Mizzou Baseball stays unbeaten in midweek games with 10-1 win over Missouri State

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, April 12

By Sammy Stava
Tigers continue midweek success

While Mizzou Baseball is off to a not-so-great 4-8 start to SEC play on the season, Matt Michaels believes that 13 SEC wins is the magic number for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

Just remember — in 2021 — LSU made a regional with a 13-17 conference record and a strong RPI.

Missouri is in a good spot RPI wise — currently 23rd on D1Baseball.

For Mizzou to reach the 13 SEC win mark, they would need to go 9-9 in conference play the rest of the way to put them in the area of legitimate NCAA Tournament discussion. Perhaps, that would also include taking care of business in midweek and non-conference games.

That’s what Mizzou did on Tuesday night on the road against Missouri State in Springfield at Hammons Field.

With a 10-1 win over in-state rival Missouri State, Mizzou improved to 21-11 overall, which is good for 7-0 in midweek games and 17-3 in non-conference play.

Freshman starting pitcher Brock Lucas earned the win improving to 2-0 on the season — with two strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the Top of the 2nd with a two-out RBI single by Carlos Pena and never looked back.

And how about Luke Mann? He’s now in the top five in Mizzou program history for career home runs with 38.

A four-run Top of the 9th inning for the Tigers really broke the game open as Mizzou finished the 10-1 victory.

Mizzou is one of five SEC teams that are undefeated in midweek games, according to Matt Michaels:

Read more on the win via MUTigers.com.

Up next — Mizzou will look to get back in the SEC win column with a three-game series at Texas A&M in College Station Thursday through Saturday.

First pitch on Thursday night is set for 7:00 p.m. CST and can be seen on ESPNU.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Incoming Mizzou Gymnastics freshman Kaia will be competing at the European Championships!
  • According to The Portal Report, Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill will be taking a vist to Mizzou this weekend April 14th-15th
  • Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has entered the transfer portal. Interesting.....
  • It is WAY TOO EARLY of course, but Joe Lundardi’s first version of 2024 bracketology has Mizzou among the third team out of the field.
  • Good luck to Michael Porter, Jr. with the Nuggets and Dru Smith with the Nets in the NBA Playoffs!
  • On MUTigers.com, Softball Hosts Lindenwood Wednesday to Open Nine-Game Homestand
