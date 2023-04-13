Mizzou tight end Gavin McKay enters the transfer portal

Missouri redshirt sophomore tight end Gavin McKay announced his intent to transfer on Thursday via Twitter.

New beginnings, thank you Mizzou pic.twitter.com/sDfy594rDN — gavin mckay (@gavinmckay02) April 13, 2023

The Memphis product redshirted during the 2021-22 season and did not appear in any games during the 2022-23 season. McKay was rated a 3-star tight end by most major recruiting services coming out of high school but could never crack the tight end rotation.

McKay did land on the 2021-22 SEC All-Academic Honor Roll in his first year.

His father, Orlando, played for Washington from 1989-1991 as a wide receiver, winning two Rose Bowls and a national championship in ‘91. The Huskies may pursue the legacy tight end.

We wish him the best in his future endeavors.