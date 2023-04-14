Baseball visits Aggie-Ville, Softball welcomes Ole Miss

We’ve got a full weekend of diamond sports ahead of us, and it got started on Thursday night in College Station against the Aggies, who, according to Kortay in his baseball preview, have underwhelmed despite preseason expectations. You can read his preview here. The Tigers are coming off a run-rule victory over Missouri State, and a 1-2 weekend home series vs. Vandy. Kortay wrote a recap of the Vandy Boys series. You should read it.

Anyway, back to the game. It started nicely, guys. And then…. Yikes.

The Tigers struck first after walks by Austin and Zeisler and a HBP by Leach loaded the bases with 0 outs before Pena walked home a run. Unfortunately, a fielders choice and a strikeout ended the inning, and all the Tigers could get was one run, leaving the bases loaded.

The Aggies tied it back up with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning, only for the Tigers to pull ahead in the top of the third on a Zeisler two-run homer, which brought in Mann, who led off with a single.

But then. disaster struck. This is a live shot of what happened in the third inning.

But also, here’s what really happened. HIDE YOUR EYES.

The Tigers got a chance to make a dent in the score when they loaded the bases in the fourth with a single and two walks, but yeah.... they got nothin’. At least neither did the Aggies?

In the fifth, Missouri made it a smidge closer, as they added two runs after a leadoff single by Austin, a walk by Zeisler, and a FC put runners in scoring position for Garcia, whose sac-ground out scored a run before Leach also scored on a wild pitch.

However, the joy of coming back, even a minute amount, was stopped short in the bottom of the inning, as a walk, dropped fly ball error, and sac fly allowed one run in, and then a wild pitch allowed another, making it... I don’t even know what score was. Let’s just go with “a lot to not enough”? They added another run in the bottom of the seventh after another error and a balk gave way to an RBI ground out, making it 13-5, and that is how it would end.

Ew.

The decision to use Wissler, a freshman, in a very important SEC road game, was… a choice. And the errors — SO MANY ERRORS — were unsightly and devastating. Not good, y’all.

SOME STATS:

Luke Mann: 2-4 | R | BB | K

Trevor Austin: 1-3 | R | H | BB

Hank Zeisler: 1-2 | 2 R | 2 RBI | HR | 2 BB | K

Cam Chick: 0-4 | Dalton Bargo: 0-5

Overall batting stats: 5 R | 6 H | 4 RBI | HR | 8 BB | 7 K | HBP | 10 LOB | 4 errors | .182 BA | .250 w/ 2 outs | .143 w/ runners on | .000 RISP

Lunceford: 2 IP | 1 H | 5 ER | 6 BB | 2 K | 12 BF | HR

Wissler: 0.1 IP | 4 H | 5 R | 4 ER| BB | K | 7 BF | HR

Smith: 5.2 IP | 3 H | 3 R | 0 ER | 3 BB | K | WP | BK | 24 BF | 2B

Overall pitching stats: 8 H | 13 R | 9 ER | 10 BB | 4 K | 3 XBH | .250 OppBA | .238 w/ runners on | .308 RISP | .500 bases loaded

As for the softball team, the Tigers also are coming off a midweek run-rule victory against a Missouri opponent, Lindenwood. You can read my recap (as part of my links) here.

Per MUTigers.com, you can catch the weekend action on SEC+: 2pm on Saturday, 3pm on Sunday, and 6pm on Monday.

Game 1⃣ of our series with Ole Miss is SOLD OUT but tickets are still available for Sunday and Monday's games.



Help us pack the Mizzou Softball Stadium this weekend!!!



️ https://t.co/NyjsxGsdej #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Yjn86GfkX8 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 13, 2023

On to the Links! M-I-Z!

More Links:

Hoops

Hodge’s final stat line in the 92-78 win? DraftExpress was impressed. He was named Player of the Game For his heroics.

31 min | 26 points on 8-10 FG & 5-7 3PT | 5-7 FT | 1 REB | 2 TO | 1 BLK | 1 STL

Halftime in our 7pm game between Jani-King and Roger Browns has Roger Browns up 49-34. D'Moi Hodge has 20 points on 6/7 shooting and 3/4 from 3

Portal SZN

Bye, Gavin. We saw you on the field so little Parker couldn’t even find a picture in a Mizzou uni for his article.

New beginnings, thank you Mizzou

And bye, Tionne Gray? We REALLY never knew ye (I only knew he went to Hazelwood Central, which is my alma mater). He de-committed and went somewhere else before ever arriving in CoMo and pledging his allegiance just 26 short days ago.

Hazelwood Central defensive lineman flips his commitment from Missouri to Oregon

Kadin Shedrick is rescheduling his upcoming visits to not only Texas, but also Mizzou. Not sure what’s up with that, other than On3 reports “personal reasons.” Hopefully, the personal reasons are not, “I’m going to Duke.”

Intriguing. I fully recommend watching one of the videos with Gates’ full comments. Truly enlightening info about how the days of “scholarship limits” are basically over. He doesn’t reference NIL, but yeah... it’s NIL.

(Cont.) "You can't assume that because, ultimately, there's ingenuity into building rosters more than ever before, and you can't count the way that we all have been counting previously." — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) April 13, 2023

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

The Missouri women’s golf team competed in the second round of the SEC Championship on Thursday, carding a 327. Freshman Kate Bibby led Mizzou with a 79 during round two to move into a tie for the team lead through 36 holes of play with a 154. Junior Emily Staples was second on Thursday with an 81 as she has equaled Bibby at 154.Sophia Yoemans (83), Melanie Walker (84) and Jade Zamora (86) rounded out the action for MU .

GYMNASTICS: In the last meet and last performance of her career, Alisa Sheremeta KILLED IT. OMG, she killed it, scoring a 9.925 among SIX judges. Per MUTigers.com, she earned 2nd Team All-American honors after her score was the third-highest score of Semifinal I.

In her final routine of her college career Alisa puts on a stunning performance on the biggest stage!! 9️⃣.9️⃣2️⃣5️⃣

Do yourself a favor and watch this.

Alisa Sheremeta represented #Mizzou gymnastics this afternoon at the NCAA Championships scoring a 9.925 on the beam! Check it out ⤵️



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/es1jnGS52N — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) April 13, 2023

Mizzou in the Pros

Congrats to Tilly, who has re-signed with the Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Basketball League for the summer. He’s been working out in CoMo as of late, getting ready for what’s ahead.

