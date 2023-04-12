Mizzou Baseball stays unbeaten in midweek games with 10-1 win over Missouri State

Tigers continue midweek success

While Mizzou Baseball is off to a not-so-great 4-8 start to SEC play on the season, Matt Michaels believes that 13 SEC wins is the magic number for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

I truly believe 13 #SEC wins should be a mortal NCAA lock this year if the gaudy non-con records hold up for teams. I also believe the 12 in Hoover all belong in Regionals. I hope the committee sees these teams as most deserving considering the silly SOS they are all set to have https://t.co/m1HQAdLbPn — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 9, 2023

Just remember — in 2021 — LSU made a regional with a 13-17 conference record and a strong RPI.

Missouri is in a good spot RPI wise — currently 23rd on D1Baseball.

For Mizzou to reach the 13 SEC win mark, they would need to go 9-9 in conference play the rest of the way to put them in the area of legitimate NCAA Tournament discussion. Perhaps, that would also include taking care of business in midweek and non-conference games.

That’s what Mizzou did on Tuesday night on the road against Missouri State in Springfield at Hammons Field.

With a 10-1 win over in-state rival Missouri State, Mizzou improved to 21-11 overall, which is good for 7-0 in midweek games and 17-3 in non-conference play.

M-I-Z! ⚾️



Tigers take round 1⃣. #Mizzou opens a three-game @SEC series with Texas A&M Thursday at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Pg3GlU1zmH — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 12, 2023

Freshman starting pitcher Brock Lucas earned the win improving to 2-0 on the season — with two strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the Top of the 2nd with a two-out RBI single by Carlos Pena and never looked back.

And how about Luke Mann? He’s now in the top five in Mizzou program history for career home runs with 38.

A four-run Top of the 9th inning for the Tigers really broke the game open as Mizzou finished the 10-1 victory.

Mizzou is one of five SEC teams that are undefeated in midweek games, according to Matt Michaels:

Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Kentucky, #Mizzou.



These are the #SEC Baseball teams that have not yet lost a midweek game.



I know lots of folks act like these midweek games don't matter, but they should. They test your depth.



And Missouri hasn't failed an exam yet.#MIZ #C2E — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) April 12, 2023

Read more on the win via MUTigers.com.

Up next — Mizzou will look to get back in the SEC win column with a three-game series at Texas A&M in College Station Thursday through Saturday.

First pitch on Thursday night is set for 7:00 p.m. CST and can be seen on ESPNU.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Chris Kwiecinski: Inside Mizzou basketball’s search for a transfer portal post player

Incoming Mizzou Gymnastics freshman Kaia will be competing at the European Championships!

Good Luck to our incoming freshman Kaia who is competing at the European Championship this week!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xZ6y3u3LBu — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 11, 2023

According to The Portal Report, Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill will be taking a vist to Mizzou this weekend April 14th-15th

Caleb Grill tells TPR that he has scheduled the following visits:



Missouri - April 14th-15th



West Virginia - April 16th-18th pic.twitter.com/NXpj5Yb0kg — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 11, 2023

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has entered the transfer portal. Interesting.....

It is WAY TOO EARLY of course, but Joe Lundardi’s first version of 2024 bracketology has Mizzou among the third team out of the field.

Joe Lunardi has Mizzou MBB as his third team out of the field in his way-too-early bracketology.https://t.co/TcI415bbiW — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) April 11, 2023

Good luck to Michael Porter, Jr. with the Nuggets and Dru Smith with the Nets in the NBA Playoffs!

Best of luck to former Mizzou standouts Michael Porter Jr. and Dru Smith as the NBA Playoff start today!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/P0rejciw9l — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 11, 2023

On MUTigers.com, Softball Hosts Lindenwood Wednesday to Open Nine-Game Homestand

The Tigers open their nine-game homestand Wednesday with a midweek against in-state foe Lindenwood!! First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m., CT at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/6IuiIWyh8m — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 11, 2023

.@MizzouHoops fans, read this outstanding article written by @Alex__Schiffer on how our former coaches @Mizzou Quin Snyder, Igor Kokoškov & John Hammond are impacting the @NBA https://t.co/pg0YtNaCTI — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) April 11, 2023