With the collegiate season ending, we have seen several wrestlers enter their names into this year’s US Open wrestling tournament. Mizzou has a growing list that includes current and former wrestlers that will be competing for a chance to move on to the World Team Trials with the hope of reaching the Final X and a spot on the US Team. You can preview the list of currently registered wrestlers here, FloWrestling.

Date: April 26-30, 2023

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Watch: FloWrestling

70kg:

Jarrett Jacques

Jacques just capped off his final season with the Tigers and will move his career into the International wrestling ranks.

74kg:

Keegan O’Toole:

After a dominating run to his second National title, Keegan O’Toole will jump right back into the international scene again. After missing last year’s opportunity due to injury, we can expect him to look to make up for lost time after his Junior World Championship in 2021.

Keegan O'Toole ➡️ Las Vegas



The two-time NCAA Champ and junior world gold medalist is the latest big name to enter the 2023 US Open!



US Open Entries - https://t.co/v2e0rGHoo9 pic.twitter.com/XI1t47Ihu7 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 31, 2023

Joey Lavallee:

Lavallee returns to the Open for a consecutive year looking to bounce back after last year’s 0-2 exit from the tournament.

86kg:

Sean Harmon:

Harmon enters the US Open after spending the latter half of the collegiate season in a reserve role for the Tigers.

92kg:

Rocky Elam:

Also making his return to the international scene is Rocky Elam. Elam will be looking to pick up where he left off in 2021. Like O’Toole, he was also a Junior World Champion.

97kg:

J’den Cox:

After being a representative for the US National team at 92kg in the previous year, J’den Cox will now be moving up a weight division and pressing his luck at reaching a potential rematch against wrestling star Kyle Snyder.

J'den Cox Moves Up To 97kg For US Open https://t.co/j2kpAuHx1K — Heavyweight Nation (@hwtnation) April 2, 2023

125kg:

Dom Bradley:

After falling in the finals during the 2022 US Open, then placing 3rd at World Team Trials, Dom Bradley makes his return to the mats looking for a chance at redemption.

Zach Elam: