Mizzou Baseball struggling in the win column, but advanced numbers tell a different story

Mizzou Baseball: Good, bad or both?

The new D1 Baseball RPI report is here and things are looking... strong for Mizzou?

LATEST RPI



After a big weekend of @NCAABaseball, here's the @d1baseball RPI Report with everything you need to know. https://t.co/Yc37D7n8RW pic.twitter.com/FeOZDew7Ow — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 10, 2023

Top 25 program? I’ll take it. 5-9 against Top 25 RPI teams is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider Mizzou has far more games in that category than most others in the country.

#Mizzou Baseball has played more Top-25 RPI games (14) than every team in D1 except N.C. State (16)... and they have just 1 fewer win in those games than the Wolfpack, and are 2 off the national lead of 7 wins in such games.#factsonly #MIZ #C2E https://t.co/11d6iORdBw — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 10, 2023

On paper, Mizzou’s profile doesn’t look as strong as the advanced numbers would suggest. They’re only 4-8 in SEC play thus far, with a 20-11 record overall. True, they’ve played a lot of really good teams, but they’re going to have to pick up the pace if they want to secure a postseason berth. And they’re going to be navigating injuries the rest of the way.

The pitching will be a struggle for the rest of the season given MU’s injury situation. It’s hard to sugarcoat, but perhaps the remaining group can galvanize and do what’s necessary to keep the Tigers in games. Bieser certainly believes it’s possible. “It’s going to take a valiant effort from our pitching staff the rest of the season,” [head coach Steve] Bieser said. “But we got the right guys who can fight and do that.”

Bieser is in a pivotal season for his standing as Mizzou’s coach. He’ll need some things to break his way to feel good about sticking around long term.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Congrats to former Mizzou Tiger LaDazhia Williams (who transferred to LSU for her final season) for being selected in the WNBA draft last night!

Former #Mizzou forward and LSU national champ LaDazhia Williams got drafted by the Indiana Fever tonight ⤵️



Williams is joining a couple other SEC standouts on the team, including South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston https://t.co/UpTmKkPn4L — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 11, 2023

Cody Schrader is back on the gridiron after winning the starting running back job in his first year as a walk-on. And for his final season, he’s looking to add explosiveness to his game.

Looking for some Mizzou-related plans? Softball will be in town for the next few weeks! With giveaways!

Go get yourself some nice swag and support Larissa Anderson’s squad!

The slightest of steps down for the Mizzou tracking and fielding women in the USTFCCCA rankings. But is anyone going to complain about being a consistent top 15 program?

Checkin' in at No. 1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/OAoPbW6PR6 — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 10, 2023

D’Moi Hodge is staying busy in his first months as a Mizzou Basketball alumnus.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament rosters are officially out! pic.twitter.com/KzcBVOh9Fd — League Him (@League_Him) April 10, 2023

Go, Men’s Golf, go!

Tigers off to a strong start at their home tournament, sitting in second play, while five individuals are in the top 20 #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/NzJb0GfQsq pic.twitter.com/rhjMt6qeIG — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 11, 2023