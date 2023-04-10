Watch editor Karen Steger make her TV debut!

Go, Madame Editor, Go!

At one point in time, Rock M Nation were the mavericks of the Mizzou sports internet. Little did y’all know it was a long con, a John Birch Society plot to infiltrate the mainstream and Rock-M-Pill the entirety of the fanbase.

On Sunday evening, Madame Editor Karen Steger executed one of our chief offenses, Operation Sunday Sit-down, to perfection.

If you want to learn a whole lot more about Mizzou Gymnastics and Softball, do two things:

First, read Karen’s stuff on this here site because it’s good.

Second, watch this interview because it’s good.

Thanks, Karen, for repping our community so well!

With the totality of the college basketball season in the books, Chris Kwiecinski offered seven final thoughts on this season’s team before turning the page toward 2023-2024.

Mizzou Baseball may be struggling in the win column, but their NCAA Tournament resume is strong, at least according to some analysts.

@MizzouBaseball RPI impressive at #18. First 4 series have all been against top 10 teams in the country. This is a very good team that has been battling injuries and still competing hard. Any team that makes it to Hoover should get an NCAA at large bid. pic.twitter.com/YsGefaNfhM — Bill Wissler (@WisslerBill) April 9, 2023

Luther Burden is entering his star era in 2023, and he’s doing it by making his presence felt in the St. Louis community.

Back-to-back National Championships? At Mizzou? Never in doubt.

BACK TO BACK



Congratulations to Missouri for defending their College Disc Golf Women’s Division I National Championship with a clutch performance in the final round!



M-I-Z #discgolf #collegediscgolf #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/QrvCUbEJPW — PDGA (@PDGA) April 8, 2023

Disc golf school!

Another strong weekend for Mizzou Track and Field, which logged 10 podiums on the weekend at the WT Woodman Classic.

Remember how Mizzou Cheer won a National Championship this weekend? Truman also entered and... he’s not as good.

Look, third isn’t bad, but it’s not first. Hit the mat, Truman.