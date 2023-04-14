Memphis and Missouri set for home-and-home basketball series

Memphis and Missouri have agreed to a home-and-home basketball series according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Penny Hardaway will lead the Memphis Tigers into Columbia in 2023 before hosting Mizzou in 2024. His Tigers lose the likes of Kendrick Davis and DeAndre Williams this offseason, two players who combined for 39.9 points per game for Memphis.

Incoming 5-star recruit Mikey Williams was expected to step in and fill Davis’ role, but he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon earlier on Friday. It remains to be seen what impact this has on Williams’ playing status this season, but Hardaway still has three 4-star recruits in the 2023 class and a solid returning group as well.

This matchup will likely end up being a Quad 1/2 contest for Mizzou, something that was few and far between in its 2022 non-conference schedule. It is clear that Dennis Gates is working to bolster the strength of schedule this time around in an effort to improve MU’s metrics and seeding favor.

These two schools will also meet on the football field in 2023. Missouri will take on Memphis on Sept. 23 in St. Louis.