

As the transfer portal hums along, there are just four teams remaining.

The NIT / CUSA Consolation Championship Game finished with North Texas defeating UAB for the third time in four tries. Then Grant McCasland hopped on a plane to begin recruiting for Texas Tech after taking the Red Raiders job. Now Florida Atlantic has the opportunity to make it a clean sweep if they can win the National Championship by defeating San Diego State tonight, and then the winner of UConn-Miami on Monday.

On the Mizzou side, Dennis Gates is recruiting, and D’Moi Hodge is doing D’Moi Hodge things:

.@Dmoi_VI finishes with 11 points and three 3-pointers but Team West earns a 104-99 overtime victory at the @NABC1927 Division I All-Star Game#MIZ pic.twitter.com/bGOS4FcoG4 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 31, 2023

If you missed the three point contest, D’Moi came in second on the Mens side. Kate Mager won the overall competition, she’s a flame thrower from Iona. She never scored less than 22 points in a round, the high is 30. I was hootin’ and hollerin’.

Last night Caitlin Clark did Caitlin Clark things and she nearly singlehandedly defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks. Dawn Staley and USC were undefeated and the defending champs, and all Clark did was drop 41 points on them and had 8 assists, which means she accounted for 74% of Iowa’s points. Just incredible.

Never gamble. That’s my advice, but if you want to talk about the odds.

UConn is a 5.5 point favorite and they’ve won every game in the tournament so far by double digits. So that’s either a really low line, or Miami is going to upset the apple cart. Jordan Hawkins is a key player and he’s been sick, so... I don’t know. If I had to put money on this I think I’d still take UConn. The O/U is 149 which is about 77-72. I think it goes over.

SDSU is a 2.5 point favorite at 131.5, which would be about 67-64. I think this game goes under, and I’ll be weird and pick FAU. I don’t know, I like this team. I’m taking the Owls.

UConn is really good, I think they win the Championship, but everyone thinks that so be against them I guess.

These are probably all bad takes. Never gamble.

NCAA Tournament Final Four TIMES

Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00ish, Saturday, 8:20 pm Monday

Channels: ALL on CBS

Streaming: the MarchMadness App

College Basketball Final Four: How to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 5:09 PM Florida Atlantic (9) San Diego State (5) -2.5 131.5 CBS 7:49 PM Miami (5) UConn (4) -5.5 149 CBS Monday 8:20 PM Winner Game 1 Winner Game 2 CBS

