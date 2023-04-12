Mizzou Baseball stays unbeaten in midweek games with 10-1 win over Missouri State

Tigers continue midweek success
While Mizzou Baseball is off to a not-so-great 4-8 start to SEC play on the season, Matt Michaels believes that 13 SEC wins is the magic number for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
I truly believe 13 #SEC wins should be a mortal NCAA lock this year if the gaudy non-con records hold up for teams. I also believe the 12 in Hoover all belong in Regionals. I hope the committee sees these teams as most deserving considering the silly SOS they are all set to have https://t.co/m1HQAdLbPn— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 9, 2023
Just remember — in 2021 — LSU made a regional with a 13-17 conference record and a strong RPI.
Missouri is in a good spot RPI wise — currently 23rd on D1Baseball.
For Mizzou to reach the 13 SEC win mark, they would need to go 9-9 in conference play the rest of the way to put them in the area of legitimate NCAA Tournament discussion. Perhaps, that would also include taking care of business in midweek and non-conference games.
That’s what Mizzou did on Tuesday night on the road against Missouri State in Springfield at Hammons Field.
With a 10-1 win over in-state rival Missouri State, Mizzou improved to 21-11 overall, which is good for 7-0 in midweek games and 17-3 in non-conference play.
M-I-Z! ⚾️— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 12, 2023
Tigers take round 1⃣. #Mizzou opens a three-game @SEC series with Texas A&M Thursday at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Pg3GlU1zmH
Freshman starting pitcher Brock Lucas earned the win improving to 2-0 on the season — with two strikeouts in three scoreless innings.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the Top of the 2nd with a two-out RBI single by Carlos Pena and never looked back.
#Mizzou takes an early 1-0 lead, courtesy of @Carlosp48681771's RBI single!#MIZ ⚾️#C2E pic.twitter.com/0koPjhCiY6— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 12, 2023
And how about Luke Mann? He’s now in the top five in Mizzou program history for career home runs with 38.
THE Mann! Home run No. 38 for @super_MANN11 moves the Tiger third baseman into #Mizzou's top 5⃣ for career HR's!!#MIZ | #C2E pic.twitter.com/SsUyS5s4ws— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 12, 2023
A four-run Top of the 9th inning for the Tigers really broke the game open as Mizzou finished the 10-1 victory.
Mizzou is one of five SEC teams that are undefeated in midweek games, according to Matt Michaels:
Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Kentucky, #Mizzou.— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 12, 2023
These are the #SEC Baseball teams that have not yet lost a midweek game.
I know lots of folks act like these midweek games don't matter, but they should. They test your depth.
And Missouri hasn't failed an exam yet.#MIZ #C2E
Read more on the win via MUTigers.com.
Up next — Mizzou will look to get back in the SEC win column with a three-game series at Texas A&M in College Station Thursday through Saturday.
First pitch on Thursday night is set for 7:00 p.m. CST and can be seen on ESPNU.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Karen Steger: So many highs, few lows mark another superior Missouri Gymnastics season
- Missouri’s 2023 Returning Production: Defense — from Nate Edwards
- DIVE CUTS with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris: Goodbye to Love
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Ben Frederickson: Will Missouri football’s quiet spring bloom into fall answers, or more question marks?
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Ethan Burke: Missouri blows out Missouri State
- Golf coverage from our own Kortay Vincent: Crockett’s career-best performance leads MU to second at Tiger Collegiate Invitational
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Inside Mizzou basketball’s search for a transfer portal post player
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Incoming Mizzou Gymnastics freshman Kaia will be competing at the European Championships!
Good Luck to our incoming freshman Kaia who is competing at the European Championship this week!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xZ6y3u3LBu— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 11, 2023
- According to The Portal Report, Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill will be taking a vist to Mizzou this weekend April 14th-15th
Caleb Grill tells TPR that he has scheduled the following visits:— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 11, 2023
Missouri - April 14th-15th
West Virginia - April 16th-18th pic.twitter.com/NXpj5Yb0kg
- Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has entered the transfer portal. Interesting.....
Hmm. Who recruited Mr. Cleveland? https://t.co/QsOoVRhXTI— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 12, 2023
- It is WAY TOO EARLY of course, but Joe Lundardi’s first version of 2024 bracketology has Mizzou among the third team out of the field.
Joe Lunardi has Mizzou MBB as his third team out of the field in his way-too-early bracketology.https://t.co/TcI415bbiW— Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) April 11, 2023
- Good luck to Michael Porter, Jr. with the Nuggets and Dru Smith with the Nets in the NBA Playoffs!
Best of luck to former Mizzou standouts Michael Porter Jr. and Dru Smith as the NBA Playoff start today!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/P0rejciw9l— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 11, 2023
- On MUTigers.com, Softball Hosts Lindenwood Wednesday to Open Nine-Game Homestand
The Tigers open their nine-game homestand Wednesday with a midweek against in-state foe Lindenwood!! First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m., CT at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/6IuiIWyh8m— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 11, 2023
- On MUTigers.com, Men’s Golf Places Second at Tiger Collegiate
- On MUTigers.com, Women’s Golf Heads to SEC Championship
- On Instagram, Hayley Frank has officially announced her return to Mizzou Women’s Basketball next season
- A great read by The Athletic’s Nets Beat Writer Alex Schiffer (a former Mizzou beat writer) on former Mizzou Basketball Head Coach Quin Snyder
.@MizzouHoops fans, read this outstanding article written by @Alex__Schiffer on how our former coaches @Mizzou Quin Snyder, Igor Kokoškov & John Hammond are impacting the @NBA https://t.co/pg0YtNaCTI— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) April 11, 2023
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...