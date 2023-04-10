 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch editor Karen Steger make her TV debut!

Mizzou Links for April 10, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Go, Madame Editor, Go!

At one point in time, Rock M Nation were the mavericks of the Mizzou sports internet. Little did y’all know it was a long con, a John Birch Society plot to infiltrate the mainstream and Rock-M-Pill the entirety of the fanbase.

On Sunday evening, Madame Editor Karen Steger executed one of our chief offenses, Operation Sunday Sit-down, to perfection.

If you want to learn a whole lot more about Mizzou Gymnastics and Softball, do two things:

First, read Karen’s stuff on this here site because it’s good.

Second, watch this interview because it’s good.

Thanks, Karen, for repping our community so well!

