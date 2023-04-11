 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Baseball struggling in the win column, but advanced numbers tell a different story

Mizzou Links for April 11, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou Baseball: Good, bad or both?

The new D1 Baseball RPI report is here and things are looking... strong for Mizzou?

Top 25 program? I’ll take it. 5-9 against Top 25 RPI teams is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider Mizzou has far more games in that category than most others in the country.

On paper, Mizzou’s profile doesn’t look as strong as the advanced numbers would suggest. They’re only 4-8 in SEC play thus far, with a 20-11 record overall. True, they’ve played a lot of really good teams, but they’re going to have to pick up the pace if they want to secure a postseason berth. And they’re going to be navigating injuries the rest of the way.

The pitching will be a struggle for the rest of the season given MU’s injury situation. It’s hard to sugarcoat, but perhaps the remaining group can galvanize and do what’s necessary to keep the Tigers in games.

Bieser certainly believes it’s possible.

“It’s going to take a valiant effort from our pitching staff the rest of the season,” [head coach Steve] Bieser said. “But we got the right guys who can fight and do that.”

Bieser is in a pivotal season for his standing as Mizzou’s coach. He’ll need some things to break his way to feel good about sticking around long term.

  • Congrats to former Mizzou Tiger LaDazhia Williams (who transferred to LSU for her final season) for being selected in the WNBA draft last night!

Go get yourself some nice swag and support Larissa Anderson’s squad!

  • The slightest of steps down for the Mizzou tracking and fielding women in the USTFCCCA rankings. But is anyone going to complain about being a consistent top 15 program?
  • D’Moi Hodge is staying busy in his first months as a Mizzou Basketball alumnus.
  • Go, Men’s Golf, go!
